Bill Hagerty Nabs Tennessee Senate Seat — Meet His Wife Of Nearly Two Decades, Chrissy Hagerty

Republican Bill Hagerty nabbed a Tennessee Senate seat last night, beating out Democrat Marquita Bradshaw with 62.3% of the votes.

While Hagerty’s been in the political ring for years, we’re curious to learn more about his family life, including his relationship with his wife of nearly 20 years, Chrissy Hagerty.

Who is Bill Hagerty’s wife, Chrissy Hagerty?

Tonight, the people of Tennessee chose Tennessee values, conservative values, over socialism. I will fight for a prosperous America for everyone, and I’ll fight to keep every Tennessean -- and every American -- safe and secure.



THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/wOoU2grCo4 — Bill Hagerty (@BillHagertyTN) November 4, 2020

What does Chrissy Hagerty do for a living?

Chrissy Hagerty has a background in politics.

“After graduating with a degree in Economics from the University of San Diego, I moved to Washington D.C. to work for the U.S. Congressional Budget Committee,” she said in an interview.

“I later earned a Master’s Degree in International Economics and served as an Economist at the United States Department of Commerce, where I focused on the GDP and U.S. Balance of Payments,” she revealed.

Chrissy Hagerty appeared in Bill Hagerty’s commercial.

Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was previously married to California Governor Gavin Newsom, also appeared in the commercial.

How did Bill and Chrissy Hagerty meet?

Bill and Chrissy Hagerty met in Washington D.C., and were married in 2001. Hagerty says that he’s truly blessed to be married to Chrissy.

“God smiled on Bill as He brought Chrissy into his life,” his website reads. “Bill and Chrissy married, and eventually, they lived in the home his grandfather built in Sumner County until their second child was born.

Who are Bill Hagerty’s kids?

Bill and Chrissy Hagerty have four children together: William, Stephen, Tara, and Christine.

In 2017, Bill Hagerty became a United States Ambassador to Japan, and took his entire family with him.

“When the President invited me to come and be the Ambassador to Japan, I was so delighted to accept his offer, not only because it’s a wonderful opportunity from a professional standpoint to help my country and to help another country that I love – Japan, but also it’s a chance to share a new culture and something that’s quite unique with my children and my family,” he said.

She loves hiking.

Chrissy Hagerty revealed that she absolutely loves to hike, and hey, who doesn’t? While living in Tokyo, Hagerty said she became something of an “urban hiker.”

“I do a lot of ‘urban hiking’ in Tokyo,” she said.

“On a daily basis, I traverse downtown from the grounds of the Imperial Palace to Tokyo Tower to Ginza — there is a wealth of architecture, fashion and food to take in walking the streets of this city. Outside of Tokyo, Japan is a mountainous nation, so there are plenty of great outdoor opportunities and amazing vistas throughout the country.”

One thing that totally took her by surprise about hiking in Japan? The plethora of vending machines that pepper the area.

“One interesting side note about Japan: vending machines are everywhere,” she revealed. “You can even find them at trailheads and other spots in the country. It’s very convenient — especially if you forget to bring water on a hike!”

