Jessica Hart Is Engaged! Meet Her New Fiancé, James Kirkham

Jessica Hart is a former Victoria Secret and Sports Illustrated Australian-born model as well as a young entrepreneur.

She created a natural beauty line called Luma Beauty and has walked in fashion shows for Dolce & Gabbana, Louis Vuitton, and Max Mara.

The 34-year-old is currently pregnant with her first child and at her baby shower over this past weekend got engaged to her baby daddy James Kirkham.

Who is Jessica Hart's fiancé, James Kirkham?

James Kirkham grew up in Portland, Oregon, and is the co-founder of Donut Media and Race Service. On his website, he describes himself as a "Driver and Doer".

Kirkham is part of the GoPro Media Team and not only did he grow the viewership of the channel, he also brought the team the status of being the "Number One Brand on Youtube". Pretty impressive.

He then launched Donut Media with the intent to challenge the mindset that “kids don’t care about cars anymore." The channel quickly grew in subscribers and became a big success due.

Kirkham is best known for being a former NASCAR Driver.

How old is James Kirkham?

The exact year of his birth is uncertain but people speculate that the race car driver and business entrepreneur is no more than 40 years old.

He celebrates his birthday as a Leo on July 25th.

James Kirkham is already a father.

James Kirkham has a daughter from his past relationship.

Little is known about the relationship or the mother's identity, but his daughter is named Wren and she appears on his Instagram page.

Jessica Hart and James Kirkham are expecting a baby.

Jessica Hart announced the news of her pregnancy on Instagram.

“We’re so super-duper excited about this awesome news, especially at this time and amongst the mainly bleak news out there. What a blessing. We’re so unbelievably grateful and happy!”

Not only was she announcing her awesome news of expecting her first child, but she also called on her followers to donate to a good cause.

“It makes me think deeply about all the other mothers-to-be out there [who are] struggling with access to doctors and healthcare at this time. I’d really love if everyone can JOIN ME in donating to @everymomcounts. Anything you can give really helps.”

James proposed at Jessica's baby shower.

Hart's sister and fellow model, Ashley, thew her a baby shower on the beach in Malibu, California when out of nowhere James showed up, got on one knee and asked the mother of his child to marry him.

"Jess and the guests formed a circle, and everyone had their eyes closed. When Jess opened her eyes, James was down on one knee with a vintage ring.”

On Instagram, the model posted beautiful pictures capturing the special moment.

The caption read: 'It was so, so special! We're on cloud nine over here. I was really blown away and super surprised. I had no idea. Thank you to all of you that were there and made it so special. I love you all (I said YES)."

Who is Scott Hall?

There was a rumor that Jessica Hart was briefly married to Professional Wrestler Scott Hall, from 2006-2007.

However, the former Victoria Secret model was dating Nicolas Potts at the time. It's safe to say she was never married to Hall and it was probably a different Jess Hart.

This will be Jessica Hart's first marriage.

Who is Jessica Hart's ex-boyfriend?

Jessica had one serious relationship before James with Greek professional Kiteboarder Stavro Niarchos III.

The couple dated for 7 years before calling it quits in 2017.

"That journey ran its course, my friend. Everything is and was fine, it was completely amicable," she said in an Instagram live Q&A that's no longer available.

What is Jessica Hart's net worth?

Jessica Hart's net worth is $8 million as of 2020.

What is James Kirkham's net worth?

James Kirkham is worth $10 million.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Deauna Nunes is an editorial intern who covers pop culture and news & entertainment for YourTango. She's been published by Emerson College's literary magazine Generic. Follow her on Twitter or Instagram.