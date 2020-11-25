Best Holiday Gifts For Her 2020: 52 Gifts For Moms, Daughters, Wives From A-Z

Though Christmas and other holiday 2020 soirées are certainly on the — how shall we say? — more intimate side these days, given that we're living amid a pandemic, there's certainly still joy to be had and gifts to be given whether it's in-person or via Zoom.

And if you're unsure what to get someone you love amid this very strange year, we've gathered 52 of the best holiday gifts for her of 2020 — and neyond.

No matter the personality type of the woman you're visiting within your COVID-19 bubble, there's something for everyone on this list, especially if you want to be a little bit more inventive. (Although showing up with homemade cookies or just yourself as the gift is completely acceptable and encouraged, too — 2020 has no rules.)

And hey, if you're not comfortable making visits beyond your immediate family yet, not to stress: you can always buy these gifts online for yourself, too! *wink*

1. Awaken Regimen

This body line from J.R. Watkins is crafted to stimulate and awaken senses, so you’re ready to take on the day. Each product is infused with coriander to enhance your mood and bergamot to reduce nervous tension — and certainly amid that strife that is 2020, we could all use something that reduces stress, right? (J.R. Watkins, $59.96) 2. Apple Watch For the person in your life who has always wanted to reply to texts via their wrists — rather than their phone. (Check prices and reviews on Amazon) 3. Backpack Clever organization and easy accessibility combine with a classic, clean silhouette in these quietly elegant Victorinox bags thatll be your trusty companion on work trips, leisure outings, or just a trek to the coffeeshop to switch up your work from home setting.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

4. Bomber Jacket

Ideal for both men and women, this unisex Alpha Industries bomber jacket is reversible to bright orange, making it a bold, super-warm style statement for any occasion.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

5. Camo Leggings

With a high waistband that covers the hip area and lands just below the belly button, these Onzie leggings are designed to give you comfort, movement management, and a natural shape that stretches with your body. And let's be honest: we're all living in leggings these days — might as well get a great pair!

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

6. Crossbody Bag

Inspired by the seaside essence of Sanibel Island, this unique circle-shaped bag from Chico's is embellished with beads, faux shells, and bamboo-like handles. Consider it a good omen for summer 2021.

(Chico's, $65.99)

7. Dark Chocolate

If there was any year we needed more chocolate in our lives (and in our tummies), 2020 would be it. This dark chocolate variety pack from Trader Joe's is just the thing.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

8. Diffuser

We're all spending a ton of time at home these days, so make sure yours smells nice. This House of Nomad diffuser is made with smoked oud & peppercorn with masculine and earthy tones, sure to calm you and give your house a zen vibe.

(House of Nomad, $45)

9. Earpods

Honestly, Apple earpods are never a bad gift idea, especially considering how easy they are to lose. We all need them, we all use them.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

10. Eye Mask

Boosted by Vitamin E and Ferulic Acid, these mega-potent patches from Peter Thomas Roth help brighten and reduce darkness, while improving the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and crow’s feet. Plus, they just feel nice to put on while you're taking a bath or reading.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

11. Flower Crown Headband

Inspired by a crown of flowers, this knit, fleece-lined French Knot headband is handmade in Nepal. A stylish ear solution for the cold, wintery days ahead.

(French Knot, $54)

12. Face Mask

Infused with hyaluronic acid & coconut gel and made in Korea, these Crème Shop face masks are an antidote to a stressful day. Which ... there's been a lot in 2020. Buy your loved one a ton of these — they're inexpensive!

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

13. Gaiter

This lightweight, breathable, strechy neck gaiter from Everyday California is a stylish, sporty solution for masking up.

(Everyday California, $15)

14. GOOPGENES Body Butter

This rich, luxurious, clinically-tested GOOP supercream will leave your skin ultramoisturized, silky-soft, and smooth — especially as we head into months where dry air = dry skin. Problem solved.

(Goop, $55)

15. Holiday Spritz Kit

This Holiday Spritz Kit showcases a dynamic collaboration from Ketel One Botanical and Create & Cultivate, providing you with all the essentials to toast to the season. The best part? 25% of profits from each kit sold, up to $15K, will go to Ladies Who Launch, an organized focused on cultivating female entrepreuners.

(Cocktail Courier, $64.99)

16. Hula Hoop

Most gyms are closed — or on pause — so this UltraHoop Shuffle is a fun at-home exercise alternative that will remind you of childhood. Plus, it glows in the dark!

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

17. Iris Apfel Coloring Book

This is thee coloring book to end all coloring books. Its full of whimsical drawings, flamboyant patterns and witty sayings that illustrate sartorial icon Iris Apfel’s journey from textile executive to style savant. And the best part? All proceeds fund student scholarships for the annual UT in NYC Conference, led by Professor Apfel.

(University Coop, $45)

18. Intentional Candle

This 'I am Love' Etsy candle from actress Ashli Haynes (Lena Waithe's Twenties, Leimert Park) is infused with the intention to call in love for anyone who lights it. Per Haynes: "The energy of the crystals works in collaboration with the energy of the herbs to call in the intention of the candle. This is my way of literally sharing my light with the world."

(Etsy, $77)

19. Jumpsuit

You can't go wrong with a blackvelvet Chico's umpsuit for an elegant evening — even if the evening is only taking place in your living room. Add a unique necklace for an updated look or stick to the classics and go with pearls. Or dress it up with...

(Chico's, $139)

20. Jewelry

These long, delicate chain drop Oradina earrings pair perfectly with #19.

(Oradina, $145)

21. Key Ring

Never lose your keys again ... but make it fashion with this Bangle & Babe key ring.

(Bangle & Babe, $19.99)

22. Knit Blanket

This beautiful MLMGUO chunky blanket is a gift everyone wants. It can decorate the living room, create a festive atmosphere, or just wrap you in a warm hug.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

23. Lace Bralette

A wide comfortable band (no underwire!) and light mesh lining makes this Jezebel bralette the perfect comfy-but-sexy undergarment.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

24. Low-Wedge Sneaks

Blend the relaxed coziness of your house slipper with the street performance of your everyday sneaker and the ultimate cushion of a recovery shoe and you've got this colorful pair of Deckers X Lab kicks. Best part: The shoes are made with in collaboration with HERproject, an initiative that empowers and educates women in the workplace.

(Deckers x Lab, $130)

25. Maui Cookies

The Maui Cookie Lady has concocted eggnog cookies stuffed withrumchata fudge, white chocolate chunk, ground spiced nutmeg, egg nog emulsion, and Hawaiian sea salt. There are no calories at Christmastime, we don't make the rules.

(The Maui Cookie Lady, prices vary)

26. Matte Lipstick

This liquid matte lipstick from LipBar goes on like gloss, dries matte and lasts all day — without drying your lips out. You'll wear it all the time.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

27. Noho Skirt

Made with soft, silky Tencel fabric, this flowy skirt from Saint + Sofia can be paired with literally anything, including...

(Saint + Sofia, $70)

28. Necklace

This exquisite snake necklace from the Attitudes by Renee Lariat collection is just waiting to slither its way into your wintertime wardrobe.

(QVC, $69)

29. Organizers

Everyone's spending a ton more time at home, so why not make this year of getting yours organized? M Design's organization line — a cheaper-but-just-as-great alternative to the Home Edit line at The Container Store — has everything you need to simplify your space in every area of your home.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

30. Olive Antler Scarf

You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen ... or at least you will when you don this Pom Pom At Home antler scarf.

(Pom Pom At Home, $39)

31. Print

K’era is a Los Angeles-based mixed media artist with a penchant for works on paper and a long-term love affair with textile traditions from around the world. She wanted to return to the art of creating by hand without the aid of digital and hi-tech tools and her collaged paintings include found paper sourced from magazines, newspapers and books as well as hand-painted paper.

(K-Apostrophe, $64)

32. Polarized Sunglasses

Good style gets the blood pumping, and this unisex polarized pair from Blenders Eyewear is undoubtedly a warm rush to the head.

(Blenders, $48)

33. Quiplash

Quiplash: the best family game ever! Think: Apples to Apples but 1000x better. Your answer is pitted against another player’s answer in a head-to-head clash of cleverness and comedy. Other players —playing from their phones — then vote for their favorite answer.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

34. Queer Eye: Love Yourself, Love Your Life

From the Fab Five — the beloved hosts of Netflix's viral hit Queer Eye — comes a book that is at once a behind-the-scenes exclusive, a practical guide to living and celebrating your best life, and a symbol of hope.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

35. Rain Jacket

While at first glance, this might look a grim depiction of death, the real artist story behind this très chic unisex rain jacket from VDGN is that the former owner of this old skull fought valiantly for what he loved til the very end.

(VDGN, $98)

36. Renewal Hair Mask

This luxurious weekly hair renewal mask from Crown Affair, which is full of hydrating tsubaki seed oil and smoothing yuzu, hydrates your hair without weighing it down.

(Crown Affair, $58)

37. So You Want To Talk About Race

From Amazon: "In So You Want to Talk About Race, editor-at-large of The Establishment Ijeoma Oluo offers a contemporary, accessible take on the racial landscape in America, addressing head-on such issues as privilege, police brutality, intersectionality, micro-aggressions, the Black Lives Matter movement, and the 'N' word.

Perfectly positioned to bridge the gap between people of color and white Americans struggling with race complexities, Oluo answers the questions listeners don't dare ask and explains the concepts that continue to elude everyday Americans."

A critical book every single American should read in 2020.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

38. Subscription Clothes Service

Shopping in the time of Covid? Problem solved! Petite Ave does all the hard work for you without you having to leave your home to go shopping.

Simply fill out the style survey so that the team can determine your fit and flatter, and recieve a preview of your shipment. From there, you can swap out any pieces you don't like for something that's more your style, request your personalized 5-piece box, and then keep what you want, return what you don't. So much easier than blindly organizing a size online — and so much safer amid a pandemic than going to a department store.

(Petite Ave, prices vary)

39. Tea Sampler

For the tea lover in the fam, these six delicious herbal Teeccino detox teas feature roasted dandelion root for digestion and 3x more herbs than standard tea bags for bold flavor and maximum health benefits.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

40. Tumbler

﻿Handmade with love and handcrafted gems by artist Alicia Boateng, this 30-oz stainless steel afro glam tumbler will make you feel beautiful, smart, strong, powerful, and courageous every time you sip out of it.

(Alicia Boateng Designs, prices vary)

41. Undies

Give the gift of a comfy tush this season. With its 4-way stretch and lightweight microfiber, this Next To Nothing Micro Collection from OnGossamer takes comfort to a whole new level.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

42. Unicorn Sleep Set

This comfortable PrintFresh sleep set features a short-sleeve top, shorts, a matching drawstring bag, and ... UNICORNS!

(PrintFresh, $112)

43. Vacuum

If you're tired of vacuuming — aren't we all? — give the gift of a Roborock. This way, you can schedule cleanups and set vacuum schedules all from the comfort of your smart phone.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

44. Vacation Rental

While this certainly isn't the year for the bucket-list around-the-world adventure you've always dreamed of, there's still vacation to be ahead in your own backyard. Why not gift the gift of a staycation in your own — or nearby — states in a vacation rental that you can be sure is Covid-safe and big enough to fit your entire quarantine bubble. After all, a change of scenery is good for the soul.

(Bluefish Vacation Rentals, prices vary)

45. Wallet

One Calpak wallet, five ways to wear it. A removable strap lets you use it as a wallet, purse, crossbody, fanny pack, or clutch. Perfectly chic and versatile.

(Calpak, $75)

46. Windbreaker

From a small breeze to heavy gusts, this long duster-style NOIZE windbreaker has you covered and it packs into a convenient travel pillow.

(NOIZE, $185)

47. X-foliating Scrub

Made with extracts of plum and peppermint, your feet will feel invigorated as this exfoliating Freeman foot scrub tackles rough, dry patches on your soles and heels.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

48. DetoX Mask

Specially formulated for oily skin, this Bioré charcoal mask helps eliminate impurities, lifting away dirt and oil to purify clogged pores.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

49. Yoga Bra

This double-layered, mid-length yoga bra from The Om Collection is perfect for on and off the mat.

(The OM Collection, $67)

50. Yoga Sling Sandals

Made with a rubber sponge outsole, these Sanuk yoga slings are the comfiest, most flexible sandal ever. Dress them up or down.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

51. Zago Brightening Undereye Gel

Zago's ciao ciao bags instantly de-puffs and brightens your under-eyes while improving the look of dark circles.

(Zago, $20)

52. Zip Hoodie

This Kora Outdoor zip-up is made from luxuriously soft pure yak wool fabric. It’s wonderfully warm in extreme cold, yet exceptionally breathable, too, so you'll stay dry no matter the temp.

(Kora Outdoor, $160)

