9 Things You Didn’t Know About Cody Simpson’s New Model Girlfriend, Marloes Stevens

Love is in the air!

It looks like singer and poet Cody Simpson — who recently split from pop star Miley Cyrus after almost a year of dating — has a new beau, and they’re already looking pretty cozy together.

The pair were spotted taking a joy ride on Simpson’s motorcycle on Nov. 10 in Los Angeles, and were even wearing matching outfits — including the same Vans sneakers.

While everyone is familiar with Cody Simpson thanks to his high-profile romances throughout the years, we’re curious about his new flame, model Marloes Stevens.

Who is Cody Simpson’s girlfriend, Marloes Stevens?

Here’s everything you need to know about Marloes Stevens.

1. She’s a Belgium native.

But her current home is in Los Angeles, California.

2. Marloes Stevens has two siblings.

Her sister’s name is Merel Stevens, she’s a 24-year-old producer, and she can totally be a model, too!

Her brother’s name is Jelle Stevens, and from the looks of his Instagram, it seems like he’s a dog lover, loves to hang out with his friends, and — to the shock of no one — is just as good-looking as his sisters.

Good genes definitely run in their family!

3. Marloes Stevens is a model.

She’s repped by NTA Models and Elite Model Management in NYC.

4. She spends a lot of time in a bikini.

As one should!

Half of Marloes’ Instagram photos are her hanging out by the water in a bikini, and can you blame her?

Also, it’s well known that Cody Simpson is a serious swimmer and trains pretty frequently, so this looks like it could be a match made in heaven!

5. She’s stylish.

Obviously!

Marloes is one stylish gal — whether it’s dressing casually in jeans and t-shirt, glamming it up in a gown, or just kicking it in sweats, Marloes can literally rock any look.

6. Marloes Stevens is a foodie.

The blonde beauty loves to wine and dine with her gal pals — and honestly, who doesn’t?

“#TGIF I’m ready to sip on some cocktails, who’s with me?” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself sitting at a table with drinks and pizza, adding the hashtags “#girlfriends,” “#weekend,” and “#cocktails.”

7. Marloes Stevens and Cody Simpson may have been dating for the past few months.

Although we don’t know when exactly the pair started dating, on Sept. 19, Simpson posted an artsy photo of himself on his motorcycle to his Instagram page, and eagle-eyed fans noticed that he wasn’t alone on his bike.

“Is that Miley at the back?” one fan wrote, while another said, “Who took the pic? U [sic] and Miley are together again.”

The pic was posted about a month after Cody and Miley called it quits, so naturally, fans thought they had gotten back together.

However, now that we know the identity of Cody’s new girlfriend, it very well may have been Marloes on the back of his bike.

8. She’s one happy girl.

Could her new beau have something to do with that?

Marloes posted a black-and-white series of photos to her Instagram on Nov. 9 and captioned them, “She’s got a lot to smile about,” which could point to the fact that she and Simpson are completely smitten with one another.

9. Fans think Cody Simpson and Marloes Stevens look alike.

"Cody Simpson and his new girlfriend look related," one Twitter fan wrote.

Sure, they're not wrong. But to be fair, both Cody and Marloes are blonde haired beauties, so it’s not too crazy to say that they resemble each other. And hey — I guess they just have good taste!

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.