11 Prominent Republicans Who Don't Support Donald Trump

Just because they’re Republicans, doesn’t mean they’re Trump lovers.

2020 has been one of the wildest years in American history, and while most Democrats feel a Trump presidency isn't great in any way, shape, or form, there are now many Republicans who don’t support Trump and his absurd policies anymore.

Republicans who don’t support Donald Trump:

1. John Kasich

Longtime Republican and former governor of Ohio, John Kasich, showed his support for Joe Biden after speaking at the 2020 Democratic National Convention

“I’m a lifelong Republican. But that attachment holds second place to my responsibility to my country,” he said in a nearly four-minute segment that aired Monday night.

He also expressed his feelings about Joe Biden on CNN recently, saying, “I’ve known Joe. I’ve known him for 30 years. I know the kind of guy he is.”

2. Mitt Romney

Mitt Romney made his stance on how he feels about the president pretty clear after he was the lone Republican Senator vote to convict Donald Trump during his impeachment trial.

Unprecedented, historic corruption: an American president commutes the sentence of a person convicted by a jury of lying to shield that very president. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) July 11, 2020

3. George W. Bush

Former President George W. Bush hasn’t publicly spoken about who is going to get his vote in the upcoming 2020 election, but journalist Jonathan Martin wrote that “anonymous sources” claim that Bush won’t be voting for Trump.

"Former President George W. Bush won’t support the re-election of Mr. Trump, and Jeb Bush isn’t sure how he’ll vote, say people familiar with their thinking," an excerpt of the article read.

4. John Bolton

In an interview with ABC News, former national security advisor John Bolton revealed that he wouldn’t be voting for Trump — or Biden, either.

"I don't think he's fit for office," Bolton said of Trump. "I don't think he has the competence to carry out the job. I don't think he's a conservative Republican."

"I'm not gonna vote for him in November,” he added. “Certainly not gonna vote for Joe Biden, either."

5. Jeff Flake

Jeff Flake, former Senator of Arizona, publicly expressed his disdain for another Trump term and secured his name on the top of the list of Republicans who don’t support Trump.

“This won’t be the first time I’ve voted for a Democrat — though not for president,” he said, adding, “Last time I voted for a third-party candidate. But I will not vote for Donald Trump.”

6. William H. McRaven

William H. McRaven, who was the admiral who directed the raid that killed Osama bin Laden, said that he would not support President Trump running for a second term.

“President Trump has shown he doesn’t have the qualities necessary to be a good commander-in-chief,” he said.

7. Colin Powell

Powell, who served as the former secretary of state under George W. Bush, will not be voting for Trump in the 2020 election. On CNN’s State of the Union, he said, “We have a Constitution. We have to follow that Constitution. And the president's drifted away from it.”

Colin Powell also didn’t mince any words when it came to calling Trump what he is — a liar.

"The one word I have to use with respect to what he's been doing for the last several years is the word I would never have used before, never would have used with any of the four presidents I worked for: He lies," Powell said. "He lies about things, and he gets away with it because people will not hold him accountable."

8. Miles Taylor

Former senior Trump administration member Miles Taylor recently slammed President Trump and publicly endorsed Joe Biden in a scathing video.

"Given what I have experienced in the administration, I have to support Joe Biden for president and even though I am not a Democrat, even though I disagree on key issues, I'm confident that Joe Biden will protect the country and I'm confident that he won't make the same mistakes as this President," he said.

9. Meg Whitman

Current Quibi CEO and former eBay CEO Meg Whitman recently spoke at the Democratic National Convention, and although she doesn’t identify as a Democrat, she can definitely join the Republicans Who Don't Support Trump Club.

“I’m a longtime Republican and a longtime CEO. And let me tell you, Donald Trump has no clue how to run a business, let alone an economy,” she quipped.

“Joe Biden, on the other hand, has a plan that will strengthen our economy for working people and small-business owners. For me, the choice is simple. I’m with Joe.”

10. Carly Fiorina

Former 2016 Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina said she wouldn’t be voting for Trump in this year’s election.

“I am encouraged that Joe Biden is a person of humility and empathy and character,” she said. “I think he’s demonstrated that through his life. And I think we need humility and empathy everywhere in public life right now. And I think character counts.”

11. George Conway

George Conway is one of the founders of The Lincoln Project, which is a group of Republicans who absolutely despise Trump and what he’s doing to our country. He's also Kelly Anne Conway's husband and Claudia Conway's father.

Donald Trump's Minnesota speech in 90 seconds. pic.twitter.com/bclXqqce3w — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 18, 2020

