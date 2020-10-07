'Vanderpump Rules' Star Stassi Schroeder Is Married! Meet Her Husband, Beau Clark

Another Vanderpump Rules star is married! Stassi Schroeder, who was a longtime cast member of the show until Bravo gave her the boot for her past problematic and racist behavior, took to Instagram on Oct. 7 to reveal that she and her partner, Beau Clark, had wed in a small, backyard ceremony in September. "Today would've been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway," she captioned a video of the pair kissing after exchanging their vows. "I am so proud to be your wife," she added. And while reality TV fans are all too familiar with Schroeder, we're curious to know more about her now-husband, Beau Clark.

Who is Stassi Schroeder's husband, Beau Clark?

Beau Clark joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules in Season 7 after he and Stassi had been together for about six months, and fans of the show were finally introduced to a boyfriend of Stassi’s they actually liked!

He’s more than just a cast member, though. Clark is a commercial and casting advertiser for Sanford Casting, as well as a former actor, who lives and works in Hollywood. He acted in a short film called The Loneliness of the Long Distance Dreamer, where he actually locked lips with Kristen Doute!

How did Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark meet?

Apparently, Kristen and Beau remained friends, and she, along with Katie Maloney-Schwartz, introduced Clark to Schroeder at a party.

On an episode of Watch What Happens Live, Stassi revealed, “Katie saw him at The Grove and looked over and said, ‘That’s a dude that I think Stassi would love.’ And he made out with Kristen on a movie set 10 years ago, on camera.”

How did Beau Clark propose?

Clark got down on one knee while the two were touring the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. And if you’re familiar with Stassi, you know she’s obsessed with all things creepy, including horror and the supernatural.

“We ended up closing down Mondrian talking. I don’t think I’ve laughed as hard ever with anybody, just to have a great conversation with someone on a first time hanging out was fantastic,” he said. How sweet is that? The rest, as they say, is history.

The two are absolutely smitten with one another, and in an interview back in January, Stassi opened up about her love for her man. “I don’t feel badly about shouting it from the rooftops because, y’all, I’ve been through like 15 years of s*** boyfriends, so now that I have a good one and I’m fine to brag about it!” she said.

Stassi announced she was pregnant with their first child after her scandal.

In June of 2020, Stassi and former BFF Kristen Doute were both fired from Vanderpump Rules for their past racist and problematic behavior — particularly, an incident where they called the cops on the show's only Black cast member, Faith Stowers, for a crime she didn't commit.

Shortly after the scandal hit the tabloids, Stassi and Beau announced that they were expecting their first child, and kept a low profile after the announcement.

Now, they're husband and wife, and their baby girl is due in January of next year.

