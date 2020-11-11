Is Kate Moss Engaged To Her Boyfriend, Count Nikolai Von Bismarck?

Kate Moss, born Katherine Ann Moss, is an English model and businesswoman born in Croydon, Greater London.

Moss was recruited at the age of 14 by the founder of Storm Model Management, Sarah Doukas.

Moss rose to fame in the mid-1990s in the middle of the "heroin chic" fashion trend.

Moss has also appeared in movies like Zoolander 2, The Boy In The Dress, and Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie.

Kate Moss is in the newsa again because there's rumors she's engaged to boyfriend, Nikolai Von Bismarck, after being spotted wearing a diamond ring. However, she was quick to dispel those rumors.

“Oh, no, I’m not engaged. It’s more like, I’m in a relationship, I’m committed. I think after you’ve been married, that finger feels a bit empty. It was an ‘I’m going out with you, and I have a very empty finger, so give me a ring’ kind of present," Moss said.

However, the engagement rumors prompted interest in who, exactly, Kate Moss's better half is.

Who is Kate Moss's boyfriend, Count Nikolai Von Bismarck?

As the great-great-grandson of Prince Otto Von Bismarck, the 19th-century Iron Chancellor of Prussia, Nikolai Von Bismarck holds the title of a Count.

His full name is Count Nikolai Leopold Archibald von Bismarck-Schönhausen, which is a bit of a mouthful so he just goes by Count Nikolai Von Bismarck.

He has a close-knit group of royal friends including Princess Beatrice, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Duchess Kate Middleton.

What does Count Nikolai Von Bismarck do?

Nikolai is a well-known British-German photographer.

He specializes in portraiture and reportage. His website states that "Nikolai’s photographs from Ethiopia were the subject of a solo exhibition in London in 2014."

The London exhibit was what put Nikolai on the map as a professional photographer.

"[Nikolai] has gone on to photograph various projects in Myanmar, Cuba, Mozambique, Romania, and India, most recently he has completed a book of portraits, ‘The Dior Sessions’ published by Rizzoli in 2019, that features a number of the great artists, actors, photographers, designers, and musicians."

He's even worked for legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz up until 2010.

What are Nikolai Von Bismarck's hobbies?

He likes classic movies like The Man Who Would Be King, starring Sean Connery and Michael Caine, and the 1930s The Thin Man movies.

He also enjoys watching the short series Around The World With Orson Wells.

He revealed in an interview that his music schedule is "a bit of reggae in the morning, BBC Radio 6 and some blues or country in the afternoon, sometimes a bit of jazz, mostly King Curtis and the great Duke Ellington."

How old is Nikolai Von Bismarck?

The young Count was born on December 29, 1986. He'll turn 34 years old this year, making him a Capricorn.

How old is Kate Moss?

Kate Moss was born on January 16, 1974, making her 46 years old, almost 13 years older than her boyfriend.

Kate Moss is also a Capricorn.

How did Kate Moss and Nikolai Von Bismarck meet?

Nikolai is the son of a a family friend of Kate's amd they've known each other for years as Kate was a constant attendee of his mother's glorious parties.

The couple apparently have secretly dated on and off since 2015. They made their relationship public at Kate's launch of her collaboration with clothing brand Equipment.

Since they went public, the couple has been front row at fashion week 2016, took adventures in North London in 2017, and attended a royal wedding.

Who is Jamie Hince?

Kate Moss's ex-husband is Jamie Hince, the lead guitarist of the indie band, The Kills. They were married in July of 2011 in an English country wedding.

Hince and Moss were married for nearly five years, getting divorced in 2016.

Kate Moss's kids — how many does she have?

Kate Moss has one child, a daughter, with Creative Director and Dazed Media co-founder Jefferson Hack.

They were never married but were in a relationship for four years in the early 2000s.

They had Lila on September 29, 2002, making her a Libra.

Lila Grace Moss Hack is now an 18-year-old fashion model.

What is Kate Moss's net worth?

Kate Moss's net worth is $80 million.

What is Nikolai Von Bismarck's net worth?

Nikolai Von Bismarck's net worth is about $2 million.

Deauna Nunes is an editorial intern who covers pop culture and news & entertainment for YourTango. She's been published by Emerson College's literary magazine Generic. Follow her on Twitter or Instagram.