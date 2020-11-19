What You Never Knew About Nick Robinson, Star Of 'A Teacher'

If you've been watching the steamy FX television drama called A Teacher, you may be wondering about the talented actros who plays the role of teenager Eric Walker.

The show tells the story of an English teacher, played by Kate Mara, having an illicit affair with one of her students, Walker.

The student is played by actor Nick Robinson and we've rounded up some fun facts about him.

Who is Nick Robinson?

Nick Robinson is an actor who is originally from Seattle, Washington.

He's best known for his roles in The Kings of Summer, Jurassic World, Melissa & Joey, and Love, Simon.

How old is Nick Robinson?

Nick Robinson is 25 years old, he was born on March 22, 1995, making him an Aries.

How tall is Nick Robinson?

Robinson’s height is 6 foot 1.

You may know some of Nick Robinson's movies.

Robinson got his start in 2012, starring in the Disney TV movie Frenemies.

He then made it to the big screen in 2013 when he starred in The Kings of Summer.

Since then, he’s been in Jurassic World, Being Charlie, The 5th Wave, Everything, Everyting, and Krystal. However, Robinson really made it big when he played the role of Simon Spier in Love, Victor.

Robinson made his television debut in 2012 when he had a small role in the show Boardwalk Empire.

From 2010 to 2015, he played a lead role in the sitcom Melissa & Joey, starring Melissa Joan Hart and Joey Lawrence.

He has also reprised his role of Simon Spier in the television show Love, Victor. In 2020, Robinson plays a leading role in the show A Teacher.

Love, Simon helped his brother come out.

Love, Simon is a teen rom-com that tells the story of Simon Spier (Robinson) a closeted high school student trying to navigate his first relationship.

In an interview, Robinson explained that his brother is gay but he didn’t come out until they were filming Love, Simon.

Robinson recalls, “He came out around the same time that we started filming. One of the best things that came out of this movie is being able to talk to him. I think the strength of a film like this is it starts a conversation. I hope that it can do that for more people and start a conversation that otherwise may not have been there.”

He comes from a big family.

Robinson’s mom is Denise Podnar and she's a business development manager. His father is Michael Robinson.

Nick Robinson is also the oldest of his four siblings and also has two older half-siblings from his dad’s previous marriage.

Who is Nick Robinson's girlfriend?

Nick Robinson has been dating 33-year-old singer Samantha Urbani since April 2019.

In fact, the pair even got sick with Covid-19 in March while they were in Manhattan.

Robinson stated, “We both got sick. Luckily, it was very mild. We had some fevers and we lost our senses of taste and smell. But after that we had tested positive for antibodies, but there are questions about how long that lasts.”

Robinson has been romantically linked to other celebs, too.

Nick Robinson has been previously linked to other celebrities. It was rumored that he has dated Chloe Grace Moretz, his 5th Wave co-star, and Taylor Spreitler, his Melissa & Joey co-star. However, these relationships haven’t been confirmed.

Nick Robinson’s estimated net worth is $3 million.

