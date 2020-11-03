‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Gives Birth To Beautiful Baby Girl — Meet Her Husband, Samuel Lightner Cusick

Congratulations are in order for Lindsay Arnold and her husband!

Arnold took to Instagram on Nov. 2 to reveal that she had given birth to the couple’s first child, a beautiful baby girl.

“The most beautiful surprise on this very special day [hearts] Baby Girl and mama are healthy and well [hearts] more details to come but wanted to share this first pic of our little family,” the DWTS pro captioned an adorable photo of her family.

While Dancing with the Stars fans are well-acquainted with Lindsay Arnold and her impressive dance resume, we’re curious about her husband, Samuel Lightner Cusick.

Who is Lindsay Arnold’s husband, Samuel Lightner Cusick?

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the first-time father.

What does Lindsay Arnold’s husband do?

Samuel Lightner Cusick, who goes by Sam Cusick, currently works in construction as a project manager at CMC Rock in South Pelican Point, Utah.

He attended Brigham Young University in 2014, then transferred over to Utah Valley University, where he studied business administration and management.

From there, he went to Arizona State University, where he got his degree in Business Communications and Analytics.

When was Lindsay Arnold’s wedding?

Lindsay Arnold and Sam Cusick got married on June 18, 2015 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The pair were both 21 years old when they wed.

“My high school sweetheart, Sam Cusick popped the question while we were on vacation in Africa and, of course, that was easiest and most rewarding ‘yes!!’ When people say their wedding day is the best day of their life they are not kidding,” she said.

“Everything from planning each little detail to experiencing the finished product made me the happiest girl in the world.”

Lindsay Arnold and Samuel Lightner Cusick are high school sweethearts.

“I’ve loved Sam since I was 16 years old and today I officially get to spend the rest of my life with him — through giggles and tears, and every moment in between!” she said in 2015.

All together now: aww!

Sam Cusick is all over Lindsay Arnold’s Instagram.

The DWTS pro sure likes to show off her hunky man!

Cusick is all over Arnold’s Instagram, and it looks like they enjoy doing an array of activities together, including fishing, camping, hiking, and more.

Sam Cusick and Lindsay Arnold have a four-legged son.

Before their beautiful baby girl came along, the happy couple were parents to their dog, Moose, first!

“I think Moose's side eye is a great representation of how he feels knowing he only has a few more months of being an only child,” Lindsay wrote in a cheeky Instagram caption on a picture of the three of them.

The couple has a good sense of humor.

For Halloween this year, Sam went as a Lakers player and Lindsay went as a basketball. So cute!

Sam Cusick is outdoorsy and active.

When you live in Utah, why wouldn’t you take advantage of all the beautiful nature that’s right outside your door?

Recently, Sam and Lindsay hiked through Zion National Park, and the pair plan on taking their daughter next year.

“6 mile hike through the Zion Narrows with my favorite people [heart] Excited for next summer when we can take baby girl and recreate this photo!” she wrote on Instagram on July 14.

When did Lindsay Arnold announce her pregnancy?

The pro dancer broke the exciting news to her 872,000 followers on Instagram in May of 2020.

What is Lindsay Arnold’s net worth?

Lindsay Arnold’s net worth is reportedly around $2 million.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.