‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Shows Off New GF Saffire Matos On Instagram — See Their Steamy Lip Lock

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has a new lady in his life!

The 34-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Oct. 27 to show off his new beau to his two million followers, and boy, did he show her off.

Ortiz-Magro posted a pic of the two engaging in a steamy kiss while hanging out on a boat, and fans from all over are all wondering the same thing: who is she?!

Who is Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s girlfriend, Saffire Matos?

Here’s everything to know about Ronnie’s new beau.

What does Saffire Matos do for a living?

Although Saffire Matos’ personal Instagram account is private, in her bio, she tagged her professional page, @lashesbybear.

Matos is a certified lash technician who works in Staten Island, New York, as indicated in her professional page’s bio.

The name of her business is Lashes by Bear, and her Yelp business profile reads: “Lashing is my therapy and making sure my clients lashes are healthy and achieving the look they want is my goal.”

She also refers to herself as “the queen of whispy [sic] cat eye lashes,” and has almost one thousand followers on her page.

When and how did Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos meet?

It is unclear when and how Ortiz-Magro and Matos met, however, given their steamy Instagram lip lock, it seems like they’re more than comfortable with one another already.

Where does Saffire Matos live?

It seems like Saffire Matos lives somewhere in the greater area of New York City, as indicated by her Instagram bio.

Saffire Matos is in great shape.

Just from the one picture that Ronnie posted, it’s easy to tell that Saffire Matos is in great shape — which makes total sense, considering Ronnie is a gym fanatic and likes to stay in shape himself.

You know what they say: the couples who workout together, stay together! Okay, that’s not an actual saying, but in their case, it may apply.

She’s proud of her heritage.

Saffire seems to be of Cuban and Italian heritage, as indicated by the two flags in her Instagram bio.

Saffire Matos seems to already be in with Ronnie’s Jersey Shore family.

Ronnie’s Jersey Shore family seems to approve of his new love interest. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino simply commented “Taken Ronnie” on his and Saffire’s picture, while Vinny Guadagnino wrote, “What in the single Ronnie is goin on here?!”

Snooki also follows Matos on Instagram, so it's safe to say the gang already loves her!

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s fans are happy for him — for the most part.

“YESSSS!!!! [heart] I hope she’s good to you Ron! You deserve a good woman,” one fan commented, while another said, “Woww there you go ronnie move on and move forward my man.”

However, some fans aren’t convinced that Ronnie and Saffire are the real deal — all because his ex and mother of his child, Jenn Harley, recently posted a sexy boomerang of herself with her new boo on her Instagram story.

“Lol hmm check that timing. right after Jen posts one of her and a dude on her Snapchat,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “And so the back & forth begins yet again [cry-laughing emoji] Jen posts a story with her hand on a guys crotch, then Ronnie posts his new chic and now Jen posts her new man. Sitting back and watching…”

Who did Ronnie date before Saffire Matos?

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro had been in a tumultuous, on-and-off relationship with Las Vegas realtor Jenn Harley for the past three years.

Throughout the course of their relationship there’s been no shortage of drama, including legal woes, arrests, fights, and of course, trying to take care of their daughter in a civil manner.

Who is Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s daughter?

If there’s one good thing that’s come out of the drama fest that was Ronnie and Jenn’s relationship, it’s their daughter, Ariana Sky Magro, who was born in 2018.

What happened to Sammi and Ronnie?

Have you been living under a rock for the past decade? Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro called it quits in 2014 after years of yet another tumultuous on-and-off relationship, which fans saw from start to finish during all six seasons of Jersey Shore.

"Once we left the shore house, me and Sam decided we were going to take the next step," he said. "And we were getting towards that stage where it was like, I either have to s*** or get off the pot.”

"She gave me a timeline,” he added. “She was like, I want to get married in six months — and I'm still trying to figure my life out.”

“I got cold feet. I wanted to do the right thing, but there was a part of me that was like, 'I'm not going to do the right thing.' So I didn't do it. I ended up cheating, she found out. I blew it," he admitted.

Does Ronnie have a restraining order against him?

It’s the opposite, actually.

Ronnie was granted an emergency restraining order against his ex, Jenn Harley, in January of 2020 after he was “again, the victim of a domestic violence incident at the hands of Jennifer Harley.”

“At that time, Ms. Harley entered his home while he was sleeping and started viciously assaulting him. Ronnie immediately called the Las Vegas Police Department and filed a domestic violence complaint against Jennifer,” his lawyers said at the time.

The restraining order remained in effect until February 25, 2020.

What is Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s net worth?

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is reportedly worth about $3 million.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.