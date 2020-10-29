Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Ex Jen Harley Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend Justin Hensley — Meet Him!

Jen Harley is an American reality TV star and businesswoman. She is best known for her extremely volatile relationship with Jersey Shore cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

She appeared on Jersey Shore Family Vacation in 2018 and in the television series Hollywood Medium. Harley used to date Jersey Shore costar Ronnie Margo but had a nasty break up a few years ago.

Now just a day after Ronnie made his new relationship Instagram official, Harley revealed her new boyfriend at her 33rd birthday celebration. Who is Jen Harley's boyfriend, Justin Hensley?

Jen Harley mention new boyfriend

Who is Jen Harley's boyfriend, Justin Hensley?

Justin Hensley is a pretty private person.

His birthdate, birthplace, and early childhood are unknown but we do know he attended Missouri State University and graduated with degrees in finance and economics.

Through his Instagram profile, which has 63.7K followers, it can be inferred he's a pretty personable guy with lots of friends and an adorable dog.

What does Justin Hensley do for a living?

Justin Hensley began his career on Wall Street as a Certified Financial Manager.

He eventually climbed the ladder to become Senior VP of Merrill Lynch's Wealth Management Department and then the Senior VP of Morgan Stanley.

He's currently the owner of a modeling agency in Miami called RockStar Models. He also co-founded RockStar Life Entertainment with Jason Amos which hosts club-style events in Florida.

He also develeoped a new luxury concierge department entitled Rockstar Lifestyle Concierge which provides mansions, yachts, exotic cars, private jets, limo transportations, and security for VIPs.

How old is Justin Hensley?

Hensley's age is currently unknown.

How old is Jen Harley?

Jen Harley just recently celebrated her 33rd birthday.

She was born on October 28, 1987, which makes her a Scorpio.

Jen Harley used to date Ronnie Ortiz-Magro from Jersey Shore.

The two began dating between February and July of 2017.

Ronnie said in a November 2017 interview, “She is the first person I finally fell in love with. I want to settle down and have a family. She is that person for me."

In December of 2017, Harley announced she was six months pregnant with Ronnie's child. The pair soon called it quits after their daughter, Ariana, arrived in April of 2018 when Ronnie accused Harley of cheating.

Ronnie wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, “Note to self, can’t turn a natural born HOE into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter, then leave them in the gutter."

Yikes.

Their relationship was drama-filled, volatile, abusive, and had domestic violence accusations from both sides.

Jen Harley's Instagram features her daughter.

On social media, Jen posts a lot of photos and stories of her friends and a seemingly luxurious life, including private planes, yachts, amusement parks, and a city rooftop to tan on.

Her Instagram also prominently features her young daughter, Ariana.

Jen Harley's children: how many does she have?

Jen Harley has two children.

She had one child with her ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Ariana is 2 years old and was born in 2018.

Harley also has a 14-year-old son, Mason, from a previous relationship. He has an Instagram account that has a little over 3,000 followers.

The account is private but you can catch him on his mom's Instagram page with his half-sister.

Does Justin Henley have kids?

Justin Hensley has 13-year-old twins named Ayden and Ashley from a previous relationship.

He is also a huge doggy dad to a Mini French Bulldog called Rambo.

A picture he posted of the pooch had a caption that read, "Soooo happy to have my best friend back with me! I don’t have many real friends but I def got the best dog in the game!"

His twins are featured prominently on his Instagram, too.

