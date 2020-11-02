9 Things You Never Knew About Austin Abrams, Star Of Netflix's 'Dash & Lily'

Austin Abrams is an adorable actor you've definitely seen in movies and TV shows — but might not know his name yet.

However, that's about to change because he's starring in a new Netflix series called Dash & Lily which premieres on November 10.

You might recognize Abrams from playing the role of Ethan in Euphoria, Ron Anderson in The Walking Dead, and Ben in Paper Towns.

Who is Austin Abrams?

Meet your new celebrity crush!

How old is Austin Abrams?

Austin Abrams is 24 years old, he was born on September 2, 1996.

He is a Virgo.

How tall is Austin Abrams?

His height is 5 feet and 8 inches tall.

What is Austin Abrams's net worth?

His net worth is estimated to be $2.5 million.

His parents are doctors.

Abrams's parents, Lori and Bradley Abrams, are both doctors. He was born in Sarasota, Florida, and his parents were surprised when he decided he wanted to act.

Abrams recalls their reaction upon telling them he wanted to pursue show business, "The whole idea was a bit preposterous to them. They're doctors, so at the time, they had no idea about any of this stuff. I wanted to do TV and movies when I was fairly young, and they thought it was kind of ridiculous. But my mom was always mostly on my side, whereas my dad took a little more time."

However, his parents are likely on board now after seeing their son's quick rise to fame.

Abrams got his start at a theatre camp.

When Austin Abrams was around five years old, he was shy his mom enrolled him in a theatre camp so that he could open up more.

It was at camp where he began to love acting and that is when he decided he wanted to pursue it professionally.

Abrams said, "There was a teacher at the summer camp I went to and when I was about eight or so, she got me an audition at the Golden Apple Theatre. I auditioned for Beauty and the Beast and I got cast as Chip. They put me in this box and stuck my head out of the box and put this broken foam teacup around my face. It continued from there."

Abrams went to a public high school.

Most teen actors are homeschooled so they have time for auditions.

However, Abrams isn’t like most teen actors because he made sure to go to a normal public high school because he wanted a typical high school experience.

Abrams said on his time in high school, "My experience was pretty similar to an average American teenager in a lot of ways. I went to a public high school. I didn't do any virtual stuff. I know some actors worked when they were younger, and they ended up doing a lot of virtual school and stuff like that, but I had a public school that was, for some reason, very willing to work with me. So I didn't end up having an extremely Hollywood school experience."

Acting runs in his family.

Austin Abrams's little sister, Ashley Abrams, is also an actor.

She plays the role of Sylvie in the movie Fear of Rain, alongside Katherine Heigl and Harry Connick Jr.

She also played Laura Young in the short film Silent Kill.

Abrams is a fan of classic films.

Austin Abrams describes himself as a “movie guy” because he is a huge fan of classic films. He especially loves Stanley Kubrick and Andrew Bergman movies.

"I'm a big fan of Heath Ledger, Daniel Day-Lewis, Joaquin Phoenix, and Paul Thomas Anderson, and it also changes so rapidly, because you see something and then now, maybe your focus is on that director or perhaps on that actor," Abrams said. "It can just change so rapidly, at least for me personally."

He doesn’t have social media.

Abrams likes to keep his private life very private. So, he doesn’t have an Instagram or any other social media accounts. Abrams's even claimed that his decision to not have social media is very deliberate and important for him.

“I’ve never had [social media.] In the beginning, I remember having Facebook when I was thirteen and thinking, ‘What am I gonna say?’ I didn’t know what to talk about. Nothing felt important enough to say and put out for a bunch of people to read, and I kept going on there and using my time and looking at all these pictures and I just didn’t understand why I was doing it," Abrams said. "And also in terms of doing Instagram and stuff, I’m not very interested in showing people my life.”

