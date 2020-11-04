Former College Football Coach Tommy Tuberville Wins Alabama Senate Seat — Meet His Wife, Suzanne Tuberville

Tommy Tuberville, a well-known Republican, won the senate seat in Alabama, defeating Sen. Doug Jones.

Tuberville is a retired American football coach, football player, and politician.

He grew up in Camden, Arkansas with three siblings.

His Senate win has prompted interest in his personal life, specifically in his family and personal relationships.

Who Tommy Tuberville's wife, Suzanne Tuberville?

Suzanne Tuberville's Instagram account has one post with 240 followers.

The account is real and fact-checked because her husband has tagged it in his posts.

From her social media, the little we can infer about her is that she enjoys mojitos and grows her own herbs.

What does Suzanne Tuberville do?

It's unclear what Tommy Tuberville's wife Suzanne does for a living but she's seen prominently taking on the role of political wife and supporting her husband Tommy's political endeavors and Senate Race.

How old is Sen. Tommy Tuberville?

Tommy Tuberville is 66 years old. He was born on September 18, 1954, in Camden, Arkansas.

The Republican politician is a Virgo.

How did Tommy and Suzanne Tuberville meet?

According to Tuberville's campaign website, the pair officially meet at the Sugar Bowl in 1989 in the party city of New Orleans. They've been together ever since.

When did the couple get married?

The pair dated for a few years before getting married in 1991.

Tommy Tuberville kids — how many does he have with Suzanne Tuberville?

The couple has two grown boys.

Their first son is Tucker Tuberville who attended Auburn University like his father and is a former student-athlete.

He was the quarterback for the school's football team. He is currently an investment banker in New York. He was born on May 24, 1994, making him a Gemini.

Their second son is Troy Allen Tuberville.

Troy is currently in school at Auburn University where he's studying business technology.

Who is Tommy Tuberville's ex-wife?

Tuberville's first wife was Vicki Lynn Harris, his high school sweetheart.

They were married on December 19, 1976, but divorced soon after.

Suzanne Tuberville almost faced manslaughter charges.

In November of 2011, Suzanne Tuberville was in a car crash in Lubbock, Texas.

She allegedly ran a red light and T-boned the car of 73-year-old Nelda Purdy and husband 86-year-old Ira Purdy.

The couple was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Suzanne came out with light bruising and a few scratches.

Nelda pulled through, but her husband was in intensive care for four months before he eventually died from his injuries.

Suzanne possibly faced manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide charges pending Ira Purdy's autopsy.

The autopsy came back proving his death was caused by the accident, but the Lubbock police dismissed the case by saying, “Case is closed. We don’t anticipate any further charges to be filed.”

Suzanne was given a citation and the case was dismissed Feb. 15, 2012, after she took a defensive driving class.

What is Tommy Tuberville's net worth?

Tommy Tuberville's net worth as of 2020 is roughly around $53 million.

His primary income was through his career as a professional college football coach.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Deauna Nunes is an editorial intern who covers pop culture and news & entertainment for YourTango. She's been published by Emerson College's literary magazine Generic. Follow her on Twitter or Instagram.