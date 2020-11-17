Meet Ed Sinclair, Husband Of 'The Crown' Star Olivia Colman

Season 4 of The Crown premiered on Netflix on Nov. 15, and it seems like everyone is binge-watching the wildly popular series.

Actress Olivia Coleman, who is known for her roles in The Lobster, Murder on the Orient Express, and The Favourite, plays the role of Queen Elizabeth II on this season of The Crown.

Coleman won an Oscar for Best Actress for her role in The Favourite, and during her 2019 acceptance speech, she called her husband, Ed Sinclair, her "best friend."

Who is Olivia Colman's husband, Ed SInclair?

Here's everything we know about Ed Sinclair, including how he become Olivia Colman’s personal favorite.

It was love at first sight.

The couple met in rehearsal for a play they were both doing at Cambridge University. Colman describes their meeting as love at first sight.

“It sounds really odd, but I did fall in love with him at first sight. When he walked into the room, I just went, ‘That’s him!’ Mind you, I suppose if he hadn’t wanted me, then I might have gone, ‘That’s him!’ at someone else a week later.”

But she wasn’t ready to let him get away.

"I really gave him no choice. To begin with, I think he was completely bamboozled by the whole thing. He kept wondering why this jolly, smiley person kept turning up and laughing hysterically at everything he said," she gushed.

"But the fact that he was unaware and a bit puzzled was one of the things I liked about him," she added. "I’m afraid I just kept plugging away. But he did say recently that he was really pleased that I had.”

Ed Sinclair and Olivia Colman have been married for nearly two decades.

The lovebirds tied the knot in 2001 and have been going strong ever since.

They're both actors.

The pair were both aspiring actors when they met. After Cambrige, Sinclair was accepted to the Old Vic Theatre School. Colman decided to go along with him to support his dreams.

“I said, ‘I’ll come along with you and support you. I’ll temp and clean. However, he seemed to be having so much fun that I thought I’d apply too, and amazingly I got in.”

After doing some theatre, Sinclair eventually moved away from acing as a profession and focused on writing instead.

He has written short fiction, screenplays, poetry, and two unpublished novels. He got a development deal for a screenplay in 2017, but there are no updates on the progress of that project.

Who are Ed Sinclair and Olivia Colman's kids?

The couple has three kids together but they are very private about their children. In fact, they’ve only ever shared the names of their two oldest kids, Finn, who is 15 or 16 and and Hall, who is 13 or 14.

Their other daughter is about 5 years old, but they don’t share much about her.

They did take the kids to Disneyland a few days before the Academy Awards, though.

That’s quite a treat for children who live in England and seldom visit Hollywood!

Olivia Colman went from comedy to drama.

Whole Colman is receiving acclaim for her work in serious television and film projects like The Favourite and Broadchurch, most of her career has been spent delivering comic performances.

She was on the British version of The Office, a sketch show called That Mitchell and Webb Look, and played a cop in the satirical police comedy Hot Fuzz.

She even did voice work for the children’s show Thomas and Friends.

But her recent work is much more intense, with her turn as Queen Anne and as Carole Thatcher in The Iron Lady.

Colman also drew attention at Sundance for the intense indy drama Them That Follow.

And she's won a ton of awards for her work.

Colman won awards all season for The Favorite. She took home a SAG award as well as the Golden Globe for Best Actress, and she hasn’t forgotten her husband any time along the way. In her Golden Globe speech, she quipped, “Ed and the kids, look! Yay!”

Colman currently plays the role of Queen Elizabeth in The Crown.

After Season 2, the series skipped ahead several decades in history, so Colman is picking up the part as an older version of the Queen.

Presumably, Ed will continue to be her biggest support and her biggest fan as she continues her rise to the top of the acting profession.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Rebekah Kuschmider has been writing about celebrities, pop culture, entertainment, and politics since 2010. Her work has been seen at Ravishly, Babble, Scary Mommy, The Mid, Redbook online, and The Broad Side. She is the creator of the blog Stay at Home Pundit and she is a cohost of the weekly podcast The More Perfect Union.