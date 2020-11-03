'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Star Erika Jayne Files For Divorce From 81-Year-Old Husband Tom Girardi

Sad news for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne and her husband, Tom Girardi.

On Nov. 3, Jayne filed for divorce from her husband of 21 years.

"After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” she said.

"This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together,” she added.

Who is Erika Jayne's husband, Tom Girardi?

What is Tom Girardi's age?

Tom Girardi was born on June 3, 1939, which makes him an 81-year-old Gemini.

What does Erika Jayne's husband do for a living?

Tom Girardi is a prominent and well-established lawyer in Los Angeles.

For the most part, he has stayed completely out of the limelight and let his wife truly be the star she was meant to be.

However, in April of 2019, a huge lawsuit catapulted Girardi into the spotlight.

Tom Girardi's lawsuit, explained:

In 2019, Tom Girardi was sued by Law Finance Group for well over $15 million dollars — $15,151,989 to be exact (but who is counting, right).

As the name of their company might indicate, Law Finance Group makes its money by helping keep prominent law firms afloat with loans like the one they alleged Mr. Girardi took from them.

At the time, they alleged that he made no effort to repay this debt.

Clearly eager to get some of that cheddar back, the group has claimed that the massive sum was loaned to the lawyer to "maintain Mr. Girardi’s lavish lifestyle and to keep his prominent law firm financially afloat.”

In Jan. of 2019, Girardi agreed to pay $10 million back to Law Finance Group; however, he failed to pay back the full amount by July, which was part of the agreement reached in court.

Girardi was then ordered to pay $6 million to the law firm — an amount that generated interest until he paid the full $6 million, which he did in Nov. 2019.

What did Erika Jayne say about the lawsuit?

Erika is known for her icy demeanor on the show, and unless you're mentioning her son, chances are you're going to have a very difficult time cracking that frozen mask and seeing what's really going on inside.

She plays her cards very close to her chest, and when it came to her husband and his legal affairs, you can bet she didn't have any intention of changing what's worked for her now.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, when asked to comment on the details surrounding the little that is known about the lawsuit against Tom, Erika chose not to make any comment.

Erika is tough as nails, fiercely loyal, and when it comes to her family, she is clearly ride or die. Not wanting to comment on Tom's pending case at the time was proof of just that.

Did Tom Girardi work with Erin Brockovich?

He sure did!

Many of the men who appear on the Real Housewives franchises as boyfriends, partners or husbands aren't much to write home about.

The few that are tend to work in sales or real estate. Tom is the rare exception to that rule, as one of the founders of Girardi and Keese, a prominent law firm located in Downtown Los Angeles.

One of Girardi's most memorable cases was the lawsuit he helped bring forth against Pacific Gas Electric for a gas leak into a water reservoir that killed and sickened countless people.

This case was made famous by the movie Erin Brockovich, starring Julia Roberts.

Girardi's made his career out of defending the underdog, which makes my desire for him to still be a good dude that much stronger.

Are Erika Jayne and Erika Girardi the same person?

When Erika Jayne appeared on the scene in the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she was a real breath of fresh air.

The energy she injected into the cast helped the show out of a serious slump, and for very good reason.

While other Housewives start wine cooler companies or try to launch clothing lines, Erika's side hustle was her Erika Jayne persona.

As Erika Jayne, she took to the stage, usually at bumping nightclubs, to get her sexy on channeling her inner sexy rock goddess.

How old is Erika Jayne's son?

Erika Jayne has one son, Tommy Izzo, who she shares with her ex-husband, Thomas Izzo.

He is 29 years old.

Who is Tom Girardi's first wife?

Tom Girardi's first wife is Karen Weitzul, who he wed on August 29, 1964 — seven years before Erika Jayne was even born.

What is Tom Girardi's net worth?

Tom Girardi's net worth is reportedly around $30 million.

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York with her cats, Batman and Margot. Her work focuses on relationships, pop culture and news. For more of her work, check out her Tumblr.