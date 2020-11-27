Everything To Know About Future's New Boo, Dess Dior

Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, better known as Future, is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer.

Future is originally from Atlanta, Georgia and he is 37 years old, born on November 20, 1983, making him a Scorpio.

Future first started his music career when he joined the Dungeon Family collective and he was given the nickname of “the Future.”

He has released 8 studio albums starting with Pluto in 2012 and most recently High Off Life in 2020.

Future has also released 6 collaborative mixtapes from 2015 to 2020. His mixtapes include What a Time to be Alive with Drake and Super Slimey with Young Thug.

Future is clearly doing well in the music industry — and just as well in his love life with his new girlfriend, Dess Dior — but what do we know about her?

Who is Future’s girlfriend, Dess Dior?

Dess Dior is a rising rapper from Savannah, Georgia.

She started off her career in 2019 when she released her singles, “F*cked Up,” and “Bandz.” Dess Dior released her first EP, called Definition of Dess, in June 2020.

Dior is 22 years old and was born on November 2, 1998, making her a Scorpio.

The couple recently took a steamy Instagram picture together.

Dess Dior confirmed the relationship by posting a very steamy selfie in her instagram stories.

The selfie shows her posing in front of a mirror in the bathroom with a shirtless Future behind her and grabbing her butt.

If that doesn’t make the relationship official, we don’t know what does.

Who is Future's ex-girlfriend, Lori Harvey?

Before dating Dior, Future was dating Lori Harvey, Steve Harvey's daughter. They were on and off again for two years until they called it quits in August of 2020.

Their brea- up seemed to be a bit messy as they unfollowed each other on social media and deleted all of their Instagram pictures together.

Before they broke up, they were quarantining together at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. They were sharing Instagram stories together and seemed pretty cozy until their breakup.

However, Future seems to have moved on quickly since he was first spotted with Dior having lunch in Georgia in late October.

Future spoiled Dior for her birthday.

Future and Dior were spotted together a couple of times over the past few weeks.

The dating rumors all began when they first went to lunch together in late October.

More recently, Dior celebrated her 22nd birthday at a club on November 2.

Future is known for spoiling his girlfriends and it was basically confirmed that they were dating when Future spoiled her with an Audemars Piguet watch. Dior even showed off the watch in an Instagram post.

Also, fans noticed Future in the background of some of Dior’s birthday pictures so their relationship didn't come as a complete surprise to many.

Dess Dior enjoys nature and outdoor activities.

According to Dior’s social media, it's evident that she is adventurous and enjoys nature.

She is seen riding around on motorbikes with her friends and also riding horses.

Dior especially likes being around water and likes to ride water motorbikes.

Future’s net worth is $40 million.

Dess Dior’s net worth is $5 million.

