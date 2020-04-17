20 Best Simple Wedding Dresses & Styles For All Budgets

Simple and classy.

There are so many directions brides can go in with their wedding gown. Wedding dress styles are never-ending — there are ballgown dresses, mermaid style, empire-waisted, or tea-length; dresses might have long trains, lace, tulle, or be backless.

Sexy or classic, long or short, some of the best wedding dresses out there keep things simple.

Simple wedding dresses show that less can be more, and prove that understated can be elegant and classic as much as anything fancy or detailed. Plus, the simpler a dress, the more the bride can have fun with shoes, jewelry, accessories, and her hairstyle.

Consider the wedding dress as a canvas to work around. Because simple can be beautiful and stylish.

Under $1,000

1. Azazie Aileen

This satin dress is simple yet beautiful with its clean-cut and simple lines. A beautiful lace belt provides just enough detail while also remaining classic.

(Azazie, $299)

2. Infinite Glory White Maxi Dress

Sleek stretch knit shapes this stunning dress with a darted, triangle bodice, adjustable straps, and maxi skirt with flaring mermaid hem. Scoop back with hidden zipper/clasp.

(Lulus, $84)

3. Mermaid Wedding Dress with V Back Cut

Elegant and at the same time simple, this wedding dress has an open V back cut and V neckline. It's made with expensive qualitative Italian crepe in white off color.

(Etsy, $350+)

4. Minimalist Wedding Dress

Simple yet elegant, this satin wedding dress has a slit that's perfect for beach and outdoor weddings. Made with soft and silky satin, similar to silk, the top has a deep V neckline.

(Etsy, $189)

5. Slim A-line Dress with Sweetheart Neck Line

This elegant ivory taffeta slim A-line floor length wedding dress is perfect for brides who want a simple and clean design for their outfit.

(Etsy, $399.95+)

6. Ivory Mikado Wedding Dress

This Leja dress, featuring spaghetti straps bodice and pleated luxurious ivory Mikado skirt, has a high-low hem that cascades into a subtle train.

(Etsy, $925)

7. Ivory Crepe Open Back Wedding Dress

This ivory wedding gown with an open back is made with elastane, has molded cups, and has handmade embellishments on the back. It also has a concealed zip fastening along the side.

(Etsy, $294)

8. White by Vera Wang Crystal T-Back Stretch Crepe Plus Size Slip Gown

This slinky stretch crepe plus-size slip gown is elevated by figure-flattering seaming and glamorous, baguette-encrusted halter straps that lead to a black grosgrain bow-topped T-back. An ivory grosgrain bow is also included.

(David's Bridal, $528)

9. Tadashi Shoji Off the Shoulder Illusion Lace Gown

Strike a magical balance between classic romance and boho-chic style in this crochet lace gown with a gossamer illusion off-shoulder V-neck bodice.

(Nordstrom, $828)

10. Cowl Back Bohemian Boho Wedding Dress

The chiffon lace on this dress with a Grecian drape is as timeless as it is classic and stunning. You can also give the creator your measurements for a customized fit.

(Etsy, $183.20)

11. Azazie Hera

This satin gown is simple and elegant and needs no additional decor to make it beautiful. This gown really lets the bride shine, while also highlighting her figure in a modest way.

(Azazie, $249)

12. Azazie Reggie

This dress is simple and understated with the sweetheart neckline and subtle lace detailing on the bodice. The matte satin is an understated and simple choice, yet beautiful and timeless.

(Azazie, $299)

13. Berlin in Ivory

This dress is perfect for those who are looking for a simple sheath dress (perhaps for a City Hall wedding or even an outfit to change into for the reception). It's made of a thicker fabric with a gorgeous sheen and has a deep V in the back.

(Ava James NYC, $250)

14. Joanna August Courtney Halter Wedding Dress

The clean, minimal design of this flowing halter dress transcends time and trends. It has a hidden back-zip closure, button closure at back neck, halter neck, and A-line skirt.

(Nordstrom, $985)

15. Joanna August Joni Strapless Column Wedding Dress

Make a dramatic trip down the aisle in this simple and stunning dress with a detachable train moving behind you like a billowy white cloud.

(Nordstrom, $985)

Over $1,000

16. Carolina Herrera Ivy V-Neck Crepe Wedding Dress

Princess seams define the slender silhouette of this elegant and understated gown. It flares into a floor-sweeping trumpet skirt.

(Nordstrom, $4,990)

17. Carolina Herrera Indira Bow Back Detail Strapless Wedding Dress

A voluminous bow is dramatically knotted at the back of this statuesque silk crepe gown, supplying this slender style with soft, romantic movement.

(Nordstrom, $5,490)

18. Amadine Silk Open Back Wedding Dress

A twisted panel textured with soft pleats hugs the waist of an elegant A-line gown, styled with a plunging back and slit skirt for daring flashes of skin.

(Nordstrom, $3,750)

19. Estilo V-Neck Crepe Trumpet Gown

Lovely Chantilly lace insets gracefully adorn the sides and back of this stunning crepe gown styled with a plunging neckline and a floor-sweeping skirt.

(Nordstrom, $1,550)

20. Whispers & Echoes Roma Gown

This mock neck mini is a modern masterpiece, ideal for an elopement or playful second look. Meticulously embellished, it pairs dimensional floral appliques with a scattering of beaded stars for a hint of sparkle.

(BHLDN, $1,295)

