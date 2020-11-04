Republican Roger Marshall Wins Kansas Senate Seat — Meet His Wife, Laina Marshall

As the world waits for the final results of the most important election in American history to come in, most of the bids for state Senators have already been confirmed.

In Kansas, Republican Roger Marshall beat out Democrat Barbara Bollier and Libertarian Jason Buckley, garnering 53.8 percent of the state’s votes.

While those in the political ring are familiar with Marshall, we’re interested to know more about his family and personal life, including his relationship with his wife, Laina Marshall.

Who is Roger Marshall’s wife, Laina Marshall?

What does Laina Marshall do for a living?

Along with Roger Marshall, Laina Marshall taught Sunday school in Kansas for over 25 years.

Where do Roger Marshall and Laina Marshall live?

The couple lives in Great Bend, Kansas, where Marshall practiced medicine before getting into politics.

Marshall received his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Kansas, and completed his obstetrics and gynecology residency at Bayfront Medical Center in St. Petersburg, Florida.

“As an OB/GYN, Dr. Marshall delivered more than 5,000 babies, giving him a deep appreciation and passion for the sanctity of life and an intimate understanding of the healthcare system,” his website reads.

Roger Marshall’s Facebook tells the story of how they met.

The couple met on Valentine’s Day, and didn’t it take long for Roger to propose.

“Dr. Roger Marshall met his wife, Laina, while he was coaching and teaching at Butler County Community College,” a 2016 Facebook post reads. “He was working at the local hospital awaiting to start med school; Laina was a nursing student. He proposed 3 months after they met on Valentine's Day!”

When did Roger Marshall and Laina Marshall get married?

Roger and Laina Marshall got married on July 30, 1983.

This year they celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary together, and two years ago, Marshall shared a touching tribute to his wife for their 35th anniversary.

Roger Marshall kids — how many does he have with Laina Marshall?

Roger and Laina Marshall have four children together.

They also have two grandchildren, and Marshall noted that his kids are one of the reasons he decided to run for Senate.

“I’m running to protect our way of life in Kansas, our values, our jobs, our children, our farms, our ranches and our dairies,” he said.

In a 2016 Facebook post, Marshall opened up a little bit about his kids, writing, “Did you know Dr. Roger Marshall and his wife Laina have four children, the youngest of which is a junior at Great Bend High School? Recently, Dr. Marshall and Laina became first-time grandparents when oldest child, Lauren, and her husband Chris brought young Roger into the world.”

What is Roger Marshall’s net worth?

Although it is unclear how much Roger Marshall is currently worth, his net worth is reportedly in the millions.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news.