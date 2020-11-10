Everything To Know About Anya Taylor-Joy From Netflix's 'The Queen's Gambit'

If you have been watching the new and highly addicting Netflix show The Queen’s Gambit, you may be wondering who the actor is that plays the main character, Beth Harmon.

First off, if you haven’t watched The Queen’s Gambit yet, it’s about an orphaned chess player named Beth Harmon who has to battle addiction while striving to become the best chess player in the world.

The amazing female lead is played by Anya Taylor-Joy, but who is she and why does she look so familiar?

Who is Anya Taylor-Joy from The Queen's Gambit?

Anya Taylor-Joy television shows and movies: What do you know her from?

Anya Taylor-Joy is an American-Argentine-British actress who is known for her breakthrough role in the horror film The Witch.

Taylor-Joy even won the Breakthrough Actor Award at the Gotham Independent Film Awards for her role.

She also had the titular role in the movie Morgan, as well as Emma and played the role of Casey Cooke in the films Split and Glass.

Who is Anya Taylor-Joy's boyfriend?

Taylor-Joy is currently dating photographer Ben Seed. However, she tends to keep her relationship pretty private so she doesn’t post about him on social media.

Although, the two were seen out walking on a casual stroll in London in May.

Seed has taken photos of celebrities like Sir Ian McKellen and Ellie Goulding.

Taylor-Joy is the youngest of six siblings.

Anya Taylor-Joy is 24 years old and was born on April 16, 1996, making her an Aries.

She is the youngest of six siblings, so holidays are probably a bit hectic. The sister that she’s closest in age to is seven years older and her oldest sister is in her 50s.

On her big brood, Taylor-Joy said, “I’m lucky enough to come from a big family, but then, because of the age gap, I was raised kind of like an only child. So I had the best of both worlds.”

Where is Anya Taylor-Joy from?

She was originally born in Miami, Florida. However, her family moved her and her siblings to Argentina soon after she was born.

Interestingly, she only spoke Spanish and didn’t learn English until she was 8 years old.

When she was 6, her and her family moved to London which was difficult on Taylor-Joy because she didn’t know the language.

She recalls, “I was very lonely when we got here. I thought if I refused to learn English, my parents would have to take me home to Argentina. I was in an international school but no one else there spoke Spanish. So I felt very isolated.”

However, Anya Taylor-Joy has adjusted to living in London since she currently lives there now.

When she was 16, she left school to become an actress.

Anya Taylor-Joy left school when she was 16 after being bullied to become an actress. She attended West London’s Hill House Prep School and Queen’s Gate School.

She recalls, “When I was younger I didn’t really feel like I fit in anywhere, I was too English to be Argentine, too Argentine to be English, too American to be anything. The kids just didn’t understand me in any shape or form, and I was really badly bullied. I used to get locked in lockers, you know, barred from classrooms, not invited to things. It wasn’t pleasant. I spent a lot of time crying in bathrooms. We’re social creatures and we don’t do well when we’re not accepted, or when we feel like we don’t belong anywhere.”

She decided to move to New York at age 14 and then quit school two years later to pursue acting full-time.

What is Anya Taylor-Joy’s net worth?

Anya Taylor-Joy’s net worth is estimated to be $1 million.

Jaycee Levin is a writer, influencer, and blogger living in New York who loves celebrities, fashion, and reality television. She covers news and entertainment for Yourtango. Follow her on Instagram.