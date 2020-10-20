Is Julianne Hough Gay? Where Her Relationship With Brooks Laich Currently Stands

We know Julianne Hough from her appearances on Dancing with the Stars, where she and her partner won seasons four and five!

We also know her from her high-profile relationship with Ryan Seacrest, whom she dated for three years from 2010 to 2013.

She's been married to former NHL star Brooks Laich since July 8, 2017; however, in May of 2020, the Safe Haven actress revealed that she and Laich had separated, and many fans speculated it was because of her sexuality, which she had opened up about in recent years.

Just five months later, though, Hough hinted that the pair were back on after she posted a photo of herself with Laich's dog on Instagram earlier this month.

Is Julianne Hough gay?

Though we've only seen her with men, Hough opened up about her marriage and her road to self-discovery. In an interview, she revealed she wasn’t straight.

”I was connecting to the woman inside that doesn’t need anything, versus the little girl that looked to him to protect me. I was like, ‘Is he going to love this version of me?’" she said.

"But the more I dropped into my most authentic self, the more attracted he was to me... I [told him], ‘You know I’m not straight, right?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry what?’ I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you.’”

In July 2017, Hough tied the knot with NHL player Brooks Laich. And over two years later, she dropped a bombshell on all of us while appearing on the cover, revealing an inner struggle that began just four months after getting married.

In the beginning of 2020, Hough hinted at trouble in paradise with her husband, Brooks Laich.

According to a source, “They have been spending time apart but are not ready to share what’s going on between them. They don’t even really know what to call it. There’s a ton of love and emotion there and they are going through something very personal... She’s been very private about this time in her life and is not making any kind of official announcement. She is honoring her work commitments, as is he, and it’s kept them apart. But things have definitely changed in their relationship.”

Not only have fans noticed that Hough hasn't been wearing her wedding ring, but the two are also noticeably absent from one another's social media accounts. The last time Hough was seen on Laich's Instagram was on Thanksgiving. As for Hough's account, it's filled with photos of her with other celebrities, and the last time she posted about her husband was all the way back in August 2019.

On January 7, Laich made a post saying he was "stepping into a new chapter" in his life.

"In 2020 I look forward to releasing old identities, and stepping into a new chapter in my life. I find myself wanting to officially say the words 'I retire' from professional hockey, instead of vehemently resisting it as I have been for the last 2 years," he wrote.

"I feel a new stage of life calling me, and though I don’t exactly know what it is yet, it feels right, and exciting!" he added.

When Hough announced she wasn't straight, she revealed that she and her husband had an even more intimate and close relationship.

“I think there’s a safety with my husband now that I’m unpacking all of this, and there’s no fear of voicing things that I’ve been afraid to admit or that I’ve had shame or guilt about because of what I’ve been told or how I was raised,” she said at the time.

Hough was raised in a Mormon family and is the youngest of five children, including her brother, Derek Hough.

It was a strict household, and as Hough described it, “No sex before marriage, no drinking, no caffeine, no smoking, no swear words, no R-rated movies.”

Though she’s no longer a member of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, she credits the church for instilling her with certain morals.

But if you’re not familiar with Mormonism, the church isn’t quite LGBT-friendly. They’ve taught that homosexuality is curable and have campaigned against same-sex marriage. Growing up, if Hough had revealed that she wasn’t straight, it could have cause turmoil in her family as well as in the church.

Sexuality is a spectrum, and though she states she isn’t straight, it could mean many things.

Plus, she’s determined to help others with her experience, adding, “I’ve been de-layering all the survival tactics I’ve built up my whole life. Now, I feel limitless. When I think about what I want to create, I want to help people connect back to their truest self. When that happens, they can relate to the people around them with no filter and experience the world how we’re supposed to experience it — in its most pure form, which I believe is love.”

In May of 2020, Hough opened up more about her sexuality.

She said in an interview that she “started unplugging from the societal beliefs and cultural beliefs and religious beliefs that I grew up in.”

“I believe in soul love, whatever that looks like. I kind of don’t believe in labels," she continued.

"It doesn’t mean that I won’t have a baby, etc. It just means that I’ve unplugged from what I feel like I should be doing versus what I actually want to be doing,” Hough added.

Are Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich back together?

According to Instagram, it looks like Hough and Brooks are giving their marriage another shot. The 32-year-old dancing phenom posted a phot of herself with Laich's dog on Oct. 5.

A source said they "have been back together for a couple of months now. They’re holed up in L.A. at the house they used to share."

“Brooks has already moved a lot of his things back in,” the source added. “It was push and pull for a while, but over the summer Julianne and Brooks realized it was futile to go on this way.”

What is Julianne Hough's age?

Julianna Hough was born on July 20, 1988, which makes her a 32-year-old Cancer.

Which Julianna Hough dancing videos are the best?

Literally...all of them! However, the videos of Derek and Julianne Hough dancing together are some fans' favorites.

What is Julianne Hough's net worth?

Julianne Hough's net worth is reportedly around $10 million.

Is Julianne Hough on AGT?

Julianne Hough was a judge on America's Got Talent for its 14th season. However, she exited the show the same time fellow judge Gabrielle Union did after Union voiced concerns about AGT's "toxic" workplace environment.

“I would just say that – my goodness. I just believe and value at the highest regard that everybody has a voice and should be heard, first and foremost,” she said.

“And then I believe that the paradigm of the workplace and how you do business and work with people now, it’s shifting, and I think that the people that really want to see change happen are going to authentically and positively... do that. And so that’s all I really have to say about that,” she concluded.

How many acting credits are listed on Julianne Hough's IMDb?

Julianna Hough has appeared in a plethora of films and television shows. Some of her most notable roles are in Safe Haven, Footloose, Grease Live!, and Rock of Ages.

