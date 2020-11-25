Jinger Duggar Welcomes Second Child With Jeremy Vuolo! See Their Sweet Announcement

In the universe of Duggars, a new baby arriving on the scene is a blessed event, even if it’s not a particularly unusual event.

The original Duggar couple, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, famously welcomed 19 children into their family. Those kids have grown up in front of our eyes on their television show 19 Kids and Counting.

As the children have gotten married and moved into their own lives, they have welcomed children of their own, chronicled on the show Counting On.

And in an Instagram post on Nov. 25, two of the show's stars, Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband Jeremy Voulo, revealed that they had welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Evangeline Jo Vuolo.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo's relationship is one of the most talked about when it comes to the Duggar family.

And it's mostly because of her "rebelious" ways!

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo's relationship, including details about their new bundle of joy!

Jinger and Jeremy met because of Jinger’s brother-in-law, Ben Seewald.

Ben Seewald and his Duggar bride Jessa met Jeremy at a church event in Jeremy’s hometown of San Antonio.

Ben and Jeremy struck up a friendship and exchanged texts for a few months, before Jeremy came up to Arkansas to visit the Seewalds and the rest of the Duggar clan, including Jinger.

The bromance led to romance and Jeremy and Jinger were soon courting.

Jeremy proposed in New York!

Duggars and Duggars-in-law like to make proposals as big a deal as possible, since they’re always made for TV.

Jeremy was no exception. After five months of unofficially dating and three months of true “courting”, Jinger went New York City to meet up with Jeremy.

While she was there, he organized a surprise photo shot where he dropped to one knee and popped the question on a rooftop with the Empire State Building in the background.

Jinger naturally said yes!

Jinger was the the first Duggar sister to move to her husband’s town!

While some of the Duggar kids have roamed a bit after getting married — Josh and his wife Anna spent a few years outside DC, while Jill and husband Derrick have lived outside the US for mission trips — they all make their way back to their hometown.

Jinger is the first child to make what appears to be a permanent move away from the family compound. She and Jeremy live near his family in Texas.

They got married on November 5, 2016, but waited to have their first child.

Part of the Duggar religious tradition discourages the use of birth control.

Jim Bob and Michelle have said they decided to leave their family size in God’s hands.

A lot of the kids have followed suit with babies following right after marriage.

Jinger’s sister Joy Anna announced her first pregnancy just months after she got married.

Not so with Jinger and Jeremy! The two lived the dream of newlywed bliss for a year before taking the leap into family life.

Jinger rocks the fashion boat!

Jinger has notably been spotted in some distinctly un-Duggar-like outfits.

While most of the Duggar women stick to skirts and dresses, Jinger has stepped out in jeans and even shorts!

While that might not sound like a major fashion revolution, in the conservative circles Jinger grew up in, that kind of outfit can make a real splash.

But she gets Jeremy’s permission to wear the pants.

Lest we forget that the Duggars — and Vuolos — religion is strict, remember that Jeremy is a pastor who subscribes to the notions of Biblical modesty.

His views are slightly more relaxed than Jim Bob and Michelle but he’s still pretty traditional.

In a sermon in 2017, he said:

“It is your liberty as to whether you dress modestly with a modest pair of pants, or with a skirt, or with a T-shirt, or with a blouse. It is not your liberty, women, to wear sensual, seductive clothing that is designed to draw the attention of your brothers.”

So Jinger can wear pants, but only if they’re sufficiently un-tempting to men.

Jinger and Jeremy welcomed their second child together on Nov. 25.

The Vuolos, who are already parents to daughter Felicity Nicole who was born in 2018, welcomed their second child together: a baby girl named Evangeline Jo.

Jinger posted a sweet snap of herself and her new daughter on Instagram, and fans, friends, and families everywhere congratulated the couple on the birth of their second baby.

"Congratulations sweet mama!" fellow TLC star Tori Roloff commented, while a fan simply wrote, "Congratulations she's beautiful!"

Congrats to the happy couple!

Rebekah Kuschmider is a DC area writer with a background in non-profit management and advocacy Her work has been seen at Ravishly, Babble, Scary Mommy, The Mid, Redbook online, and The Broad Side. She is the creator of the blog Stay at Home Pundit and is a contributor the book Love Her, Love Her Not: The Hillary Paradox . She is a cohost of the weekly political podcast The More Perfect Union.