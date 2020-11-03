15 Things You Never Knew About Zoe Laverne, The 19-Year-Old TikTok Star Who Kissed A 13-Year-Old Fan

Zoe Laverne, a rising TikTok star with nearly 18 million followers, is getting some serious backlash after it was revealed that the 19-year-old had kissed a 13-year-old fan.

She began her social media career in 2016 and has been successful with it ever since; however, her underage kissing scandal is causing quite the uproar from fellow social media users.

"Zoe laverne needs to go to JAIL like i’m not gonna shut up about this? There’s several videos of her fully admitting to catching feelings for a minor and saying that there’s nothing wrong with it because 'you can’t go to jail for kissing a minor,'" one fan wrote, while another simply said, "I did not just see a video of zoe laverne kissing a minor."

So, who is Zoe Laverne?

Keep reading to learn about TikTok star, Zoe Laverne.

1. How old is Zoe Laverne?

Laverne was born on June 3, 2001. She is 19 years old and a Gemini.

2. She kissed a 13-year old fan.

A video leaked of Laverne kissing an underage fan named Connor.

Laverne then posted a livestream to apologize and address the situation.

In the video, she states, “I didn’t groom Connor, I wouldn’t do that. He’s a kid and I’m aware of that. It just happened. We both were in a dark place when we first became friends and we both just ended up catching feelings for each other."

"And friends do that, they catch feelings for each other. That’s not a bad thing. Yes, the age is a bad thing. Yes, it’s wrong. Yes, it’s not good. We both realized that and we stopped,” she added.

3. Connor addressed the kiss.

Connor posted an Instagram story that said, “I will be addressing all of this soon. But one thing I will say is Zoe did not rape me. Again, as soon as I’m stable enough to address it, I will do so.”

4. Laverne also addressed the scandal on TikTok.

Laverne posted to TikTok a video of her strutting with the text “me coming back to TikTok after I get cancelled for the 100th time.”

5. What is Zoe Laverne’s net worth?

Laverne’s net worth is estimated to be around $800,000.

6. How many followers does Laverne have on social media?

On TikTok, Zoe Laverne has 17.6 million followers.

She mostly posts lip-sync, dance, and comedic videos. She also answers fan questions through vlog-like videos.

On Instagram, she has 2.9 million followers.

On YouTube, she has 449,000 subscribers.

7. She began social media when TikTok was still musical.ly.

Laverne began her social media career in 2016 when TikTok was called Musical.ly.

At that time, she had 3 million fans on the app and even was verified with the “musically crown” on March, 2017.

Her early videos captured her lip-syncing over popular songs and she even did a video where she made fun of the way she belly dances.

8. Laverne was homeschooled.

In 2017, when Laverne began to get famous, her parents decided to pull her out of high school so that she could be homeschooled. Laverne did attend Greenwood Community High School but the other students began to bully her and even threaten her. Zoe Laverne recalls this experience, "I couldn't walk down the halls without people making fun of me. It's simple; it was jealousy. But it hurt. People threatened to fight me all the time. I'd go to the counselor crying. But when I got home, I'd get online and it all felt easier."

9. Where does Laverne live?

Zoe Laverne is from Greenwood, Indiana.

She was born and raised in Indiana and still lives there with her family.

Although she has many fans, she is still a small town girl.

10. Who are Laverne’s parents?

Zoe Laverne’s parents are Debbie Pemberton and Doug Wright.

Wright owns Doug’s Franklin Auto Care Center in Indiana.

Pemberton spends time taking care of Laverne and makes sure she is doing her chores when she isn’t busy filming a TikTok.

Debbie Pemberton even defended her daughter kissing an underage fan.

A video was posted where she said, “Anybody can reach over and kiss somebody. They’re best friends.”

UPDATE: Zoe Laverne’s mother defends Zoe (19) kissing a 13-year-old fan. Zoe’s mom says “Anybody can reach over and kiss somebody. They’re best friends.” pic.twitter.com/jOlN1BYWgn — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) October 28, 2020

11. How tall is Zoe Laverne?

Laverne is 5 feet and 3 inches tall.

12. Laverne used to date Cody Orlove.

Laverne previously dated Cody Orlove, who is also a famous TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram star. The couple dated for two years and split up in June 2020. Laverne told fans on Snapchat that they broke up even though “nothing bad happened.”

After their split, rumors of abuse began going around.

A video surfaced that said Laverne told a friend that Orlove tried to hit her and also claimed that he committed sexual abuse.

Then, an audio clip was released that captured a recording of Orlove and Laverne fighting. In the audio recording, Laverne was shaken up and crying.

Orlove then took to instagram in a now-deleted post to say, "The audio clip that was released contained an argument between Zoe and me and it was recorded and released without either of our knowledge or consent. ... First and foremost, I do not condone violence, abuse or physical altercations."

"I have become increasingly aware as a young adult how important the discussion of this topic is, there were never any marks or physical damage between the two of us," he continued.

"As teens, we found ourselves in a toxic relationship where we both participated in unhealthy behavior that at times went too far on both of our parts. I have made a commitment to change," he added.

13. Orlove and Laverne share a YouTube account.

Orlove and Laverne share a YouTube channel called Cody and Zoe, which has over 1 million subscribers.

They still make videos together even though they are broken up.

They post videos of themselves pranking one another, doing Q&A’s, and YouTube challenges.

The most popular video is one where Laverne pranks Orlove by pretending to cheat him and he gets really mad.

14. She has her own line of merch.

Laverne also makes money by selling her own merchandise. She sells sweatshirts, t-shirts, phone cases, mugs, jewelry, and more. All items are decked out with her name and/or a photo of her.

Although, she might see a dip in sales after her latest scandal of kissing a 13 year old.

15. She dressed as a clown for Halloween this year.

Zoe took part in Halloween this year, dressing up as a scary clown.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Jaycee Levin is a writer, influencer, and blogger living in New York who loves celebrities, fashion, and reality television. She covers news and entertainment for Yourtango. Follow her on Instagram.