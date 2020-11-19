Sweet Details About Anthony Hopkins's Relationship With Wife, Stella Arroyave

Anthony Hopkins is a Welsh actor, composer, director, and producer.

Hopkins is best known for starring in films like The Silence of the Lambs, Hannibal, Red Dragon, The Remains of the Day, and Thor. He even won the Academy Award for Best Actor in The SIlence of the Lambs.

Anthony Hopkins is 82 years old and was born on December 31, 1937, making him a Capricorn.

Hopkins is starring in a new film called The Father, which premieres on December 18. The Father was originally a 2012 Broadway play about a man who is suffering from dementia and refuses help from his daughter as he ages.

Hopkins will star in it alongside actress Olivia Colman.

Anthony Hopkins is often the star of the show, but what about his better half?

Who is Anthony Hopkins' wife, Stella Arroyave?

Stella Arroyave is an actress and producer. She is known for appearing in the films Slipstream and The Human Stain.

Arroyave is 64 years old and was born on March 20, 1956, making her a Pisces.

She's originally from Popayan, Columbia.

How did Anthony Hopkins and Stella Arroyave meet?

Arroyave met Hopkins when she was at work in 2001. She was working as an antique dealer at the time and Hopkins came into the store looking for furniture for his Los Angeles home.

The pair was married two years later in Malibu. Some famous faces even attended the wedding like Winona Ryder, Nicole Kidman, and Steven Spielberg.

Hopkins says that his wife's positivity changed his life.

Before starting a relationship with Arroyave, Hopkins said, "I live a separate life and am not very good with any relationships — with anyone. I can't be locked up with anyone for too long."

Then in 2011, Hopkins explained how Arroyave changed his outlook: “She met me ten years ago when I was shut down. Shut down for some years. I didn't feel shut down at that time. I felt I was quite happy. But I was dealing with slight depression. Not trusting anyone. Certainly not trusting women. Everyday she wakes up happy. She's very positive about everything. I learnt from her just to take life as it comes."

Hopkins has even recently said, “I have a nice life, I am happy, whatever that means.”

Stella Arroyave is a big spender.

Stella Arroyave enjoys the finer things in life and her favorite hobby is shopping.

In fact, Hopkins has even remarked that she is constantly swiping his credit card, “She's a wonderful woman who likes to spend money. Even as I am sitting here talking to you is out spending my money. It's all gone, whoosh!''

Although, the two of them tend to balance each other out since she really looks after him.

Hopkins added, “'She's very good for me, my wife, because she slows me down. This morning I was sitting in a restaurant and I was leaning back in my chair jiggling away and she said, 'Don't do that.' I said, 'Why?' She said, 'Cause you could collapse!' She looks after me that way and she needs to, because my nature is to do things very fast because I have convinced myself that I am still 45 years old. I walk far too fast and I'm always falling over and she reminds me not to.''

Anthony Hopkins’ net worth is $180 million.

Stella Arroyave’s net worth is estimated to be $25 million.

Anthony Hopkins was twice previously married.

Before getting married to Arroyave, Hopkins was married to Jennifer Lynton and Petronella Barker.

He was married to Lynton from 1973 to 2002 and married to Barker from 1966 to 1972.

In fact, Hopkins had a daughter, Abigail Hopkins, with his first wife Petronella Barker. At the time, Hopkins was struggling with alcohol addiction and that's allegedly what caused his relationships to crumble. Barker also lived in the United Kingdom so the long-distance was too much on their relationship when he moved to America.

Hopkins even admitted that he drank a bottle of tequila a day but was never a "falling-down-in-the-gutter drunk” and instead was just "boring, aggressive and stupid."

In 1973, Hopkins left Barker and his daughter for Jennifer Lynton.

He claimed that Lynton helped him give up alcohol since he proceeded to quit drinking in 1975.

Interestingly, he met Lynton because she was a Pinewood Studios secretary and she was sent to pick him up at the airport when he was so drunk that he missed his flight.

However, their relationship fizzled out in 2002.

Hopkins also has an estranged daughter.

Anthony Hopkins doesn’t talk to his daughter, Abigail Hopkins, from his first wife. Sources say that Abigail Hopkins is upset by her fathers “heartless” comments and their lack of a relationship with him had a “big impact” on her.

Hopkins left his first wife and daughter when she was only 14 months old. She recalls, "I would see him, but maybe once a year. There is a little bit of sadness, but I have to get on with my life. It has always been like that. See him, and then not."

Jaycee Levin is a writer, influencer, and blogger living in New York who loves celebrities, fashion, and reality television. She covers news and entertainment for Yourtango. Follow her on Instagram.