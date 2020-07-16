5 Reasons To Be Thankful During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Better days are ahead.

The Coronavirus has swept through the world and left millions of people trapped in their homes for weeks on end. The sheer thought of thinking to go outside seems to have a different tone and thought process.

An invisible enemy has crossed our borders and defeated the hope we once had for our country.

I'm sure many of you have been working from home and helping your family stay sane through these scary times. With all the responsibilities and the pressure of stepping outside into a battlefield between man and pathogen, life can feel a bit overwhelming.

However, there is no reason to abandon all hope just yet. It is through these moments that we must stand strong and remain resilient to overcome this obstacle.

Let me be transparent for a minute: during the first few weeks of hearing about the first confirmed case in my state, a dark cloud loomed over me for a very long time.

"How am I going to finish this semester off strong without physically being there," "How am I supposed to pay my bills when my job has closed?" These are the few questions that kept circulating my head and caused me to sink into a dark hole of depression and anxiety.

I knew that I did not want to feel that way anymore. I was not going to let this virus take over my outside AND inside life.

Fast forward to a couple of months, and I am the happiest I have ever been in years.

My whole family is at home and working from the comfort and safety in our own headquarters. I decided to start a business and it is going amazing. We go for family walks and exercise together every day.

These are all the reasons and are life's secret recipe for contentment and fulfillment. Yes, the Coronavirus is alarming and devastating. But we should not lose sight of the main goal in life: being happy. Today I am going to be sharing with you the five reasons why we should.

1. You have the opportunity to spend quality time with your family.

During our normal routines outside of quarantine, many of us are either at working five-seven days out of the week, and many are either in school full-time or part-time. With these stay at home orders, everyone is at home with their family or perhaps their roommates.

Now more than ever is the time where we can hold our families close and spend the time we have missed because our hectic schedules. We have all the time in the world to hang out with them, watch a movie, go for a walk, paint a photo, and so much more!

2. There is time to focus on getting fit and healthy.

With almost all of our go-to gyms being temporarily closed, we are all scrambling to figure out the best way to keep on the muscles. It may seem nearly impossible to work out the way we'd like if not everyone has an at-home gym with good equipment.

Alas, there is no reason to give up on your fitness journey! With tons of online resources to purchase equipment, all you need is your body weight and a few dumbbells.

A cool feature most of the gym apps are offering is free lessons to help with your routines!

3. You finally have an excuse to start (and finish) that project you've been eyeing.

If you are anything like me, you have a bunch of hobbies that keep your busy mind flowing.

Now that we are at home and trying to find ways to pass the time, we can easily get into our favorite hobbies. Whether that is drawing, singing, reading, or writing poetry, there is so much to do that will allow yourself to make the best of your time.

4. You don't have to worry about sitting in traffic every weekday.

One of the things I used to dread about each day was driving to school, which was about a 30-minute commute. And on top of that, the parking lot on campus was a disaster and barely had enough parking for everyone.

I'm sure those who are reading this have a grueling commute to and from work. Think of this time away from your job as a way to relax and enjoy the time at home.

5. You are fully in charge of your day.

This is one of my favorite reasons to be thankful for being at home right now. I do not have someone at work yelling at me anymore and I don't have professors going on and on about irrelevant topics.

Aside from your assignments for the day, you are ultimately the one who decides what your schedule will look like. You are your own boss right now, isn't that amazing!?

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers love and relationships, self-care, and music.