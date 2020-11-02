Who Wins Tayshia Adams's Season Of 'The Bachelorette'?

Spoiler alert! Rumor has it Clare Crawley, the official 2020 Bachelorette, drops out — or was forced out, if you ask other sources — from being the Bachelorette after falling in love with contestant Dale Moss and ditching the show to exclusively date him.

Moss and Crawley are allegedly engaged.

Rumor also has it that Tayshia Adams is stepping into Crawley’s shoes.

But who will she give her last red rose to?

Tayshia Adams spoilers: Who wins Tayshia Adam's season of The Bachelorette?

The short answer: Only time will tell.

The winner has not been announced yet, however the rumored final four contestants, according to Bachelorette spoiler guru Reality Steve, are Ben Smith, Zac Clark, Brendan Morais, and Ivan Hall.

But one thing's for sure — Dale Moss is out of the running. He's been swooped up by Clare Crawley. And he's swooped her right back.

Who is Tayshia Adams?

Tayshia Adams is an American reality television star.

This season of The Bachelorette isn’t the first time she’s been on the big screen.

She appeared as a contestant on season 23 of The Bachelor and on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise.

How old is Tayshia Adams?

Tayshia Adams was born on September 4, 1990, making her a Virgo.

She turned 30 this year. On September 12, 2020, she posted a photo of her celebrating her birthday — party of one.

“I am 30, I am definitely flirty, And I’m fkn THRIVING!!! #alexaplaypopsmokedior #itsvirgoseasonbaby.”

Who are Tayshia Adams's family members?

Adams grew up in Newport Beach, California.

She was raised by her mother and father, Rosario and Desmond Adams.

She has three siblings.

Where did Tayshia Adams go to school?

In 2012, Adams received a Bachelor of Science in Biology Medical Science from Concordia University Irvine.

She served on the ASCUI Senate and was a member of Phi Delta Epsilon medical fraternity.

She’s worked as an Abercrombie & Fitch model and a phlebotomist.

Currently, she works as a Bookkeeper and Assistant to the Human Resources Manager at Unlimited PEO Solutions.

