40 Most Inspiring 'Queer Eye' Quotes From Season 5

When you need that extra motivation, The Fab Five always have your back.

The long-awaited season 5 of Queer Eye is here just in time for a Pride Month full of binge-watching!

The Fab Five — Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Tan France — are back, and this season they’re taking over Philadelphia. Get ready to bawl your eyes out as you meet 10 new people in need of a little pick-me-up from the boys.

This season we meet some supermoms, a timid gay pastor, a survivor of homelessness, some struggling entrepreneurs, and a DJ in need of a confidence boost (to name just a few). As always, the episodes will break your heart and piece it back together again to be stronger than ever.

If you can hear the show over your own sniffling, Queer Eye is always packed with some hilarious and motivational lines from The Fab Five and their helpers. But the episodes are also intercut with some seriously inspiring quotes from famous voices.

Have your journal at the ready because this season definitely inspired some impromptu self-help writing for me.

Keeping reading for a list of some of this season’s most inspiring Queer Eye quotes from The Fab Five, as well as a few choice celebrities.

Episode 1, “Preaching Out Loud”

The Five help a timid gay pastor who bravely came out a couple of years back. He has hopes of improving the experience of young LGBTQ church-goers and leading his congregation into a bright future, but needs an updated look and a little confidence boost.

1. “Hatred stirs up conflict, but love covers all wrongs.” — Proverbs 10:12

2. “You cannot teach a man anything, you can only help him to find it within himself.” — Galileo Galili

3. “Owning our story is the bravest thing we'll ever do.” — Brené Brown

4. “You are right where you’re supposed to be.” — Karamo

Episode 2, “Groomer Has It”

A young entrepreneur is struggling to get her dog grooming business off the ground. She needs help to vamp up her brand — and The Fab Five are here to help.

5. “A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping stone to greatness.” — Oprah Winfrey

6. "If you really look closely, most overnight successes took a long time." — Steve Jobs

7. “You have to advocate for yourself because no one else is going to do it.” — Jonathan

8. “Never stop believing in yourself. You had it all along.” — Karamo

Episode 3, “Father Of The Bride”

A divorced dad is having a hard time overcoming loneliness in the time up to his daughter's wedding. The Fab Five try to give him a stylish look, a new lease on life, and some dancing lessons before the big day.

9. “New beginnings are often disguised as painful endings.” — Lao Tzu

10. “A smile is a curve that sets everything straight.” — Phyllis Diller

11. "You can't start the next chapter if you keep rereading the last one." — Unknown

12. “Stop fearing change and start having faith.” — Karamo

Episode 4, “The North Philadelphia Story”

A hero who has survived homelessness is finally getting the chance to work on himself. He has dedicated his life to helping youths in his community, but The Fab Five want to turn some attention back to him.

13. "You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them." — Maya Angelou

14. “Nothing can be changed until it is faced.” — James Baldwin

15. “There is a higher power — it’s fashion.” — Tan

16. “Your past does not have to dictate your future. You write your own destiny.” — Bobby

Episode 5, “The Anxious Activist”

An environmental activist is finding herself stretched a little thin while she tries to combat many global issues. It's time for her to invite self-care into her life and take some much needed time off.

17. “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

18. “Biggest obstacle I ever faced was my own limited perception of myself.” — RuPaul

19. “We need to do a better job of putting ourselves higher on our own to-do list.” — Michelle Obama

20. “A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman.” — Melinda Gates

Episode 6, “DJ’s On Repeat”

The Fab Five take a detour to the Jersey Shore to intervene with a single DJ who can't stop comparing himself to his married siblings. Can the guys help him get his confidence back and improve his love life?

21. “Be honest about what you want.” — Karamo

22. “It's what’s inside that counts, not our outsides.” — Jonathan

23. “Aging is a privilege.” — Jonathan

24. “Whether you’re 17 or 77, you have to find the courage to live your life for you.” — Karamo

Episode 7, “Silver Lining Sweeney”

A supermom is devoted to getting her youngest off to college, maintaining her home, and caring for her husband whose health is deteriorating. But her kids worry that she's becoming overwhelmed and not taking any time for herself.

25. “You can't control the wind, but you can adjust your sail.” — Cora L.V. Scott

26. “You cannot serve from an empty vessel.” — Eleanor Brown

27. “The present moment is all you ever have." — Eckhart Tolle

28. “You’re deserving of having your moment.” — Antoni

Episode 8, “Father Knows Fish”

A fishmonger is tiring himself out as he chases his dreams of opening a restaurant. But his business his coming between him and his family.

This episode is more than just a makeover — it's a chance to repair a relationship between a father and his estranged daughter.

29. “Do not squander time, for that's the stuff life is made of.” — Benjamin Franklin

30. “You’re not going to come up with an entire menu overnight. It’s all about perfecting one dish at a time.” — Antoni

31. “Be willing to learn from your children as much as they learn from you.” — Tan

32. “Do it with your heart.” — Bobby

Episode 9, “Paging Dr. Yi”

This pediatric doctor is the epitome of mom-guilt. She's struggling to balance her hectic career and caring for her young daughter. The Fab Five help her glam up her look and find the inner strength to do it all.

33. “Trust yourself. You know more than you think you do.” — Dr. Benjamin Spock

34. “There is no way to be a perfect mother, and a million ways to be a good one.” — Jill Churchill

35. “You have to tell yourself: ‘I belong.’” — Karamo

36. “Confidence is a journey we achieve on our insides.” — Jonathan

Episode 10, “Body Rock or Bust”

A West Philly fitness trainer is the backbone of his community, but his gym business and personal life are crumbling. The Fab Five help him find the motivation and confidence to whip himself back into shape.

37. “If you stay ready, you ain't gotta get ready.” — Will Smith

38. “One man cannot make a team.” — Kareem Abdul Jabbar

39. “We’re only intimidated by what we don’t know.” — Antoni

40. “I believe in myself so I can conquer everything.” — Karamo

