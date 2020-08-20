Who Is Gavin Newsom's Wife? Details About Jennifer Siebel Newsom

Meet Jennifer Siebel Newsom!

California Governor Gavin Newsom is set to speak at the last night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention on behalf of Presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris. While Newsom is a household name in the political ring, his wife holds her own in the entertainment industry and is quite an impressive woman.

Who is Gavin Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom?

Gavin Newsom’s wife is Jennifer Siebel Newsom. The pair met after they were set up on a blind date at the Artists Ball at Yerba Buena Center in October 2006 by their mutual friend Kathy Wilsey, and hit it off right away.

Stanlee Gatti, a “high-society” party planner and one of Jennifer's closest friends, said of the pair, "I actually think they were made for one another. You know the kind of thing where people finish each other's sentences? They do. Yet they're respectful of each other. They're pretty in sync with the way they feel about some things."

"We had so much in common, we were blown away — from our love for Africa to our interests in political issues to art and the wine business and college sports," Jennifer said.

After dating for nearly two years, Gavin Newsom and Jennifer Siebel Newsom got married in Stevensville, Montana in July of 2008.

What does Gavin Newsom’s wife do for a living?

Gavin Newsom’s wife is an actress and documentary filmmaker with an impressive resume. She’s appeared on popular television shows like Mad Men, Life, The Glades, Strong Medicine, and Numb3rs.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom also directed the documentaries Miss Representation, The Mask You Live In, and The Great American Lie. Jennifer wrote, produced, and directed Miss Representation, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival and received rave reviews for its exploration of the “under-representation of women in positions of power in America.”

“The overall message one takes away is that change can happen in the world if you’re willing to stand up and make yourself heard,” an Indiewire review stated.

“Miss Representation offers us one point of entry into this bubbling stew of an issue, but really any minority group could take up this argument with their own representations on screen, and it’s high time we all took a closer look.”

Who are Gavin Newsom and Jennifer Siebel Newsom's kids?

Gavin Newsom and Jennifer Siebel Newsom have four children together — two girls and two boys — who are all under the age of eleven: Montana, Hunter Brooklyn, and Dutch. And although being a parent is one of the toughest jobs on the planet, Newsom loves being a dad.

“It’s intense. It’s awesome,” he said. “Nothing substitutes for the work of a parent.”

Who is Gavin Newsom’s first wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle?

Gavin Newsom’s first wife is Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former attorney and television news personality. Guilfoyle is known for hosting The Five on Fox News from 2011 to 2018.

Gavin Newsom and Kimberly Guilfoyle got married in 2001. Newsom was elected Mayor of San Francisco in 2003, and Kimberly moved to New York in 2004 to work as a legal analyst on Anderson Cooper 360. Just five years later, the pair filed for divorce, citing the difficulties of a bi-costal marriage as the downfall of their relationship.

Kimberly Guilfoyle is currently dating Donald Trump Jr. The pair first made headlines as the new Republican it-couple (is there such a thing?) after they were spotted out at an event together in 2018.

