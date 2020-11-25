Best Holiday Gifts For Him 2020: 52 Gifts For Dads, Sons, Husbands From A-Z

Christmas and the holiday season look a little bit different this year, given that we're living amid a pandemic but fear not, Grinches: there's certainly still cheer to be had and presents to be given —even if it's via Facetime.

Not sure what to get someone you love this amid this very weird year? We've gathered the best holiday gifts for him of 2020.

No matter the personality type of the person you're visiting within your COVID bubble, there's something for everyone on this list, especially if you want mix things up a bit. (Although showing up with a bottle of rosé or just yourself as the gift is completely acceptable and encouraged, too.)

And hey, if you want to get into the holiday spirit a little early (we don't blame you), you can always buy these gifts online for yourself, too!

1. Aromatherapy Candle

Whoever said men don't love candles is full of of it — this Aubert & Armandine cinnamon apple one is sure to calm and make his home smell nice.

2. AncestryDNA Genetic Testing Kit

This AncestryDNA kit is the perfect gift to give for those who want to know more about what their DNA says about them and their family story.

3. Bed Sheets

A practical gift that never goes wrong — these PeachSkin bed sheets are breathable and ultra-soft — helping warm sleepers stay cooler and cold sleepers stay cozy.

4. Backpack

Designed to keep all your supplies for work or school organized and secure, this Nixon Hauler backpack is functionality matched with comfort.

5. Chocolate

Chocolate is the gift that you can never go wrong with. This Coffret Maison gift box is composed of an assortment of ganaches, pralinés and almond paste, in milk and dark chocolates. Our mouths are watering...

(Coffret Maison, $87)

6. Cheese & Charcuterie Board

The cheese and charcuterie board to end all cheese and charcuterie boards. This one from Nashville wellness shop Anzie Blue serves 6-8 people and is packed to the brim with apricots, chocolate-covered pretzels, and myriad cheeses and meats.

(Anzie Blue, prices vary)

7. Dress Shirt

Made from 100% luxe breathable Italian cotton fabric, this Maceoo dress shirt makes any man look sharp.

8. Doughnuts

Einstein Bros. Bagels now makes doughnuts — or what they're calling party bagels! Choose from the churro, which is sliced and shmeared in the middle with sweet cream cheese buttercream frosting and coated on top with cinnamon sugar or try the chocolate cake, which starts with a donut, featuring chocolate buttercream frosting, glazed with chocolate frosting and topped with confetti sprinkles. YUM.

(Einstein Bros. Bagels, prices vary)

9. eBags Toiletry Kit

This eBags toiletry kit is the best we've ever used. The center section includes a mesh retainer to keep items in place, while the left is lined with clear material to hold items that might leak. The right section offers storage for brushes and dental items, while two zippered mesh pockets and an elastic pocket make it easy to store small items.

10. Electronic Bidet

For anyone who wants a fancier Japanese bathroom experience for their bottoms, buy them a Coway Bidetmega! You can customize water temperature, water pressure, direction and flow, and the built-in dryer gives you post-cleansing comfort.

11. Flask Water Bottle

We all should be drinking more h20 and this IronFlask insulated water bottle can help. Whether you fill it with boiling water or a pack of ice, the bottle will never get too hot or cold to carry.

12. Flex Canvas Pants

A pair of pants that literally do everything — without looking tactical. Features on the LIVSN trousers include articulated knees, zippered security pockets, discreet pockets, and reinforcements at all stress points.

(LIVSN, $99)

13. Blue-Light Glasses

The more time we all spend on our screens, the more we're exposed to Blue Light, which has negative impacts on our health including eye strain and sleep cycle disruption. These LensDirect lenses filter Blue Light out. Your retinas will thank you.

(LensDirect, prices vary)

14. Global Grub DIY Sushi Kit

2020 is the year of learning new hobbies, so why not consider homemade sushi-making? This GlobalGrub DIY sushi making kit provides detailed instructions, making this the perfect kit for beginners wanting to learn how to assemble their own sushi rolls.

15. Hush Puppies Oxfords

Nothing says casual cool like a soft, cozy knit. These lightweight lace-up Hush Puppies Oxfords are breathable throughout and a perfect gift for someone who's on their feet a lot.

16. Headphones

With a 10-hour battery life, these JLab Bluetooth headphones — which include a charging case that adds 60 extra hours — will power you through anything.

17. Ice Cream

The home of amazing food and over-the-top desserts, like the Frozen Hot Chocolate, Serendipity3 New York City has been captivating millions of patrons since its inception in 1954. And now they're making their decadent desserts, like this Outrageous Banana Split ice cream, accessible to buy and bring home. Yes, please!

(Serendipity, prices vary)

18. Waffle Iron

There's a waffle maker and then there's a stuffed waffle maker: waffles with your favorite foods inside of them! The Wonderffle Stuffed Waffle Iron has a large enough capacity to cook with just about any kind of food whether it be sweet or savory.

(Wonderffle, prices vary)

19. Jacket

The Spyder Leader GTX is the only insulated jacket you’ll ever need for whatever Mother Nature throws your way.

20. Jammies

These cozy Ashford & Brooks pajamas are made with extremely soft, velvety mink fleece: a super-soft gift that keeps on giving.

21. Knack Candy Crush Gift Box

For the man with the sweet tooth, this Knack candy confectionary includes artisan mini chocolate truffle bars, cranberry cocktail gummy bears, and a small glass candle holder shaped like a macaron to add a festive air of peppermint holiday fragrance.

(Knack, $48)

22. Key Fob

A felt graf lantz keychain for the man who always loses his keys.

(Graf Lantz, $28)

23. Little Love Jar

A truly a one-of-kind, personalized gift that will show someone how much you adore them. Each Little Love Jar is filled with up to 175 personal messages, collected from friends and family.

(Little Love Jar, $85)

24. LEGO Creator Gingerbread House

A non-edible LEGO alternative to your standard gingerbread Christmas cottage.

25. Minty Fresh Bath & Body Gift Set

Refresh, renew, and reset with this Formulary 55 minty fresh bath & body set, which includes shea butter bath bar, bath tablet, foot soak, and much, much more minty goodness.

(Formulary 55, $100)

26. Marble Sandstone Mug

Upgrade your man's coffee-drinking experience in a major way with this handmade porcelain Campire Pottery stoneware mug.

(Campfire Pottery, $42)

27. Nature's Garden Gift Bundle

Each Nature's Garden gift bundle is filled with a scrumptious mixture of snacks for chocolate lovers and a special treat by famous dessert chef Jacques Torres: fruit and nut clusters featuring Belgian dark chocolate.

28. Neck Gaiter

There's 12 different ways to a wear this Nextour neck gaiter — including as a face mask which is, of course, extremely on-brand for 2020.

29. Optic Sunnies

Once you've worn SPY polarized sunglasses, which blocks over 99% of surface glare, you'll never go back to regular ones. Plus, this pair is layered and sealed to prevent scratching, delaminating, and hazing.

30. Onesie

Nothing says holiday cheer like a man in a Tipsy Elves — yes, that's the brand name! — mistletoe Christmas onesie.

31. Personal Water Tower

We should all be using less plastic water bottles, and this Fluidstance personal water tower can help. This 70-oz. size holds a full day's supply and its double-walled tank keeps water cold for 24 hours. Use it anywhere: on your desk, bedside table, or on your back patio.

(Fluidstance, $139)

32. PB&J of the Month Subscription

For the PB&J lover, why not gift regular shipments of monthly featured PB&J pairings from Big Spoon Roasters, which include a jar of featured ham paired with a recommended fresh-roasted peanut butter.

(Big Spoon Roasters, prices vary)

33. Air Quality Monitor

We spend 90% of our time indoors where the air is often 2 to 5 times worse than the air outside — COVID regulations, anyone? — and continuous monitoring of indoor air quality is key for minimizing negative health effect. sBehold: Airthings Wave Plus, the first smart air quality monitor with radon, carbon dioxide, airborne chemicals, humidity, temperature and air pressure detection.

34. Quarter-Zip Fairway Pullover

An ultra-soft, moisture-wicking zip-up from Mizzen + Main that'll add a little dapper style to his wardrobe.

(Mizzen + Main, $98)

35. Remedies Apothecary Gift Set

Pamper him from head to toe with this Caswell-Massey Dr. Hunter's apothecary set, which includes hand creme, foot creme, body cleanser, soap bar, cuticle cream, and lip salve.

36. Rich Mess Unisex Fragrance

For the man in need of a new fragrance, enter Rich Mess: a unisex cologne that's a vibrant spritz of sensual leather, woody notes, and citrus.

(Rich Mess, $120)

37. Sleep Shorts

Every guy needs a comfortable pair of Cariloha bamboo shorts to keep him sleeping comfortably all through the night.

38. Steamer

For the man whose clothing could use a little TLC, this Conair extreme steam handheld fabric steamer gets rid of wrinkles and also also kills dust mites and bed bugs.

39. Truffles

Pastry chef Melanie Moss's desserts have been featured in the 2016 New York City Michelin guide and in 2018, she became the champion of a special chocolate-themed competition on Food Network’s CHOPPED. This cake truffle gift box comes straight from her bakery in Chelsea, NYC.

(Mini Melanie, $38)

40. Towel Set

A practical gift — just like socks, one can never have too many towels. These uber-absorbent ones from Everplush absorb a ton of water and dry you off way quicker.

41. United States of Camo Hat

This United States of Camo hat comes with a great mission: the company's aim is to bring awareness to mental health issues that plague our country's veterans and to raise money to help them get the support they deserve. 10% of each purchase goes directly to helping veterans.

(United States of Camo, $40)

42. Underwear

Made with soft, quick-drying fabric to keep him cool from morning to late-night, Dickprint boxer-briefs will be his new favorite pair.

(Dickprint, $28)

43. Vacuum

This powerful Tineco cordless vacuum deep cleans hardwood floors and carpets and comes with three power modes: Daily cleaning tasks in suction mode I & II, and cleaning stubborn dirt in max mode.

44. Vellum Soap

Lavender essential oils blend harmoniously with marshmallow leaf and root for an uber-calming Vellum soap bar.

(Vellum Soap, $9)

45. Wool Cuff Beanie

It's officially beanie weather! Keep your ears warm with this 100% wool one from Chrome Industries.

(Chrome Industries, $30)

46. Watch

For the watch aficionado in the familyl, this dual-zone Torgoen timepiece — featuring a vintage design and bold look — incorporates two independent time zones, one of which is represented by an additional hand that makes one revolution every 24 (rather than the normal 12) and therefore has a display in 24-hour military format.

47. Xaphoon

For the jazz-lover in your life, the HIXing xaphoon is designed to sound like a saxaphone — but smaller and way more totable.

48. BordeauX Wine

Tis the season for a rich red! Rich and round on the palate, with a touch of well-integrated oak and fine-grained tannins, this Les Cadrans de Lassegue wine is polished and exuberant. .

(Wine.com, $29.99)

49. Yurt

We're all encouraged to spend more time outside these days, so why not create your own backyard yurt? This 4-season waterproof canvas Happybell tent is large enough to accommodate 10-12 people and tough enough to withstand strong wind, rain or even snow.

50. Classic Yahtzee

One of the most popular dice games since its introduction in the 1950s, this “Classic Yahtzee” gift bears the exact same styling as the original.

51. Zen Garden

If there's something we can all use this year, it's more zen. This relaxing Mevellya sand zen garden includes a solid 11x7 inch wooden frame, 13 oz of clear white sand, stones, a handcrafted bridge, 2 blossoming trees and 2 elegant bamboo rakes. All together now: ohm....

52. graf lantZ Felt Coasters

For the person who loathes drink rings, these traditional graf lantz Bierfilzl AKA "beer felt" coasters are the highest quality German merino wool felt coasters on the market today.

(Graf Lantz, $36)

