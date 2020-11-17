Is Dale Moss Cheating On Clare Crawley? Details About ‘The Bachelorette’ Winner’s Sketchy Night Out With Friends

Is there trouble in (Bachelorette) paradise already?

On Nov. 16, a fan sent a message to celebrity and pop culture influencer Amanda Hirsch — who runs the @notskinnybutnotfat Instagram account and is also the host of a podcast of the same name — claiming that a friend of a friend saw Dale Moss at a restaurant holding hands with a woman who was NOT his fiancé, Clare Crawley.

Although the person originally supplied photographic evidence of Dale with the mystery woman, the screenshots with the photos were almost immediately taken down for legal reasons.

However, a screenshot of the original message (sans photos) is still up on Hirsch’s Instagram Stories.

So, is Dale Moss cheating on Clare Crawley already?

Let’s take a trip down the ol’ Bachelor rabbit hole and investigate.

A fan claims a friend of a friend witnessed Dale kissing another woman.

In the message posted on Hirsch’s IG Stories, a fan says, “Apparently Dale was seen at Cipriani hand holding and pecked another girl! A friend of mine said her friend saw him at Ciprani last night.”

The tip comes just days after Moss was spotted strolling around NYC last weekend with three gorgeous women — and none of them were his fiancé, Clare Crawley.

“He went to an event at Hugo Boss and was seen leaving with three model types,” a source said.

“He was later joined by a fourth who seemed to be his friend. Then, he was spotted drinking outside in SoHo, where he was kissing one woman, but like pecks.”

The stories seem to corroborate with each other, as Cipriani is a New York City restaurant that’s located in SoHo.

Another fan claims a person who DM’d Clare directly about the rumors got blocked by her.

“Bethany DM’d Clare about the Dale cheating rumors and she blocked her so...... guess we have our answers folks,” one Twitter user wrote.

“There was [sic] rumors about dale cheating which if that was true he’d have to be the dumbest guy alive,” another Twitter user wrote, adding, “No way in hell he would get away with it now that he’s in a very public relationship.”

Is Dale Moss with Clare Crawley for the right reasons?

As with any reality television star — especially those who appear on the Bachelor franchise — there’s always the question of “are they here for the right reasons?”

From the get-go, fans have wondered that exact sentiment, and were worried that Moss was just using his newfound fame to gain traction in the entertainment industry.

In fact, in an interview, Moss specifically stated that one of his career goals is to “be a leading host or media personality in the entertainment industry.”

Are Clare and Dale still together?

As of right now, it looks like Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are still together. Neither of them have commented about Dale’s alleged wandering eye -- or hands and lips, for that matter.

“For me personally, there is no explanation needed,” Moss said of his instant connection with Crawley. “I’ve never been afraid of commitment.

“And when I met Clare, I knew I was all in,” he added. “She lights a fire in me that I was missing for so long.”

Crawley echoed that sentiment in a Nov. 11 interview, saying, "Everything since the show has been reaffirming of why I chose Dale.”

"He's even better off camera, in person, one on one at home. Dale is the yin to my yang. And this is the happiest I've ever been," she added.

