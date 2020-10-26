Diplo Allegedly Living With 19-Year-Old TikTok Star Quenlin Blackwell —Who Is She?

Thomas Wesley Pentz, professionally known as Diplo, the 41-year-old DJ, is in the news again as it was revealed he's allegedly living with the 19-year-old TikTok star Quenlin Blackwell in his LA house.

After the allegations came out, Diplo denied actually living with the young social media star, saying he actually rents one of his houses to her, but the question still lingers as to why Blackwell is living there?

Here's what we know about the TikTok star and the living situation she's currently in.

Who is Quenlin Blackwell, Diplo's roomate?

Quenlin Blackwell was born on January 17, 2001, in Allen, Texas, making her a Capricorn.

Blackwell is a YouTuber and TikTok star who first came to the social media scene with a strong presence on Vine.

From her videos, Blackwell seems to be a fun-loving teenager who's curious about the world. Her social media career started in 2013 when she was only 12 years old. Her Vine presence ended when the app was canceled.

At the time, she had more than 500,000 followers and over half a billion loops.

Quenlin Blackwell's TikTok and Youtube videos are very popular.

Quenlin Blackwell creates videos for her numerous fans on TikTok and YouTube. Her content, as Diplo describe it, is "sarcastic and chaotic" and ranges from cooking shows to rating Lunchables to transforming her boyfriend into herself.

She also produces a lot of and make-up and beauty content and she makes music with Diplo. (Perhaps that's why they're allegedly living together?)

She even has a series entitled "Living with Diplo" that gives her fans an inside peek at Diplo's daily life, like how he struggles to tie his shoes.

What is Quenlin Blackwell's age?

Quenlin Blackwell is a 19-year-old Capricorn.

Diplo saying Quen lives w him bc he has no friends like bro don’t you have two kids lol — Princess Nincompoop (@pitstink1) October 21, 2020

Is Diplo Blackwell's landlord?

Diplo himself took to Twitter to explain the bizarre living situation, stating that he is not living with Blackwell but rather renting out one of his properties to her.

He also says he stops by once in a while to use the studio in the house.

So, technically Blackwell isn't living with Diplo, but renting one of his houses, which would make Diplo Quenlin Blackwell's landlord.

OK so I rent one of my properties to @quenblackwell. And yes I use the studio that is in that building. Her social media is sarcastic and chaotic and I can see you can get a twisted idea but there is nothing but a friendship between us. — Thomas Wesley (@diplo) October 26, 2020

How old is Diplo?

Diplo is 41 and turning 42 on November 10 of this year.

Diplo is a Scorpio.

How did Quenlin Blackwell and Diplo meet?

It's unclear how the two met officially, but they are reported to have been friends for some time, making music together.

On Blackwell's Instagram live that is no longer available, Diplo joked that Blackwell was his only friend. Odd.

Are Quenlin Blackwell and Diplo dating?

No, the two are not in a relationship. Blackwell looks at him like a father figure saying, "he's my LA Dad". S

he even states on her Twitter that she'd rather break both of her legs and Diplo would "rather choke" than to pursue anything romantically with each other.

She even posts jokes mocking the dating rumors, like this tweet claiming Diplo is her actual father.

Who is Quenlin Blackwell's boyfriend?

Quenlin Blackwell is currently in a relationship with her boyfriend Parker. They began dating in 2019, and he has made several appearances on her Instagram.

She posts sweet messages under the photos of them together wishing him a happy birthday and telling the world how in love they are. She also promotes their relationship on Twitter.

Quenlin Blackwell's Twitter following is huge.

Speaking of her Twitter account, the social media star has a following of 1.7 million.

She posts jokes, work content, and addresses social issues on the platform whereas her Instagram reveals a more professional and personable vibe.

What is Diplo's net worth?

Diplo's net worth as of 2020 is $26 million.

What is Quenlin Blackwell's net worth?

The social media star's net worth is $30,000 as of October 2020.

