Mitch McConnell Dodges Questions About His Health After Being Seen With Bruised Face And Hands — See Pics

On this episode of WTF Is Going On?, Mitch McConnell’s startling appearance raised some questions about his health.

The 78-year-old Kentucky senator was shown sporting a bruised face and some seriously black-and-blue hands this week, which sparked questions about what happened to him.

Is Mitch McConnell okay?

After reporters questioned McConnell about his health, the Senate Majority Leader declined to elaborate on his health, telling them there were “no concerns” in regards to his appearance.

Pictures of @senatemajldr the past two days.



The man is running for senate here in Kentucky in two-weeks.



He wouldn’t disclose last week when he had his last coronavirus test pre-debate.



Mitch is obviously unhealthy.



Kentuckians don’t have a right to know what going on? pic.twitter.com/0XzTN7s3BW — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) October 22, 2020

When asked if he had any health issues that people should know about, he replied, “Of course not.”

When asked if he was being treated by a doctor, he simply didn’t respond.

Twitter users are demanding to know more about Mitch McConnell’s poor health.

“Mitch McConnell obviously has a medical issue now and the Kentucky Voters deserve to know what it is before they vote. Look at this picture,” one Twitter user wrote.

Mitch McConnell obviously has a medical issue now and the Kentucky Voters deserve to know what it is before they vote. Look at this picture. pic.twitter.com/YszmW1urry — Trial Lawyer Richard (@TrialLawyerRich) October 23, 2020

“Wouldn’t it be cool if Mitch McConnell was all bruised up because RBG’s ghost was kicking his ass every night in his dreams?” one Twitter user questioned.

Another Twitter user made a valid point about how men and women’s appearances are covered in politics.

“If Nancy Pelosi had bruises & open sores on her face & neurotic hands w weeping wounds, the press would be on fire,” they wrote.

“Speaker Pelosi's haircut was covered for 2 wks. Mitch McConnell is lying about his health as he holds up the stimulus during a pandemic & goes after our healthcare,” they added.

Mitch McConnell has faced health issues before.

In 2019, McConnell fractured his shoulder after falling in his Kentucky home.

“This morning, Leader McConnell tripped at home on his outside patio and suffered a fractured shoulder," McConnell's communications director David Popp said in a statement at the time. He has been treated, released, and is working from home in Louisville."

In 2003, McConnell underwent triple bypass surgery to repair blocked arteries that were discovered during a routine checkup.

"It was uneventful and totally satisfactorily performed,” a statement made at the time read. “It is anticipated that his post-operative course will be uncomplicated, and the prognosis for full and unrestricted recovery is excellent."

Now that you’re all caught up on Kentuck politician's health woes, here are some more facts about Mitch McConnell.

Who is Mitch McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao?

Mitch McConnell and Elaine Chao got married on February 3, 1993. They reportedly met on a blind date, and Chao even claimed that before McConnell became the Senate Majority Leader, he had a domestic side to him.

“Before he was [Senate Majority] leader, he actually cooked. I call him my low-maintenance husband,” she said.

Chao is McConnell’s second wife.

Who are Mitch McConnell’s children?

Mitch McConnell has three daughters with his first wife, Sherrill Redmon: Claire McConnell, Elly McConnell, and Porter McConnell.

What is Mitch McConnell’s age?

Mitch McConnell was born on February 20, 1942, which makes him 78 years old.

Who is running against Mitch McConnell?

Democrat Amy McGrath is running against Mitch McConnell in Kentucky’s 2020 Senate election.

What is Mitch McConnell’s net worth?

Mitch McConnell’s net worth is reportedly upwards of $30 million.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.