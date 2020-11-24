Vinny Guadagnino Sparks Dating Rumors With 'Love & Hip Hop' Star After Romantic Dinner — Meet Nikki Mudarris

Love might be in the air for Vinny Guadagnino! The Jersey Shore star was recently spotted out to dinner at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills on Sunday, Nov. 22 with Nikki Muddaris.

Vinny has clearly been enjoying the single life after putting on a very public flirting display earlier this year with Too Hot To Handle’s Francesa Farago.

Guadagnino left a series of affectionate comments and emojis under Farago’s Instagram, but it looks like their fling was short-lived as he has moved on to another reality TV star.

Who is Vinny Guadagnino's girlfriend, Nikki Mudarris?

Here's everything you need to know about Vinny Guadagnino's new beau.

Nikki and Vinny's romantic dinner date sparked romance rumors.

Nikki Muddaris looked cozy with Vinny as the pair kept it casual in all-black outfits and matching face masks in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Despite infamous flings with his Jersey Shore co-stars and starring in his own dating show Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny, Vinny has remained single for the last number of years but, by the looks of this date, his days as a bachelor could be numbered.

Long-time fans of the VH1 reality show Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood will already recognize Nikki Muddaris, but there’s plenty more to know about the 30-year-old who goes by “Miss Nikki Baby.”

She stars in Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

Nikki is no stranger to being in front of the camera and has certainly been in her share of on-screen drama.

She started out as a supporting cast member on the early seasons of Love & Hip Hop, and famously had a turbulent relationship with rapper and record producer Mally Mall filled with infidelity and altercations.

Nikki was part of the main cast on the show for Seasons 3-5, but has since taken a backseat once more after returning to the supporting cast for Season 6.

Her family owns a strip club empire.

Nikki is an heiress to Seventh Veil and The Body Shop, a strip club chain operating in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Nikki credits her business skills to her father, who is known as the Godfather of Burlesque.

And it seems the family business is thriving, allowing Nikki to launch her own success. Plus, the clubs could make a great future date night for her and Vinny!

She was raised in Hollywood.

Nikki has been brushing shoulders with famous names and faces from an early age. She may have Italian, Lebanese, French, and Moroccan roots, but she was made in Hollywood. Nikki grew up with her brother and sister in the Hollywood Hills. It’s as if she was born to be a star!

Despite their success, Nikki’s family has also had their share of tragedy. In 2015, Nikki’s brother Omar tragically passed away after a drug overdose. Nikki has been open about her struggle with grief on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

She’s a USC grad.

Nikki isn’t all beauty, she’s got brains too! Nikki proudly boasts that she is a University of Southern California grad in her Instagram bio.

In a now-deleted post on her page, she revealed confirmation that she obtained her Bachelor’s degree in communications in 2015. Given that Vinny has a college degree of his own, these two make a surprisingly brainy couple.

She owns her own lingerie company.

Nikki hasn’t let her brains go to waste. Instead, she’s following in her father’s footsteps by building a business empire of her own.

Nude by Nikki is her brand of luxury lingerie and loungewear for women. Her Instagram is filled with sultry shots of her lingerie line which celebrates curvaceous women.

Vinny isn’t her first celebrity partner.

Nikki is well accustomed to having the spotlight on her relationships.

After the breakdown of her relationship with Mally Mall played out on Love & Hip-Hop, Nikki went on to have a short-lived but passionate relationship with Nicki Minaj’s ex and rapper Safaree Samuels.

The details of their relationship were aired on Season 3 of the reality show and Nikki later stated on the show that her grief over her brother’s death contributed to the brevity of their relationship. Either that or the fact that Safaree was secretly seeing another girl the entire time.

Nikki has explored bisexuality.

During the early stages of her relationship with Safaree, Nikki found herself caught in a love triangle with Rosa Acosta, another fellow cast member.

Nikki has never explicitly revealed her sexuality and it was speculated on the show that she could have been feigning interest in Acosta to stir up drama.

She did also go on to Joseline Hernandez, another Love & Hip Hop cast member.

Alice Kelly is a writer with a love for celebrity gossip and entertainment news.