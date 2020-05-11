Who Is Diplo's Baby Mama? Everything To Know About Jevon King And Their Child Together

Apparently, this DJ is officially a dad again.

Well, this news definitely came out of nowhere — but that's not a bad thing! In honor of Mother's Day, Diplo dropped a pretty big bombshell on fans: He has a brand new son.

Now that we know the DJ is now a father of three, we have so many questions, beginning with who the mother of his child is.

So who is Diplo's baby mama, Jevon King?

Here's everything you need to know about her.

Diplo confirmed he has a new baby on Instagram on Sunday.

In a heartfelt Mother's Day instagram post, not only did Diplo pay tribute to his own mother, but also the two women who have mothered his babies — including King and their new son together, sharing that he had another baby with fans for the first time.

"Thanks for giving me life and helping me create it — the three strongest mothers in the world," he wrote. "I'm still a work in progress but u have given three perfect beautiful boys. I love you all til the moon and back."

King has previously shared her baby, but not who the father is.

Earlier this spring, King announced the arrival of her baby boy in an Instagram post, simply sharing that his name is Pace and he was born on March 20. At the time, she didn't share who the father is, though she had been posting updates about her pregnancy including bump photos.

Who is Diplo's baby mama? Jevon King is a model and former pageant queen.

Though there's not a lot out there about King, according to her Instagram account, she's a former pageant queen, holding the title of Miss Trinidad and Tobago Universe in 2014. Now, she's a senior human resource administrator and mediator and she also models, frequently sharing her modeling photos on the platform.

Until now, they've kept their relationship private.

If Diplo and King have been together for awhile, they've certainly done a good job at hiding it. It seems like both of them went to great lengths to keep their relationship (and baby) private until they were ready to share it with the world, since there hasn't been any evidence on social media that they're together, making the news of their baby that much more surprising to fans.

Diplo already has two other sons.

His son with King isn't his first child. Diplo and ex Kathryn Lockhart have two sons together as well — Lockett, who is 10, and Lazer, who is 6. Recently, Diplo lamented being apart from them while quarentining, sharing a post on Instagram about how he wished he could be spending all this downtime with them instead.

"They live in a house with their grandmother who is the most vulnerable. I have been in contact with hundreds of people in the past four weeks. And I'm staying away from the house until I am cleared of the virus," he wrote. "This hurts because I miss them so much they are what makes me wake up every day and live and breath, they are my ultimate joy, but this is my sacrifice to make sure everyone around me is safe.. I haven't had this much time home in years, and I wanted to build Legos and watch movies with them.. But for now I'm just going to stay by the window and listen to them play drums and sing for me."

Diplo has yet to meet his newest son in person.

In a follow up post to his Mother's Day announcement, Diplo shared more details about his new son, including the fact that he has yet to meet him in person since he was born nearly two months ago.

"So I had an entire ass baby during quarantine. I was hesitant to post him because not only does he already had a better haircut than me... but also because I havent met him yet since we are separated by a million miles and closed borders," he wrote. "His name is Pace, he and his mommy are super healthy and happy and I'm going to meet them as soon as we turn a corner on this world shutdown."

Here's hoping Diplo and Pace will be united soon — and that he'll continue sharing videos and photos of his precious baby boy.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.