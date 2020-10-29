Karlie Kloss Pregnant: Details About Her And Husband Joshua Kushner's First Baby

Karlie Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner (yeah, of that Kushner family) are reportedly expecting their first child together!

A source confirmed that the model and her husband are the latest celebs to join the Quarantine Pregnancy Club, saying, "Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021. She will be the most amazing mother."

While this will be the first child for Kloss and Kushner, this isn't the first time we've heard of a Karlie Kloss pregnancy, as fans speculated she was with child back in June of 2019, which we'll take a look at below.

Karlie Kloss is pregnant! What we know so far.

Fans are in disbelief that Karlie Kloss is pregnant.

"Karlie Kloss is pregnant too?! At this point we’re getting weekly announcements of models being pregnant," one fan tweeted, while another said, "Karlie Kloss is pregnant?! OMG!"

One fan even went so far to take a jab at Kaylor stans, who believe Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss were at one point, more than just friends.

"KARLIE KLOSS PREGNANT??????? NOW WATCH KAYLORS DEBUNK PREGNANCY AND MAKE A THREAD," the Twitter user wrote, while another user added, "Waiting for a PPT to prove that the kid is fake and Kaylor is real."

The couple were hit with pregnancy rumors at their second wedding.

It all started when Karlie Kloss posted an adorable photo of herself and her husband Joshua Kushner dancing at their Wyoming (second) wedding.

In the photo, Karlie isn't looking as slim as usual, particularly around her midsection — or so the internet thought.

Moments after the snap of the 28-year-old cupping her 35-year-old husband's face was posted in June last year, the trolls came out to point out what they thought was a visible baby bump, leading the internet to conclude that she was with child.

"Lean on me," Karlie captioned the photo.

In it, her husband, entrepreneur Joshua Kushner, was leaning on crutches, and both were wearing cowboy hats.

When was Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner's second wedding?

The couple got married in a small, secret ceremony in 2018, but promised a bigger celebration down the road.

Their second, Western-themed celebration was held on June 24, 2019, with a slew of Karlie's famous friends in attendance.

Notably absent, however, was Joshua's brother Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump.

Karlie's response to those pregnancy rumors was brilliant.

When a number of comments were posted to her photo asking if the former Victoria's Secret angel and member of Taylor Swift's squad was pregnant, she replied: "Not pregnant, just love (french fry emoji)."

Fans praised Kloss for her cheeky response.

Karlie's fans loved her relatable response.

The admission that she loves french fries got more than 2,200 likes and 95 replies, most of which also proclaimed their love for french fries.

Other commenters pointed out how lame it was for the original commenter to assume just because her stomach wasn't concave, that she was pregnant.

"Omg! The pregnant comments!!! So horrible that someone can't enjoy some f**king food! You women need to get a life!!."

Their first wedding was intimate.

Karlie and Joshua got married back in October 2018 with a small Jewish ceremony in upstate New York.

Their Wyoming wedding was much larger and attended by a number of their A-list friends, including Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

“I love being married. It’s honestly … I just feel really happy. It’s so nice to just have a home base," she said. "I can’t explain it. Nothing’s really changed, but yeah. In all the best ways it feels different. I love it.”

Who is Karlie Kloss's husband?

Karlie Kloss's husband is Joshua Kushner, a businessman and the brother of Trump's favorite son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Karlie's opened up in the past about how hard it's been to marry into the Kushner family as a Democrat.

"It’s been hard,” she said. “But I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life.”

What is Joshua Kushner's net worth?

Joshua Kushner is reportedly worth around $800 million.

