Meet Mariah Angeliq, The Singer Max Ehrich Was Smooching On The Beach 2 Months After Demi Lovato Split

It looks like Max Ehrich has finally moved on.

The Young and the Restless actor was seen looking all sorts of cozy with his new girlfriend less than two months after Demi Lovato ended their whirlwind engagement.

Ehrich and his new gal pal, singer Mariah Angeliq, were spotted getting flirty and playful with one another on the beach on Nov. 18.

No word whether or not it was the same beach Ehrich proposed to Lovato on, then famously returned to to mourn the end of his relationship with the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, though.

Now that it looks like Max Ehrich has found love again, fans everywhere are wondering the same thing:

Who is Max Ehrich’s girlfriend, Mariah Angeliq?

Here’s everything you need to know about Max Ehrich’s hot new flame.

She’s a singer.

Mariah Angeliq got her big break in 2018 after she was signed to Universal Music.

Some of her hits include, “Blah,” “Bad,” and “Lie to Me.”

Mariah is her real name.

While many artists have a stage name, Mariah Angeliq wanted to keep her own name for a special reason.

"People always say to separate from the artist, but I feel like I'm an artist. This is who I am. I can't put on a mask, I can't change," she said.

Mariah Angeliq is a Leo.

The pop star was born on August 7, 1999, which makes her a 21-year-old Leo.

She’s Puerto Rican and Cuban.

According to Mariah Angeliq’s Facebook page, her parents are of Puerto Rican and Cuban descent, and she grew up in Miami, Florida.

She is also bilingual, and speaks English and Spanish. Spanish was her first language, and the singer reportedly started learning English when she was about three years old.

She takes the pandemic seriously.

It’s always refreshing to see celebrities with a big social media presence use their platform for good!

The singer regularly posts photos of herself (usually with others) in which she’s donning a mask in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Max Ehrich and Mariah Angeliq have already made their Instagram debut as a couple.

Ehrich took to Instagram on Nov. 17 to show off his new lady love to his 1.5 million followers.

The pair looked as if they were about the drop the hottest new album of 2020 together with the way they were posing next to each other, and some fans of Ehrich’s couldn’t get enough of the pair.

“Awww! Y’all look happy,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “The princess of Miami!!!! Yaaass love her.”

However, some fans weren’t so sure about Ehrich getting into a new relationship so soon after Demi Lovato ended their engagement.

“He got over the engagement real fast [eye roll]. Dude take time to check yourself first and make sure your [sic] happy. Don't string girls along,” one concerned fan wrote.

Another Instagram user echoed that sentiment, writing, “So disappointed, looks like you actually used Demi.”

She’s been nominated for two awards this year.

Mariah Angeliq has been nominated for two awards in 2020, including Female Breakthrough Artist at the Lo Nuestro Awards and New Female Generation at the Youth Awards.

She always knew she wanted to be a singer.

When you know, you know!

Mariah Angeliq knew she wanted to be a singer from a young age, and it’s safe to say she definitely followed -- and achieved -- her dreams.

“I carry music in my heart, and in Miami, I have had the best moments of my life. My mother always inspired me growing up. All I heard was to play music, and always I felt like music is what I need to do. "

