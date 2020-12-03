Braunwyn Windham-Burke Posts First Photo With Girlfriend After Coming Out As A Lesbian — Meet Kris!

Braunwyn Windham-Burke from The Real Housewives of Orange County recently came out as gay on Wednesday, December 2. The reality star also posted her first photo on her Instagram Story with her girlfriend since coming out, and the pair make quite the adorable couple!

While not much is known about Windham-Burke's girlfriend, we do know a few things about her, like her name and her love of tattoos.

Who is Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s girlfriend, Kris?

Keep reading to learn all about Windham-Burke’s girlfriend, Kris.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is head-over-heels for Kris.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke posted a photo to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 2, of her and her girlfriend named Kris.

The cute photo shows the pair hiking and posing together.

There is also a rainbow flag and a pink heart emoji at the top of the picture. Aside from that, Windham-Burke did not release any information about her girlfriend but sources confirm that her name is Kris.

In an interview, Windham-Burke spoke openly about Kris.

She said, "I love her eyes, I just love staring into them ... she has the sweetest disposition. She just listens. And she notices things about me. She pays attention... I just like to be around her. She just makes me happy."

While Kris' last name is unknown, we may have found her Instagram profile.

As Kris Jenner would say, "This is a case for the FBI!"

After sifting through Braunwyn's Instagram followers, it's possible that the account @ksmischievous may belong to her new boo.

Keep in mind, this is all specualtion, but if you compare the tattoos in the photo Braunwyn posted on her Instagram Story with the tattoos in the tagged pic above (mainly, the tiny music note on her chest), they look pretty similar — same with the facial piercings.

When did Windham-Burke come out?

Early in the day on Wednesday, December 2, Windham-Burke’s interview with GLAAD was released to the world. In the interview she stated:

"I like women. I'm gay. I'm a member of the LGBTQ+ community. It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now. I'm so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice. I'm just now starting to feel like I'm becoming the woman I'm supposed to be. I've always known it, but it took me, personally, 42 years to be comfortable in my own skin to say that."

On instagram, she also posted a picture with the caption:

“It feels so good to finally be living my truth. I am a lesbian. At 43 years old, I’ve finally been able to accept this part of myself and I’ve realized there are no rules about when someone should come out. This is my time.”

When did Braunwyn first come to terms with her sexuality?

Windham-Burke recalls that she first started to come to terms with her sexuality when she had an on-screen kiss with her Real Housewives of Orange Country co-star Tamra Judge.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke explains:

"I had a scene with Tamra that everyone kind of talked about. When we were getting ready for the reunion I was talking to a producer that I trust a lot, his name was James, and he said, 'How do you feel about this? Was it a drunken mistake or is this a part of who you are?' And I said, ‘This is who I am.' When I went to the reunion last year I kind of started baby-stepping into, ‘This is who I am. I like women.' I was testing the waters with my friends, my cast, my family.”

She also added that when she was opening up about her sexuality that it was “well-received.”

Windham-Burke’s sobriety helped her open up.

On RHOC, Windham-Burke admitted that she is an “alcoholic.”

In the episode, she told Emily Simpson, "You called me out on my drinking last year. Instead of taking it to heart, I really pushed you away. Basically, I think I just got angry with you, and I came up with reasons to be mad."

Simpson then responded with, "I want you to know that I am your friend and that I will do whatever I can to support you. Is your goal to never drink again?" and Windham-Burke stated, "I don't think I can never drink again, but yeah, it has to be forever."

Later in a confessional, Windham-Burke said "I don't know if it's divine intervention, but for the first time in my life I can say, 'My name is Braunwyn and I'm an alcoholic."

Since admitting that she is an alcoholic on the show, she has gone to Alcoholics Anonymous and in an interview said, "I love AA. I love that it is a safe, supportive environment where people can share how they feel without judgement."

Also, during the time when Windham-Burke was getting sober, she stated that she met a woman that she started having feelings for.

In her interview with GLAAD, Windham-Burke said, "I met someone that I was interested in pursuing a relationship with. It became something that I didn't want to hide anymore and I didn't want to keep secret anymore."

She is still legally married to Sean Burke.

Windham-Burke has been married to Sean Burke for over 20 years. The couple even have seven children together: Hazel, Koa, Caden, Curran, Jacob, Rowan, and Bella.

Windham-Burke still deeply cares about her husband.

"I love Sean. I love him dearly, he is my person, he is my family. But I'm not attracted to men and I never have been," she said.

Sean Burke has supported her every step of the way.

She states, "We are in unchartered territories. Sean and I are still married, I plan on staying married. We are not sleeping in the same bedroom right now, but we are in the same house. We are raising our kids together, he's my best friend. He knows the girl I'm dating."

She even said that her children weren’t “shocked at all” when she came out. She added, "I don't know how we are making it all work right now, but we are."

