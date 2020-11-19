Who Wins Matt James's Season Of 'The Bachelor'? Spoilers Ahead

We are all ready for Matt James, the first black Bachelor, to take over The Bachelor on January 4th.

ABC has even aired the first sneak peek of the season and it's bound to be the most dramatic season yet, as Chris Harrison says.

Matt James certainly seems like he has all the contestants under his spell in this new season.

Harrison even remarked “the women are literally falling for you” as one girl literally tripped when approaching James from the entrance limo.

The sneak peek of the 25th (!) Bachelor season has, of course, gotten people wondering: who will accept James’s final rose?

Who wins Matt James’ season of The Bachelor?

Keep reading for all the spoilers for season 25 of The Bachelor.

Abigail Heringer wins the first impression rose.

However, Abigail Heringer catches James’ eye and snags the first impression rose, per Reality Steve. So, James clearly likes her and she could very well make it to the end.

Heringer is from Salem, Oregon and she was born partially deaf.

She's the first contestant in the shows history representing the deaf community and she talks openly about how she has cochlear implants.

Heringer also works as a financial manager at the Opus Agency and graduated from Linfield College in Oregon with a Bachelor’s in Finance.

Matt James was originally supposed to be on Clare Crawley’s season.

Originally, Matt James was set to be a contestant on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette.

However in June, ABC announced James as being the leading man, which was pretty unusual since he was never officially part of Bachelor Nation, which is how ABC generally chooses their next Bachelor and Bachelorette.

On the decision to cast James, ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said, “Matt has been on our radar since February, when producers first approached him to join Bachelor Nation, as part of Clare’s season. When filming couldn’t move forward as planned, we were given the benefit of time to get to know Matt and all agreed he would make a perfect Bachelor.”

James’s ex was originally going to be on the show.

Sources stated that Matt James previously dated Madison Nealson for a couple of months before he was announced as The Bachelor.

Nealson was originally teased as being a contestant months ago but has since been cut from the cast list.

RealitySteve tweeted:

Some tea for you already: Apparently Madison Nelson was dating Matt last summer when Tyler was seeing GiGi. Went to one of the fashion shows with him. Here they are together. Heard they were together for at least a couple months. pic.twitter.com/Jbb8xrb2Cx — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 6, 2020

Matt James's season is filmed in Pennsylvania.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Matt James’ season has been filmed on a closed set in Pennsylvania, meaning the season is not set up to travel throughout.

Specifically, it's being filmed at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington, Pennsylvania.

Since the filming of the season is so secretive, it's more difficult to find out the spoilers for the season.

Also, Tayshia Adams will make an appearance on James’s season as a guest and her After the Final Rose Ceremony will also be hosted at the Pennsylvania location.

It hasn’t been announced yet who will be the winner of Matt James’s season but we'll update you as spoilers are announced.

