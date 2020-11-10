Everything To Know About Thomas Brodie-Sangster From Netflix's 'The Queen's Gambit'

If you have been watching the new (and highly addicting) Netflix show, The Queen’s Gambit, you may be wondering who the actor is who plays Benny Watts.

First off, if you haven’t watched The Queen’s Gambit yet, it’s about an orphaned chess player named Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) who has to battle addiction while striving to become the best chess player in the world.

The charming Benny Watts, played by Thomas Brodie-Sangster, is also a chess champion who starts off as Harmon’s rival but then becomes friends with her.

Who is Thomas Brodie-Sangster from The Queen's Gambit?

You may recognize Brodie-Sangster from Love Actually.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster is most recognizable from playing the part of the little boy, Sam, in the holiday movie Love Actually. He even stated that he gets recognized more during the holiday season because of his role in the iconic Christmas movie.

Today, he's 30 years old, born on May 16, 1990, making him a Taurus.

Brodie-Sangster’s opinion on Love Actually: “It’s just about love and about companionship and togetherness. It’s a little bit cheesy and it’s a little bit unrealistic sometimes and the score is really lovey-dovey, but it follows several different paths and different people and different ways in which people can all find love. I think there’s something beautifully simple about that.”

Although, he hasn’t watched the film in years, he said, “I might watch 10 minutes every now and again, but the last time I sat down and watched it all the way through? God, I don’t know, it might be the premiere!"

What television shows and movies do you know Brodie-Sangster from?

You may recognize Thomas Brodie-Sangster from appearing in seasons 3 and 4 of Game of Thrones as Jojen Reed.

However, he says he hasn't even hasn’t finished watching the entire series. “I’m still halfway through season four, I don’t have the right channel and just lost track of it a bit… I was thinking the other day I should probably watch it again, because it was really good," the actor said.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster also played the role of Newt in the Maze Runner movies.

You may even recognize his voice, since he voiced the role of Ferb in Phineas and Ferb.

Who is Thomas Brodie-Sangster's girlfriend?

Thomas Brodie-Sangster’s girlfriend is 24-year-old model and photographer Gzi Wisdom. She was born in Australia but currently lives in London.

Wisdom also runs her own shop filled with vintage outfits on the app Depop. She also loves music and even wrote and recorded a song “Morning Sun” in 2018.

The couple began dating in early 2019.

Where does Thomas Brodie-Sangster live?

Brodie-Sangster lives inSsouth London.

He was born in Southwark, United Kingdom and is very close with his family since his dad, mom, and sister also live in South London. Brodie-Sangster spends his free time playing the bass and riding around in his old school car, which is featured in the music video “Ballad of You & I” by Hotel Lux.

Despite his acting creds, he's a pretty private person.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster barely has social media. He doesn’t have Instagram.

It has even been reported that “he’s not that great with his mobile phone either. It’s not that he doesn’t have one, he just doesn’t always switch it on.”

However, he does have a Twitter account and used it to “come out of social media hibernation.”

Sorry for never tweeting about anything, but thats just me. I do care about Maze Runner a lot so I thought I would come out of social media hibernation. — Thomas Sangster (@SangsterThomas) December 13, 2017

What is Thomas Brodie-Sangster’s net worth?

Thomas Brodie-Sangster has a net worth of around $2 million.

