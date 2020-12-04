50 Best Stocking Stuffers Of 2020 — All Under $35

As you're wrapping your gifts this holiday season — a holiday season unlike any other — don't forget about the stockings!

Whether the gifts are from Santa and his elves, or Mom and Dad, we've rounded up 50 inexpensive stocking stuffers that are fun, creative and won't break the bank.

And hey, if you feel like forgoing stockings all-together this year, there is no judgement here. The true gift of this pandemic holiday season is the gift of health, happiness, and COVID vaccines on the horizon.

50 Best Inexpensive Stocking Stuffers

Happy Holidays!

1. Oleamea Olive Oil

The perfect gift for people who love to cook, this gift pack features two award-winning olive oils: a medium intensity olive oil, which exhibits hints of walnut and tomato leaf and everyday olive oil, which has aromas of green grass and hints of fig leaf and walnut.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

2. Silver Dollar Candle Co. Cinnabomb Candle

Step into your favorite bakery first thing in the morning each time you light this delicious Cinnamon Bun-scented candle.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

3. The Ultimate Street Art Coloring Book

The Ultimate Street Art Coloring Book is the largest collaboration of street artists for a social cause in the world: When you buy one, they'll give a textbook for free to children in need. Featuring illustrations from a selection of top street artists and muralists in the world, turn modern masterpieces into your own.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

4. Formula 10.0.6 Daily Essential Body Collection

Give your body the ultimate treat with this 5-piece bundle, which includes Tip To Toe for all over moisture, Save My Sole and Step By Step for an at-home pedicure experience, and Keep Me Clean for anytime, anywhere body/face wipes.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

5. Doctor C's Party Poison Game

Discover what your friends really think of you in this brutal and hilarious voting game.

(Clarendon Games, $12)

6. Each & Every Rose & Vanilla Deodorant

This scent blends rose essential oil and vanilla extract to create a balance of floral and slightly sweet that's warm and inviting to wear.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

7. Bliss Lemon & Sage Refreshing Body Wipes

What a great way to stay fresh when you're on-the-go!

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

8. NIXON Wintour Beanie

As close to a perfect beanie as you can get without knitting it yourself.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

9. Soap & Glory Hand Food Hydrating Hand Cream

With notes of hibiscus, juicy cantaloupe melon and cedarwood, this hand creme is a blend scent that'll trick you into thinking you're on vacation.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

10. Bamboo Facial Cloth

Made from organic bamboo, these delicate and gentle facial cloths are the perfect addition to your cleansing routine. Use them to remove makeup and dirt and and pamper your face with a deeper, more thorough cleanse.

(Berlin Skin, $17)

11. Karine Joncas Pepti-Collagen 3D Lip Gloss

This gloss provides a plumping effect while rapidly smoothing the appearance of stubborn lines around the lips.

(Karine Joncas, $32)

12. Frances Valentine Embroidered Floral Face Mask

Help keep your community safe in style.

(Frances Valentine, $20)

13. Café Gratitude Christmas Cookie Kit

Includes 9 pre-baked gluten-free gingerbread cookies and three homemade natural frostings. Perfect for families and children to decorate during the holidays together.

(Cafe Gratitude, $25)

14. Peter Thomas Roth Hyaluronic Happy Hour

Get the hydration party started with this duo, which is formulated with Hyaluronic Acid, a substance that attracts and retains up to 1,000 times its weight in water from moisture in the atmosphere.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

15. Luna Nectar Nocturne Anti-Stress & Sleep Magnesium Oil

This sleep oil is infused with calming lavender, orange, and soothing aloe vera to induce sleep, reduce anxiety/stress, and promote muscle recovery.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

16. Apothic Cabernet Sauvignon

Immerse your senses in this smooth Cab. Apothic Cabernet Sauvignon has hints of jammy dark fruit and vanilla that blend with a silky smooth texture.

(Drizly, $9.99)

17. Urban Decay Moondust Palette

Glimmer your eyes up — even if the only party you're attending this year is in your own living room.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

18. The Good Hippie Peppermint Lip Gloss

A nourishing blend of botanical oils and refreshing peppermint deliver lasting moisture and hydration for softer, smoother lips. Mwah!

(The Good Hippie, $16)

19. Slim Chillers Skinny Freezer

Wine — in popsicle form. Need we say more?

(Slim Chillers, prices vary)

20. Wicked Weed Brewing Watermelon Dragon Fruit Brust

Sour beer fans: burst into an explosion of tart fruit flavor that'll refresh your senses with every sip.

(Wicked Weed Brewing, prices vary)

21. How To Be An Anti-Racist by Ibram X. Kendi

From an Amazon Book Review: "Most people will tell you that racism is all about hatred and ignorance. In How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi's follow-up to his National Book Award-winning Stamped from the Beginning, he explains that racism is ultimately structural.

Racism directs attention away from harmful, inequitable policies and turns that attention on the people harmed by those policies. Kendi employs history, science, and ethics to describe different forms of racism; at the same time, he follows the events and experiences of his own life, adapting a memoir approach that personalizes his arguments.

This is a very effective combination, fusing the external forces of racism with Kendi's own reception and responses to that racism — the result will be mind-expanding for many readers."

A critical book for everyone to read in 2020.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

22. Saje Peppermint Twist Refreshing Room Spray

Take a trip down candy cane lane — fresh peppermint meets uplifting orange and sweet benzoin to make your home merry.

(Saje, $14)

23. Santa Clausthaler Holiday Brew

A delicious and refreshing limited-edition holiday beer, Santa Clausthaler features a crisp and well-balanced taste of Clausthaler Original premium non-alcoholic beer blended with flavors of cranberry and cinnamon.

(Meijer, $8.49)

24. Skinergy Beauty Green Tea Konjac Exfoliating Sponge

This all-natural green tea konjac sponge is a gentle and effective skincare tool to cleanse, exfoliate, buff and smooth out skin.

(Skinergy Beauty, $10.99)

25. Geologie Everyday Face Wash

These bad boys gently strip away dirt and oil buildup, leaving your skin feeling balanced and fresh.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

26. Your Heart's Content Emerald Velvet Trees

Decorate your home in the hottest trend this season: velvet! Add this holiday decor to your mantle, your table, a shelf, or wherever you want to add a luxurious touch to your home.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon Handmade)

27. Well Told College Town Map Pint Glass Pair

Choose your alma mater and they'll feature the campus, streets and neighborhoods of it onto two maching pint glasses, printed in the colors of the home team.

(Well Told, $29.50)

28. Felina Lurra Cotton Spandex Bike Shorts

Giddy up! Comfort meets fashion with these super-trendy bike shorts. Wear 'em for biking or for lounging — both work!

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

29. Glossy Pops

Glossy Pops are a two-in-one lip combo, featuring a moisturizing lip balm and a runway-ready lip gloss.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

30. Delica Felted Acorn Ornaments

Each felted acorn is hand-felted using softly-spun merino wool and then glued to real acorn caps. Hang these on a small tree, on the wall, next to your jewelry stand, be creative!

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon Handmade)

31. Lucky Honey Tube Socks

A spin on the classic athletic tube sock with extra arch support for your feet.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

32. Qveen Matte Liquid Lip Satin

This ultra-light, long-lasting creamy matte finish will keep your pout looking vibrant long after application.

(Qveen Studio, $17)

33. Lucky Honey Evil Eye Mask Chain

Slip each clasp around your mask loops, and voilà, your mask rests on your chest like a pair of sunglasses. No more hassling about where to put it.

(Lucky Honey, $32)

34. Sparkling Ice Spiked Seltzer

For those who like sparkling water and a slight buzz, boom: you've got both!

(Sparkling Ice, prices vary)

35. Volcanica Guatemala Coffee

For the caffeine addict, a rich, full bodied coffee with a smooth, sophisticated flavor and an intense aroma — the perfect roast for any morning.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

36. Lola Not Your So-So Scrunchie

These simple-yet-strong scrunchies are perfect for the active aestheticist. Plus, LOLA will donate 1% of all revenue to the awareness and prevention of teen suicide and self-harm.

(Lola Activewear, $14)

37. Salty Girl Beauty Hand & Body Soap

We're all washing our hands a lot these days, so might as well get a soap that's really, really good. Made with pure sea salt, and soothing tangerine and Lime essential oils, buying this soap also gives back to the cancer community: A percentage of all Salty Girl profits go to their non-profit, Foundation4Love.

(Salty Girl Beauty, $9)

38. Brancott Estate Pinot Grigio

Straight from New Zealand wine country, selected parcels of fruit from the Marlborough region have been carefully blended together to create this weighty and full of flavor wine.

(Brancott Estate, $12)

39. Philosophy Cinnamon Buns Shower Gel

Perk up your shower senses with the delicious scent of fresh-baked cinnamon buns.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

40. America's Test Kitchen The Complete Plant-Based Cookbook

Plant-based cooking is more diverse than ever. This modern, global approach to eating well without meat offers foolproof, uncomplicated plant recipes that let you choose whether you want to eat entirely vegan or mostly vegan (with options to add dairy and eggs).

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

41. Cat Person Mug

Give the mug that says, “Why yes, I am a cultured, intellectual person with above-average empath scores.”

(Cat Person, $10)

42. AmazonBasics Kids Ultra-Soft Hooded Wearable Blanket

Perfect for sleeping, playing make-believe, or simply cuddling up on the couch, the wearable blanket comes in a variety of whimsical designs.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

43. Jergens Skin Smoothie Lotion

Infused with cocoa, shea butter, and a boost of Vitamin E, this formula leaves skin healthy-looking and smooth.

(Walmart, $5.97)

44. GODIVA Chocolatier Limited-Edition Holiday Truffle Assorted Chocolate Gift

This 6-piece GODIVA chocolate gift box features an assortment of gourmet milk, white, and dark chocolate truffles crafted with their classic Belgian fillings.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

45. Skinnydipped Peanuts

Made with crunchy Virginia peanuts kissed with organic maple sugar and sea salt, covered in a thin layer of milk chocolate or strawberry and finished with a hint of cocoa or berry.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

And if you want to spend a wee bit more...

46. No Thank You Stocking Stuffer

Five CBD-infused lip balms all in one to give your lips the hydration and protection they need.

(No Thank You, $59)

47. Whisps Some Like It Hot Work Pajamas

Turn up the heat in these cozy, artisan-dyed PJs. A super soft pullover crewneck top pairs with classic athletic shorts with an elastic waistband that'll leave you nostalgic for high school, especially if you roll the waistband (you know what we’re talking about!).

(Whisps, $64)

48. Sicily Hill Cappuccino Triple Wick Candle

This oversized Cappuccino Candle warms up any room with notes of espresso and caramel.

(Sicily Hill, $69)

49. Elmhurst 1925 Ultimate Hot Chocolate Kit

Everything you need to make the perfect vegan hot chocolate at home.

(Elmhurst1925, $49.99)

50. Calvisius Caviar Special Edition Collection

For the caviar connoisseur, this stylish magnetic gift box includes a selection of Calvisius caviars: Tradition Prestige, Oscietra Royal, and Siberian Royal. (Calvisius, $149.99) Before you go,

