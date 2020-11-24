‘Below Deck: Med’ Star Hannah Ferrier Is Engaged! See Her Gorgeous Ring And Meet Fiancé, Josh Roberts

Baby makes three, and a ring makes four!

At least, according to Below Deck: Mediterranean star Hannah Ferrier. The Bravo star — who just gave birth to her first child a month ago — took to Instagram on Nov. 23 to reveal that she and her partner of over two years, Josh Roberts, are engaged!

“And then there were three...and a ring,” she captioned an Instagram picture of herself showing off her huge sparkler, adding the diamond ring and clinking champagne glass emojis to her post.

While all Bravo fanatics are familiar with Ferrier from her appearances on the hit reality show, her fiancé, Josh Roberts, prefers to remain more of a mystery.

Who is Hannah Ferrier’s fiancé, Josh Roberts?

He’s not afraid of commitment.

Hannah Ferrier’s beau is clearly not afraid of commitment, seeing as he proposed to his gorgeous gal on Nov. 23.

“Hell yaaaa my boi josh!!! Smart man locking in my beautiful hot momma! Congrats I’m soooo happy for you 3,” fellow Below Deck: Med cast member Jessica More commented on the pic of Hannah’s ring.

Although they’re engaged now, in June, Hannah said that she and Josh were in no rush to get married.

“At the moment, the priority’s the baby, and I’m not extremely traditional like that,” she explained.

“A lot of people are married and miserable and a lot of people are in a relationship and not married and very happy," she said, adding, "So, that doesn’t really bother me when we get married."

Josh Roberts is a dad.

Hannah Ferrier revealed that she and Josh were expecting their first child together in an interview back in June of this year.

“I'm so excited. I'm so ready," she said. "I absolutely cannot wait to meet her. A lot of people are like, 'Oh, I'm excited, but I'm also a little scared and nervous.' I don't have any of that. I just want her here already."

Hannah gave birth to the couple’s first child, a daughter named Ava Grace Roberts, on Oct. 26, 2020.

“Madam has arrived! Josh and I are so happy to welcome to the world our little girl - Ava Grace Roberts. Born on the 26th of October. She is already a little menace that has captured our hearts forever,” she captioned a sweet snap announcing the birth on Instagram.

They met at a bar.

"We actually met in a bar in Sydney the day after I landed after filming Season 4," she said.

"We kind of both flirted with each other, but I did let him know I just finished filming, so I was at 50 percent of my normal capability. So I'm surprised that alone didn't scare him off," Hannah revealed.

“This is definitely the first relationship that I actually see some longevity and potentially getting married and making babies and having a family," she also said.

Seems to be working out perfectly for them!

Josh Roberts has a job that's out of the spotlight.

Although not much is known about Josh Roberts, Hannah did reveal that he worked in real estate.

He’s originally from Scotland.

Although Roberts is originally from Scotland, he’s currently working in Sydney, Australia.

He’s an extremely private person.

Josh Roberts values his privacy more than anything, so it seems!

The Scottish real estate agent isn’t on social media at all, and he doesn’t even appear on Hannah’s social media accounts, either.

"He’s very private, he hates social media, so, that’s definitely something that I respect. It’s probably for the best,” she said.

“Like, I don’t think I could date someone that was fascinated with their Instagram and taking selfies and stuff," Hannah added. “He’s just very low-key."

