Everything To Know About Mackenzie Davis, Star Of Hulu's Lesbian Rom-Com 'Happiest Season'

Christmas is just around the corner, and that means a plethora of new seasonal films are coming to the small screen.

Netflix's Princess Switch: Switched Again, the series Dash & Lily, or The Christmas Chronicles Part 2.

Hulu is jumping onboard the polar express with their much anticipated LGBTQ+ holiday Rom-Com Happiest Season starring Kirsten Stewart and Mackenzie Davis.

Everyone knows who Kirsten Stewart is unless they've lived under a rock for the past two decades, but ...

Who is Mackenzie Davis?

Mackenzie Davis is Canadian.

Mackenzie Davis was born in Vancouver, British Columbia in the Great White North Canada. She was born to the founders of the hair care company AG Hair Care.

Her mother, Lotte, is a graphic designer and was born in South Africa, while her father, John Davis who is a hairdresser, is from Liverpool, England.

Where did Mackenzie Davis go to school?

Mackenzie Davis graduated from a private school in West Vancouver in 2005, then went on to attend McGill University in Montreal, Quebec.

She later went on to study acting at the Neighborhood Playhouse in NYC like many of her entertainment peers including Linda Purl.

What does Mackenzie Davis do?

Mackenzie Davis is a Canadian actress. She made her debut when she was discovered by Drake Doremus, who then put her in his 2013 film Breath In.

From there on, Davis began doing a lot of dystopian and sci-fi movies and shows like Black Mirror, Blade Runner 2049, and Terminator: Dark Fate.

The talented actress has won a total of five awards in her career so far. Other projects she has been a part of are The Martian, Irresistible, and Station Eleven.

Mackenzie Davis played opposite Charlize Theron in Tully.

Davis played the title role of Tully who was the miracle worker night nanny that helped out the stressed mother of three, played by Theron.

Davis got great reviews from the movie and was even called a force on screen.

Davis said in an interview about working with Theron, "She's so good at what she does and with such an intent that requires nobody else to be like 'you're doing so great'. She's just a wonderful actress in her core."

Happiest Season is one of the first lesbian holiday movies.

Mackenzie Davis is taking on one of the lead roles in Hulu's new Christmas movie Happiest Season that's full of laughs, awkward moments, and warmth that every holiday movie requires.

It's always causing a lot of positive buzz as it's one of the first holiday movies that focuses on a lesbian couple, a big step for the entertainment industry toward more LGBTQ inclusion and representation on screen.

The trailer is out now and the film is set to start streaming on Hulu on November 25th.

Is Mackenzie Davis straight?

With her newest role having her lock lips with Kirsten Stewart many fans are starting to wonder about Mackenzie Davis's sexuality.

Unfortunately, there aren't enough details about Davis's personal life that can allow us to make those assumptions. On-screen she has had to kiss both men and women, but that is only acting.

Davis keeps her life private for a reason but she was rumored to be in a relationship with model Gus Thompson, though neither party has confirmed the relationship.

How old is Mackenzie Davis?

The Canadian actress turned 33 years old this year.

Davis was an April Fool's day baby. That's right, she was born on April 1, 1987, making her an Aries.

Mackenzie Davis enjoys listening to the Beatles, staying indoors, and having a cup of tea with some cake.

Mackenzie Davis's net worth as of 2020 is about $3 million.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Deauna Nunes is an editorial intern who covers pop culture and news & entertainment for YourTango. She's been published by Emerson College's literary magazine Generic. Follow her on Twitter or Instagram.