Did Jay Cutler Cheat On Kristin Cavallari? How Scandal Ended Her Relationship With BFF Kelly Henderson

Cavallari has dumped her best friend.

The new season of Very Cavallari recently premiered in January 2020, and one former cast member was conspicuously missing. Kelly Henderson is off the show and apparently out of Kristin Cavallari's life as well.

In the opening episode, Cavallari explains to viewers (and her friends) that there were troubling rumors about an affair between Henderson and Cavallari's husband of seven years, ex-NFL player Jay Cutler. Cavallari got really upset when Henderson didn't handle the rumors the way Cavallari would have liked.

Now the BFFs are BF-Nevers, and Cavallari has a lot of feelings about the situation. But let's get straight to it:

Did Jay Cutler cheat on Kristin Cavallari with Kelly Henderson?

Read on for all the dirty details.

Henderson has been Cavallari's friend and castmate for years.

Very Cavallari premiered on E! in 2018 and featured the life of reality star Kristin Cavallari, her former NFL quarterback husband, Jay Cutler, and their three kids (who aren't featured on camera.) The former Laguna Beach and Hills star is now a business owner of jewelry line Uncommon James and her new series focuses a lot on growing her brand as well as her home life in Nashville, a life that Henderson was a big part of.

Henderson is a Nashville based makeup artist and "glam specialist" (who knew that was an official specialty?) and she works with celebrity clients like Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, Kip Moore, Kelsea Ballerini, Aubrie Sellers, Tucker Beathard, and Sam Palladio to name a few. Naturally, she also has a lifestyle website and an active Instagram account where she posts photos of her work, promotes her podcast, and generally does the influencer thing. She gets a boost from being on TV with her best friend as well.

Cavallari with Henderson and fellow Cavallari BFF Stephanie Biegel.

Did Jay Cutler cheat on Kristin Cavallari with Kelly Henderson? Cavallari dropped a bombshell in the premiere of the new season.

In a face-to-face with cameras on the premiere episode of the new season, Cavallari sadly told her fans that her biggest change has been a personal one. “The biggest change in my personal life is that my best friend Kelly and I haven’t talked in two months,” Cavallari revealed. “We’ve had a major falling out and it’s just been breaking my heart.”

“When season 2 was airing, there was a lot of talk on social media about Jay and Kelly having an affair,” she continued. “Not for one second have I ever thought that it was true. It wasn’t the actual accusations of them having an affair that made me upset, it was how Kelly went about it.”

What were the rumors about Cutler and Henderson?

There was an episode last season where Henderson and Cutler met up for drinks and to talk about Henderson wanting to find love. The meet-up was to set the stage for an upcoming storyline about Cutler picking potential dates for Henderson, but the vibe in the room was a little intense and viewers couldn't help but notice.

One Twitter user commented at the time:

#VeryCavallari #E



It was uncomfortable to watch. Kelly & Jay were flirting and she is barely wearing a top. The topic of discussion was what kind of men Kelly likes. Totally inappropriate. pic.twitter.com/P0HpxfAaKk — LuLuLemon (@ACCOUNT99685169) March 25, 2019

Another user a few months later noted their recent falling out and said "Did Kristen finally let go kelly because she finally realizes and notice kelly was hitting on jay?" One other fan of the show questioned, "#VeryCavallari maybe Jay and Kelly have a thing, maybe that's why Kelly can't find the 'right' man."

So what did Henderson do wrong?

Cavallari stated that while she didn't believe the affair rumors, she was hurt by how lightly Henderson took the situation and wished her friend threw cold water on it. Instead, she felt Kelly used the rumors to boost her own online presence.

“[Henderson] was accused of having an affair with Jay last season of the show, which, fine, I get it — that’s a lot for her to deal with, too,” Cavallari vented to her friends Justin Anderson and Stephanie Biegel on the show.

“But she wanted to post something about it. I was like, ‘Don’t post anything about it! That’s the last thing you do,’” she continued. “Why do you want to post about that? To get more attention about it. If I was accused of having an affair with your husband, I wouldn’t say his f—ing name on social media. Like, like come on! It kind of blows my mind.”

Cavallari tried to reach out to Henderson about it to talk it out.

Cavallari revealed that she sent Henderson an email explaining her feelings about the whole situation, which prompted a defensive response from Henderson. Cavallari said she didn't want to lose the friendship forever, so instead of making any final decision, she took her husband's advice and took some time to herself.

So was there an affair or not?

It doesn't seem like there was actually anything going on between Henderson and Cutler. Although this being reality TV, the affair could have happened and this storyline is what Cutler and Cavallari agreed to do to save their marriage.

More likely, however, is that Cavallari was legitimately annoyed by the rumors and how Henderson handled them and E! ran with that conflict to anchor the new season of the show. It wouldn't be unexpected for Henderson and Cavallari to have a tear-filled reconciliation episode sometime later this season.

Fans will just have to keep watching to find out.

Cavallari recently opened up to Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge about the falling out.

Recently, the reality star met up with her old pals and fellow The Hills alums, Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge. During their night out, Cavallari opened up to her friends about the drama surrounding her former BFF, Henderson.

After Patridge commented how bad she felt about the falling out, Cavallari responded, "It's just weird because I've only ever known Nashville with Kelly. I've known her for seven years. It's a long time and she was my best friend."

She also told her friends that Henderson had told her other friend, Justin Anderson, that she was only "doing the show as a favor." Cavallari also revealed that nothing about Henderson's behavior "really added up."

Patridge went on to say, "Cameras and a little bit of fame, it brings people's true colors out." And then compared the situation to Montag's falling out with Lauren Conrad. Montag sympathetically agreed, commenting, "It's hard when you lose your best friend. That is such a deep blow."

The following day after the meetup, Patridge told Cavallari that a man had come up to her that night and commented on the feud, "This guy came up to me, he was like, 'We have someone in common. My best friend is Kelly and Kristin is a b****.'"

Patridge then defended her friend, saying, "So I was like, 'You know, if you think Kristin's a b****, at least she's black or white. There's no grey, Kristin's very straightforward. You know exactly where she stands and that's respectable.'"

Cavallari was, of course, grateful for the support.

