Cole Sprouse And Model Reina Silva Spark Romance Rumors After PDA-Filled Outing

Riverdale star Cole Sprouse seems to be moving on.

The 28-year-old actor, who split from his co-star Lili Reinhart earlier this year, was spotted gallivanting around Vancouver, Canada with model Reina Silva on Oct. 24.

The pair were reportedly engaging in some serious PDA, with Cole “planting a kiss” on her cheek at one point and embracing Silva in a hug.

Who is Cole Sprouse’s girlfriend, Reina Silva?

What is Reina Silva’s age?

According to her Instagram page, Reina Silva is 22 years old.

She lives in Vancouver, Canada.

Jealous! The brunette beauty currently resides in Vancouver, Canada.

Reina Silva is a hiking fanatic.

In August this year, Silva went on a hiking trip in Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada, and the pictures are absolutely stunning!

The 22-year-old model also opened up about the importance of fitness and how it plays a role in her mental health and well-being.

“In the morning, I love going to the gym before I do anything because it really like, puts me in a good mood for the day,” she said.

Reina Silva is a pescatarian.

“I eat like, a lot of salmon and shrimp and stuff, but I don’t eat meat,” she revealed. “Neither does my mom. I just haven’t really grown up eating red meat, pork, whatever. And I don’t eat dairy.”

Although Reina said she’s not too much of a picky eater, she did tell her fans which foods she absolutely can’t stand.

“The foods that I don’t like? Tomato — I’ll never just eat a tomato. That’s gross,” she said.

“Zucchini — weird texture. I like cucumbers but zucchini, it’s just rubbery or something,” she added.

As for her favorite foods? “French fries. I love French fries,” she gushed, adding that seafood is in her top favorite foods, along with anything “nut-buttery,” like peanut butter.

She got into modeling because of dance.

“I used to do dance, and all the older girls, a lot of them were getting into modeling and I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s so cool,’ and I would always see their photos and I was just like, ‘That looks so fun!’” she said.

“And then I just asked my mom, like, ‘Should I get into it?’” she continued, adding that she sent her photos into the “top 3” modeling agencies in Vancouver, got a response, and that “the rest is history.”

She knows how to glam it up and keep it casual.

One scroll through Reina’s Instagram page will show you that she knows how to glam it up, and also keep it casual with sweats — or her favorite, jeans.

“I love denim,” she said in her YouTube Q&A. So denim, redone, a good pair of redone Levi’s jeans, I love.”

She has a cat.

Reina Silva has a cat named Kramer who makes appearances on her Instagram from time to time.

Cole Sprouse recently cast her in a photo shoot.

On Oct. 10, Reina posted a collage of photos from her shoot with Cole Sprouse, captioning the pics, “A beautiful day spent in the Fraser Valley, captured by @colesprouse.”

The photos are very reminiscent of the pictures he used to take of his ex-girlfriend and Riverdale co-star, Lili Reinhart.

Who did Cole Sprouse date before Reina Silva?

Cole Sprouse famously dated his Riverdale co-star, Lili Reinhart, for about two years before separating in January of this year. The two made their breakup permanent in March.

“Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March,” he captioned an Instagram photo of Lili in August.

“What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward,” he continued.

“All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter,” he added.

