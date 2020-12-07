Everything To Know About Vincent Mazeau, Ex-Husband Of ‘Stylish’ Star Jenna Lyons

American fashion designer and former J. Crew president Jenna Lyons has a new HBO show, Stylish with Jenna Lyons, which premiered on HBO on Dec. 3.

The show follows men and women who are competing for a spot on Lyons’ team of stylists, which includes her former colleagues Sarah Clary and Kyle DeFord.

While Lyons has been a staple in the fashion industry for decades, we’re curious to learn more about her relationship with her ex-husband, Vincent Mazeau, and the drama surrounding their 2011 divorce.

Who is Jenna Lyons’ ex-husband, Vincent Mazeau?

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Vincent Mazeau, including rumors that Lyons split with him because of her relationship with longtime friend (and now, ex-girlfriend) Courtney Crangi.

Vincent Mazeau is an artist-turned-chef.

Vincent Mazeau started his career as an artist and set designer, but traded in his previous profession to focus on the restaurant industry.

He opened Cherry Point in Brooklyn, New York in 2016; however, as of April 2020, it looks like the restaurant permanently shut its doors as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the major effect it’s had on small businesses.

“It was incredible, the time arch,” Mazeau said in an interview. “From the end of the second week of March to the beginning of the third week, I thought, ‘I have to keep the restaurant open so my staff can keep earning money.”

However, like many small business owners, Mazeau sadly had to permanently close his restaurant, which was a staple in the Greenpoint neighborhood for nearly four years.

“The business side makes it unlikely that I’d reopen in that space,” Mazeau said. “I can’t carry that risk on my own any longer.”

He's well known in the fashion industry.

Jenna Lyons wasn’t the only one in their relationship who had a notably esteemed reputation in the fashion industry.

“Vincent’s editorial work was in publications like Italian Vogue, American Vogue and W Magazine, and he did commercial campaigns for clients such as Yves St. Laurent, Alexander McQueen and Dolce & Gabbana,” a source close to Mazeau revealed in 2011.

Vincent Mazeau and Jenna Lyons were married for nearly a decade.

Vincent Mazeau and Jenna Lyons got married in 2002, and split in 2011.

Shortly after their split, Lyons started a relationship with her close pal, Courtney Crangi. Although Crangi and Lyons didn’t go public with their relationship until November 2012, rumors that Mazeau and Lyons ended things because of Crangi ran rampant at the time.

“When Jenna told Vincent she was pursuing a romantic relationship with Courtney, it was quite a painful revelation, as Courtney and her partner and their children had been close friends of Jenna and Vincent’s for over two years," a source said.

"They had spent many weekends, holidays and vacations together. Jenna and Vincent had even brought them all on a weeklong trip to the Caribbean earlier this year," the source added.

Mazeau eventually remarried.

His wife’s name is Natasha, and although her Instagram account is private, he regularly posts her picture on his own account and gushes about how much he loves her.

“I love you sweetheart and my awesome gang of four,” he captioned a collage of family pics on Valentine’s Day this year.

He’s a dad.

Mazeau and Lyons share one child together, a son named Beckett.

He also has a daughter with his wife, Natasha, and posted a heartwarming tribute to her on Mother’s Day this year.

“Happy Mothers Day sweetheart. We’re so lucky to have you in our lives. We love you for your irrepressible smile, spirit, and heart. You da best!” he captioned a picture of his lovely wife.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.