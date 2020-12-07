Jenna Lyons Stars In New HBO Competition Series ‘Stylish’ — Meet Her Ex-Girlfriend, Courtney Crangi

Jenna Lyons is taking over HBO!

The former creative director of J. Crew has a new show, Stylish with Jenna Lyons, that premiered on the streaming platform on Dec. 3.

The series follows men and women who are competing for a chance to join Lyons’ team of stylists, which includes team members and former J. Crew colleagues Sarah Clary and Kyle DeFord.

While Lyons has been a big name in the fashion industry for decades, we’re curious about her love life and her relationship with her ex-girlfriend, Courtney Crangi.

Who is Jenna Lyons’ ex-girlfriend, Courtney Crangi?

Here’s everything you need to know about Courtney Crangi and her former relationship with the American fashion designer, including allegations about Lyons leaving her ex-husband to be with Crangi.

Courtney Crangi’s brother is a famous jewelry designer.

Crangi is the sister and business partner of Philip Crangi, a New York-based jewelry designer at Giles & Brother, which has been in business since 2002.

The company sells engravable bracelets, necklaces, rings, and more. Many of their pieces are moderately priced and start at $70, and are what can be described as industrial-chic.

Courtney Crangi and Jenna Lyons started dating in 2011.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in 2011, nearly two years after Lyons and her husband of nine years, Vincent Mazeau, called it quits.

Lyons has long maintained that she didn’t leave her husband for Crangi.

Although the pair stepped out as a couple almost two years after Lyons and Mazeau got divorced, rumors that their relationship started while Lyons and Mazeau were still married followed the couple for years.

“Like most marriages, they had their share of ups and downs over the years, but despite what’s been reported in the press, they were not split before Jenna and Courtney began their relationship,” a source said in 2011.

However, when Mazeau found out about the gal pals’ romance, the same source alleged that he had a “painful revelation” about their relationship:

“When Jenna told Vincent she was pursuing a romantic relationship with Courtney, it was quite a painful revelation, as Courtney and her partner and their children had been close friends of Jenna and Vincent’s for over two years. They had spent many weekends, holidays and vacations together. Jenna and Vincent had even brought them all on a weeklong trip to the Caribbean earlier this year.”

They didn’t go public with their relationship until 2012.

Jenna Lyons went public with her and Crangi’s relationship in November of 2012 during her acceptance speech at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards while accepting the Fashion Original honor.

Lyons also opened up about their relationship in a 2013 interview, saying:

“When I was young and people judged me for things I had no control over, that was really hard, so I’m incredibly open to people doing whatever works for them. It’s just as surprising to me as it probably is to everyone else. It certainly is strange to wake up, at 44, and look at the person next to you and think: ‘Oh! This wasn’t what I expected.’ But I don’t think love works that way, and I am O.K. with that.”

Jenna Lyons and Courtney Crangi called it quits in 2017.

The breakup was acknowledged in a 2017 profile on Lyons and her living space, although no other details were given at the time.

Courtney Crangi hasn’t been active on Instagram since 2017.

Pics of Jenna Lyons still pepper the business woman’s account, although it looks like she hasn’t been active in nearly three years.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.