Diplo Claims He Had An Affair With Beyoncé In Newly Resurfaced Text Thread — See Pics

Oh, Diplo, what have you done now?

The 41-year-old DJ has had his fair share of celebrity hookups, but in a newly-resurfaced text thread with a woman who went by the name of Blondre3000, Diplo claims that he slept with Beyoncé back in 2010.

So, can we believe what Diplo said about hooking up with Beyoncé over a decade ago?

Let’s investigate.

What we know about the Diplo Beyoncé affair:

In a string of messages from 2010, Diplo is talking to a woman who goes by the name of Blondre3000.

In a screenshot of the messages, which you can see here, the woman he’s talking to is clearly worried that Diplo gave her an STD.

“AIDs and STDs are not a joke,” she wrote, to which he replied, “So what do I have anything or not? I’m confused.”

He then added, “Cause I don’t...also I slept w Beyoncé too.”

He then claims that he’s going to get a restraining order against her after sleeping with her.

“Your [sic] insane and I’m going to get a restraining order against you if you keep threatening me,” Diplo wrote. “So how was that, ready to act right?” he continued.

“Also ERM idk I’m gonna get these razor bumps tested and get back to ya,” the woman wrote. “Don’t ever lie in your d*** and throw Beyoncé under the bus like that.”

Do Beyoncé and Diplo even know each other?

Here’s the interesting part. Diplo and Beyoncé first connected in 2010 when he produced her song, “End of Time,” which is a love song.

Some of the lyrics include, “Come take my hand/ I won't let you go/ I'll be your friend/ I will love you so, deeply/ I will be the one to kiss you at night/ (Kiss you at night)/ I will love you until the end of time.”

It’s important to note that just because someone produced a love song for a popular singer, it doesn’t mean that they slept with them.

However, the timing of when Beyoncé and Diplo met, along with the dates of the messages to the woman on Twitter, is a little fishy.

When did Beyoncé and JAY-Z get married?

Beyoncé and JAY-Z got married on April 4, 2008 in a private ceremony in New York.

While there weren’t any infidelity rumors going on at the time, it’s now a well-known fact that JAY-Z cheated on Beyoncé in 2014.

Rumors of his infidelity started swirling after Bey’s sister, Solange, was caught attacking JAY-Z in an elevator after the Met Ball.

JAY-Z opened up about the reason he cheated on his wife, citing, “survival mode,” whatever that means.

“You have to survive. So you go into survival mode, and when you go into survival mode what happen? You shut down all emotions,” he said.

“So even with women, you gonna shut down emotionally, so you can’t connect … And then all the things happen from there: infidelity.”

