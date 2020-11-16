The Challenge has been on for so long — and it’s still going! At this point, it's a form of comfort to see host TJ Lavin tell the MTV challengers what crazy competition or elimination they're about to embark on.

The newest season, The Challenge: Double Agents, is bound to get crazy. It's the 36th (!) season of The Challenge and it's set to premiere on December 9th on MTV. This season, the show is going to be in partner format, so we may see someone steal all of the $1 million prize money at the end and other savage moves.

Before the premiere, MTV will air The Challenge: Double Agents Declassified on December 7, which will be a sneak peek look at the upcoming season.

Cast members that have been on the show since the early 2000’s will appear and of course there are a bunch of rookies who will have to prove themselves.

Meet the entire cast of The Challenge: Double Agents season 36:

Aneesa Ferreira

Ferreira originally got her start on The Real World: Chicago in 2002. Soon after, she went on The Challenge: Battle of the Sexes in 2003.

Since then she has been on Battle of the Sexes 2, The Duel, The Inferno 3, Rivals, and more.

Ferreira was a finalist on The Gauntlet 2 and The Duel II. This will be her 14th season of The Challenge.

Ashley Mitchell

Ashley Mitchell was originally on Real World: Ex-Plosion. She then got her start with The Challenge: Rivals III in 2016.

This will be her 8th season of The Challenge but she has already won a couple of times.

Mitchell has won Invasion of the Champions and Final Reckoning, where she famously stole the prize money from her partner.

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley

“Big T” came from the show Shipwrecked: Battle of the Islands in 2019.

Since, she has competed in War of the Worlds 2 and Total Madness. This season of The Challenge: Double Agents will be her third challenge.

Cory Wharton

Cory Wharton came from Real World: Ex-Plosion and this will be his 8th season of The Challenge.

However, he has made it to the final in 3 other seasons: Battle of the Bloodlines, Invasion of the Champions, and Total Madness.

Hopefully Wharton will be able to make it further and actually win the season.

Chris “C.T.” Tamburello

C.T. is a legend of The Challenge and this will be his 18th season. He got his start on The Real World: Paris.

His first season on The Challenge was Inferno in 2004 and he made it to the final as a rookie.

In fact, Tamburello has made it to the final four other times: The Inferno II, The Gauntlet III, Battle of the Exes, and XXX: Dirty 30.

He has won the game three times for Rivals II, Invasion of the Champions, and War of the Worlds 2.

Devin Walker-Molaghan

Devin Walker-Molaghan was originally on Are You The One? 3, The Challenge: Double Agents will be his fifth season.

He was previously on Final Reckoning, Vendettas, XXX: Dirty 30, and made it to the final for Rivals III.

Darrell Taylor

Darrell Taylor has proven to be an excellent competitor in The Challenge since he won The Gauntlet, The Inferno, The Inferno II, and Fresh Meat.

Taylor got his start on Road Rules: Campus Crawl. He has taken a bit of a break since he was last seen on XXX: Dirty 30 in 2017 but this will be his 9th season.

Josh Martinez

Josh Martinez got his start on Big Brother 19 and actually won the show.

He has competed on The Challenge: War of the Worlds, War of the Worlds 2, and Total Madness.

This season will be his 4th challenge season.

Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat

Fessy Shafaat was originally on Big Brother 20, where he made jury.

He was also on American Ninja Warrior. Shafaat was a rookie last season on Total Madness and even made it to the final and this season will be his 2nd challenge.

Justin “Jay” Starrett

Jay Starrett is best known for getting his start on Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X and he also appeared on Ex on the Beach 2.

He was a rookie last season on The Challenge: Total Madness but proved to be a fierce competitor when he won against C.T. in an elimination round.

He left the game in another elimination round against Rogan O'Connor due to being medically disqualified after showing signs of a concussion.

This season will be his 2nd challenge.

Kam Williams

Kam Williams, also known as “Killer Kam,” got her start on Are You the One? 5.

This will be her 5th challenge but she's made the final on Vendettas and War of the Worlds 2.

Kaycee Clark

Kaycee Clark got her start on Big Brother 20 and actually won the season.

This will be her 2nd challenge since she was on Total Madness and made it to the final.

Kyle Christie

Kyle Christie got his start on Geordie Shore and this will be his 6th season of The Challenge.

However, Christie has made it to the final of Vendettas and Total Madness.

Leroy Garrett

Leroy Garrett got his start on The Real World: Las Vegas but has been on The Challenge many times and this will be his 12th season.

Garrett was a finalist on Rivals, Battle of the Exes II, Vendettas, and War of the Worlds 2.

Nany Gonzalez

Nany Gonzalez started off on The Real World: Las Vegas.

However, this will be her 10th challenge and she's only been a finalist once before on Free Agents.

Nelson Thomas

Nelson Thomas was originally on Are You the One? 3.

This will be his 7th challenge and he has been a finalist before on Invasion of the Champions.

Nicole Zanatta

Nicole Zanatta was originally from Real World: Skeletons and this will be her 3rd season of The Challenge.

However, Zanatta has been a finalist in both of her other seasons, Invasion of the Champions and Vendettas.

Theresa Jones

Theresa Jones got her reality television start on The Challenge: Fresh Meat II and was drafted by Ryan Kehoe.

This will be her 7th season of The Challenge but she was a finalist in Battle of the Exes II.

Tori Deal

Tori Deal originally came from Are You the One? 4 and was also on Are You the One? Second Chances.

This will be her 5th challenge. Deal has been a finalist on her rookie season, XXX: Dirty 30, and War of the Worlds 2.

Wes Bergmann

Wes Bergmann is a legend in The Challenge and he is someone that we love to hate.

He got his reality television start on The Real World: Austin. This will be his 14th season of The Challenge.

He has been a finalist on Fresh Meat, Rivals, and War of the Worlds. Bergmann has won The Duel and Rivals II.

Amber Borzotra

Amber Borzotra got her start on Big Brother 16 and this will be her first season on The Challenge.

On Big Brother, she was a member of the Bomb Squad alliance and was backdoored in week 5 of the show.

Amber Martinez

Amber Martinez was originally on Are You the One? 8.

This will be her rookie season of The Challenge: Double Agents. She's from Yonkers, New York.

Gabby Allen

Gabby Allen was previously on Love Island (UK) season 3 and she came in 4th place with Marcel Somerville.

She was also on Celebrity Big Brother 22 (UK) and made it to 6th place.

This will be her first season of The Challenge.

Joseph Allen

Joseph Allen is a singer and rapper who originally appeared on season 14 of America’s Got Talent.

He made it to the quarterfinals and this will be his first season of The Challenge.

Lio Rush

Lio Rush is a former WWE Wrestler and this will be his first season of The Challenge.

Lolo Jones

Lolo Jones is a hurdler and bobsledder who competed in the U.S. Olympics. She also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother season 2, where she made it to 3rd place.

This will be her first season of The Challenge.

Mechie Harris

Mechie Harris is a musician who first appeared on Ex on The Beach 3. He also previously dated Blac Chyna and co-starred in a sex tape with her.

This will be his first season of The Challenge.

Nam Vo

Nam Vo was on Ultimate Beastmaster 1 and was eliminated on level 4.

This will be Vo’s first season of The Challenge. He's from Germany.

Natalie Anderson

Natalie Anderson was originally on The Amazing Race 21 and often appears with her twin, Nadiya Anderson.

She has also been on The Amazing Race: All Stars, won Survivor: San Juan del Sur, and returned for Survivor: Winners at War.

This will be Anderson’s first season of The Challenge.

Olivia Jawando

Olivia Jawando got her start on Shipwrecked: Battle of the Islands.

This will be her rookie season of The Challenge.

