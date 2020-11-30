Is Jay Cutler Dating 'Very Cavallari' Alum Shannon Ford?

Jay Cutler is an American football player who formerly played for the Chicago Bears as the Quarterback.

He played for a total of 12 seasons in the National Football League before he retired in 2017 to become a 2017 sportscaster for NFL on Fox's television broadcasts.

He's also in the middle of a divorce from reality show star and designer Kristin Cavallari.

Cutler is in the news again because he posted a video of him and Very Cavallari alum, Shannon Ford, to his Instagram with the caption, "Oysters and wine” on November 28, which you can view below.

Naturally, speculation began that the two were potentially dating, which would be extremely controversial since Cutler's ex — Kristin Cavallari — didn't leave things on good terms with Shannon Ford. In fact, she fired her from her company Uncommon James.

Who is Shannon Ford — and is she dating Jay Cutler?

Shannon Ford is an American television personality best known for her appearances on the reality TV show Very Cavallari. During the first season of the show, she was responsible for running the brand's social media account, specifically their Instagram acccount.

Ford, herself, is a social media influencer with a growing Instagram account of 300k followers.

What does Shannon Ford do?

You may remember Shannon Ford from the reality TV show Very Cavallari as the spunky social media director for Uncommon James, the jewelry and fashion line founded by Kristin Cavallari.

Besides that, she now influences several products on her Instagram account like the body mist Eau de Juice.

Shannon Ford was fired by Cutler’s ex-wife in season two of the reality show.

Sadly, Ford was fired on the second season of Very Cavallari due to her poor work ethic.

Ford and Cavallari do not seem to be on good terms as Ford lashed out at Cavallari prior to the season 3 premiere.

Shannon, along with another one of Cavallari's original hires, Reagan Agee, were both fired from the company.

At the time, Reagan posted an Instagram video stating that she also wouldn't be seen in season 3.

Ford commented with a vicious remark aimed at Cavallari, “Rule #1: Never outshine the master,” followed by the upside-down smiling emoji. Yikes.

How old is Shannon Ford?

Shannon Ford is 27 years old and was born on November 22, 199. Shannon is a Sagittarius.

Jay Cutler is 37 years old and was born on April 29, 1983, making him a Taurus.

Ford obviously knows Jay through Kristin, since she used to work for her.

Article continues below

Shannon Ford’s Twitter reavels hints.

Shannon Ford wrote this tweet on November 1st, describing a football game that she wouldn't normally watch. She reportedly watched a football game of the Chicago Bears — the team Cutler used to play for.

I never watch football but wtf am I witnessing rn with this bears game with a dude pulling a mans chain off and then sucker punching him twice? Then celebrating and clapping about it? Fuckin odd — Shannon Ford (@ShannonNoelFord) November 1, 2020

Coincidence? Hmmm.

But wait. Shannon still seems to be with her boyfriend John Gurney.

Shannon’s Instagram is still filled with lovey-dovey photos of the two of them with the most recent one being posted six days ago.

Ford and John Gurney have been together for 3 years.

Not sure if that means Cutler and Ford were hanging out as just friends, or if things got a little rocky for the two love birds in the past week?

Jay Cutler was in a long-term relationship with his ex-wife Kristin Cavallari. The two were married in 2013 after knowing each other for eight months.

They announced their split in April of 2020.

This wasn't the first time the couple had issues. Cavallari revealed she didn't want to be a stay-at-home mom, which caused tension in the relationship.

"I knew the only way Jay would see how serious I was, was if I ended the relationship. If I stayed at home, I wouldn’t be happy. And would probably end up resenting Jay for it.”

Jay Cutler has three kids.

He is very present in the children’s lives and recently reunited with his ex-wife to celebrate Halloween with his three kids.

Their names are Camden, Saylor, and Jaxon.

Deauna Nunes is an editorial intern who covers pop culture and news & entertainment for YourTango. She's been published by Emerson College's literary magazine Generic. Follow her on Twitter or Instagram.