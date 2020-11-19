Did Candace Owens’ Husband Cheat On Her With Her Brother? See The Tweet That Has The Internet In A Tizzy

Buckle up, y’all, because this story about Candace Owens might be the wildest ride of 2020 yet.

The controversial Republican and best-selling New York Times author — who is currently pregnant — sent Twitter users into a full on tailspin after she allegedly tweeted out that her husband, George Farmer, cheated on her with her brother.

The tweet, which was allegedly sent on Nov. 16 at 12:53 a.m., was screenshotted by Twitter users before Owens deleted it.

Her statement about her relationship comes on the heels of her commentary about Harry Styles wearing a dress in his history-making Vogue spread for the magazine’s December issue, which she received major backlash for (we’ll get to that later).

Did Candace Owens' husband cheat on her with her brother?

Read on for all the messy details about Candace Owens and the statement she allegedly made about her husband cheating on her with her brother.

On Nov. 16, Candace Owens allegedly sent out the following tweet about her relationship with her husband.

“Yes, my husband did cheat on me with my brother,” she wrote. “Yes, he said no when I asked to join them.”

While many social media users believe that she tweeted and quickly deleted the tweet as a joke, and some believe that the screenshot of the tweet is fake, others took what she said at face value.

“There is a screen shot circulating from her Twitter stating that her husband cheated on her with her brother. Just want to know if it’s true or not,” one Twitter user wrote.

Candace Owens’ tweets about Harry Styles caused some serious backlash this week.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve likely heard of Harry Styles’ history-making Vogue spread in the magazine’s December issue in which he proudly dons a dress, a skirt, and other “feminine” articles of clothing.

Owens wasted no time criticizing the former One Direction crooner, taking to Twitter to express her distaste and disgust for men who aren’t “manly men.”

“There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men,” she tweeted.

“Candace Owens is trending because a bunch of whiney idiots are mad that she said men who wear dresses aren't manly,” Matt Walsh wrote. “Her statement, of course, is true and utterly self-evident, and would have provoked no reaction as recently as a decade ago.”

“Wait until they find out that I also think women should be feminine — and I enjoy cooking for and taking care of my husband. DEFCON 1,” she responded.

However, given Owens’ alleged tweet about her husband and brother, social media users were quick to point out the hypocrisy of her statements about Styles.

“Maybe that's why ur husband cheated on ya with ur brother, he was looking for a person not an object /maid,” one Twitter user wrote.

Was Candace Owens hacked by One Direction fans?

Hell hath no fury like the One Direction fandom.

One Twitter user pointed out that Candace Owens may have been hacked by 1D fans for her comments about Harry Styles.

"I don’t think @RealCandaceO knows who she’s up against bc do y’all remember when a bunch of one direction fans hacked an airport security camera to watch the boys while they were waiting for their flight [skull] 1D fans are ruthless she should stop this just for her own safety," they wrote.

Candace Owens has yet to respond to the Twitter chatter.

Instead, she continued to defend her statements about “bringing manly men back” and tweeting about her thoughts on men in dresses.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.