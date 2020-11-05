How 'Dallas' Star Patrick Duffy And 'Happy Days' Actress Linda Purl Found True Love

Most of us know Patrick Duffy as Bobby Ewing on CBS primetime soap opera Dallas.

Duffy is an astounding actor and has been in great roles his career — so great that Duffy had won all 5 nominations he's recieved throughout his acting repetoire.

Duffy is back in the headlines as he recently revealed he's getting back on the dating horse and dating America's sweetheart, Happy Days actress Linda Purl.

Duffy says on his new relationship, “I never thought for a minute this would happen again. I never thought I'd feel this way again."

Who is Patrick Duffy's girlfriend, Linda Purl?

Linda Purl is an American actress born in Greenwich, Connecticut.

However, she grew up in Japan and and became the first U.S. foreigner to study at the Toho Geino Academy, an esteemed school for aspiring actors.

She then flew to England and studied at the Neighborhood Playhouse under Marguerite Beale.

Following her time in the U.K., she relocated once again to NYC to continue her study of acting at the Lee Strasberg Institute.

Purl has toured all over the world and has been in over 100 films and TV shows.

She is best known from her roles of Ashley Pfister on Happy Days, Sheila Munroe in Visiting Hours, Pam Beesly's mother Helene in The Office, and Ben Matlock's daughter Charlene during the first season of Matlock.

Other big roles she took on were Dr. Ruth Young in the 1998 movie Mighty Joe Young and Sarah Novelli in the 2002 film First Monday.

She enjoys mountain climbing and listening to Jazz music in her free time.

Linda Purl founded a theatre festival.

Linda Purl was the founding director of the California International Theatre Festival.

The festival ran from September 8-11 of 2011 in Los Angeles. The festival's aim was to bring shows from all over the world to celebrate and take part in the arts.

Linda Purl was also on Broadway.

Not only does Linda Purl sing and act, but she also dances. Linda Purl has had her fair share of the Broadway stage.

The best known shows she was part of are The Adventures of Tom Sawyer in 2001 and Getting And Spending in 1998.

How did Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl meet?

Apparently, they were old friends and got connected during the COVID-19 quarantine. They were a part of a group text and as the days passed it ended up just being the two of them.

Duffy revealed, “I loaded up my car and drove 20 hours and ended up on her doorstep just to see if [our connection] was real."

How old is Linda Purl?

Linda Purl was born on September 2, 1955, making her a Virgo.

The actress turned 65 this year.

How old is Patrick Duffy?

Patrick Duffy is 71 years old.

He was born on March 17, 1949, making him a Pisces.

Who are Linda Purl's ex-husbands?

The Happy Days star has married a total of four times.

Her first husband was Desi Arnaz, Jr., who she married in 1980. The marriage lasted only a year but they are reportedly still friends and keep in touch.

Her second marriage was to screenwriter William Broyles Jr. They were married from 1988-1992.

Purl's third marriage was her longest and was the one who finally gave her a child. She married screenwriter and producer Alexander Cary in 1993. They divorced in 1999.

Purl and Cary had had one son, Lucius. Purl's son followed her footsteps into the entertainment industry as an actor. He's known for his role in The Seer.

Her last marriage was to James Vinson Adams in 2006. They divorced in 2011.

Who is Patrick Duffy's ex-wife?

Unlike his girlfriend, Patrick Duffy was only married once.

Duffy's first wife was a ballet dancer Carlyn Rosser, who he met on a tour bus.

Carlyn Rosser died from cancer in January of 2017.

Carlyn and Duffy had two children together, both sons: Padraic, 46, and Conor, 40.

What is Linda Purl's net worth?

Purl's net worth as of 2020 is $10 million.

What is Patrick Duffy's net worth?

Duffy's net worth is about $30 million in 2020.

